Covalent Partners Has Trimmed Universal Fst Prods (UFPI) Stake by $335,820 as Stock Price Rose; Oppenheimer Asset Management Holding in Lkq (LKQ) Boosted by $303,072

Covalent Partners Llc decreased its stake in Universal Fst Prods Inc (UFPI) by 10.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Covalent Partners Llc sold 11,580 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.21% . The hedge fund held 100,135 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.99 million, down from 111,715 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Covalent Partners Llc who had been investing in Universal Fst Prods Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $39.1. About 221,080 shares traded. Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) has risen 13.63% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.63% the S&P500. Some Historical UFPI News: 27/03/2018 – UFPI Signs Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets of North Amer Container Corp; 03/05/2018 – Universal Forest Products Gary Goode Resigns From Board; 27/03/2018 – Universal Forest Products to Purchase Substantially All of Operating Assets of North Amer Container Corp; 27/03/2018 – UNIVERSAL FOREST PRODUCTS INC – PURCHASE IS SCHEDULED TO CLOSE BY JUNE 1, 2018; 18/04/2018 – Universal Forest Products 1Q Net $33.6M; 27/03/2018 – UFPI signs agreement to acquire certain assets of North American Container Corporation; 19/04/2018 – UFPI BOARD OKS INCREASED SEMIANNUAL DIV; 17/04/2018 – Universal Forest Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on McGrath RentCorp, Universal Forest Products, Venator Materials, Armada Hoffler Prop; 19/04/2018 – UFPI BOOST SEMIANNUAL DIV TO 18C/SHR FROM 17C, EST: 17C

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Lkq Corp (LKQ) by 2.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc bought 10,824 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.14% . The institutional investor held 499,830 shares of the motor vehicles company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.19M, up from 489,006 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Lkq Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $26.27. About 1.34 million shares traded. LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) has declined 19.68% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.68% the S&P500. Some Historical LKQ News: 24/04/2018 – LKQ Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/05/2018 – LKQ Favored by 5 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 12/03/2018 – Dir Allen III Gifts 200 Of LKQ Corp; 19/03/2018 – LKQ CUT TO Ba2 FROM Ba1 BY MOODY’S; OUTLOOK TO STABLE FROM NEG; 26/04/2018 – LKQ CORP – SEES 2018 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATIONS $625 MLN TO $675 MLN; 22/03/2018 – LKQ CORP – 2026 NOTES WILL MATURE ON APRIL 1, 2026 AND 2028 NOTES WILL MATURE ON APRIL 1, 2028; 26/04/2018 – LKQ 1Q EPS 49c; 19/03/2018 – LKQ Says to Use Net Proceeds From Offering to Fund Part of Pending Stahlgruber Acquisition, for General Corporate Purposes and to Pay Related Fees and Expenses; 26/04/2018 – LKQ 1Q Net $153M; 19/03/2018 – MOODY’S RATES LKQ’S EURO NOTES Ba2, DOWNGRADES CFR TO Ba2,

More notable recent Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Earnings Scheduled For July 24, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “UFPI scoops up Northwest Painting – Seeking Alpha” published on August 14, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Investors Who Bought Universal Forest Products (NASDAQ:UFPI) Shares Five Years Ago Are Now Up 128% – Yahoo Finance” on June 13, 2019. More interesting news about Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Zacks.com featured highlights include: Universal Forest, Rocky Brands, Triple-S, Rush, Sinopec, Summit and Principal Financial – Nasdaq” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “64 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Analysts await Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $0.77 earnings per share, up 16.67% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.66 per share. UFPI’s profit will be $47.24M for 12.69 P/E if the $0.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual earnings per share reported by Universal Forest Products, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.50% negative EPS growth.

Covalent Partners Llc, which manages about $968.54M and $52.49M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pioneer Nat Res Co (NYSE:PXD) by 8,600 shares to 43,255 shares, valued at $6.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc, which manages about $12.85B and $4.45B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ctrip Com Intl Ltd (NASDAQ:CTRP) by 9,169 shares to 27,618 shares, valued at $1.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hewlett Packard Enterprise C by 26,789 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 759,365 shares, and cut its stake in Biotelemetry Inc (NASDAQ:BEAT).