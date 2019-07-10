Covalent Partners Has Raised Stake in Nabors Industries LTD (NBR); As Keysight Technologies (KEYS) Market Value Rose, Holder Friess Associates Has Cut by $5.42 Million Its Position

Covalent Partners Llc increased its stake in Nabors Industries Ltd (NBR) by 163.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Covalent Partners Llc bought 345,680 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.62% with the market. The hedge fund held 556,480 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.91 million, up from 210,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Covalent Partners Llc who had been investing in Nabors Industries Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $835.03 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.59% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $2.47. About 11.18 million shares traded. Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) has declined 53.42% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 57.85% the S&P500. Some Historical NBR News: 01/05/2018 – Nabors 1Q Cont Ops Loss/Shr 46c; 10/05/2018 – Nabors Industries Sees Gross Proceeds of $521.3M; 01/05/2018 – Nabors 1Q Loss/Shr 46c; 09/05/2018 – Nabors Announces Offerings of Common Shrs and Mandatory Convertible Preferred Shrs; 15/05/2018 – Nabors Presenting at Stephens Energy Executive Summit Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – NABORS 1Q RESULTS INCL. 2C CHARGES, 15C TAX EXPENSE; 09/05/2018 – NABORS INDUSTRIES LTD – EACH MANDATORY CONVERTIBLE PREFERRED SHARE IS EXPECTED TO HAVE A LIQUIDATION PREFERENCE OF $50 PER SHARE; 01/05/2018 – Nabors 1Q Rev $734.2M; 10/05/2018 – Nabors Announces Pricing of Common Shrs and Mandatory Convertible Preferred Shrs; 15/05/2018 – Alyeska Investment Group Buys New 1.9% Position in Nabors

Friess Associates Llc decreased its stake in Keysight Technologies Inc. (KEYS) by 21.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Friess Associates Llc sold 62,254 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 220,946 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.27 million, down from 283,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Friess Associates Llc who had been investing in Keysight Technologies Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.95B market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $90.05. About 1.66M shares traded. Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) has risen 58.04% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.61% the S&P500. Some Historical KEYS News: 06/03/2018 – KEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES INC – NEW REPURCHASE PROGRAM IS EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY AND REPLACES PREVIOUSLY AUTHORIZED PROGRAM FROM 2016; 12/03/2018 – Talkdesk Launches the Enterprise Contact Center Platform; 12/03/2018 – Keysight Demonstrates Latest Optical, Photonic Test Solutions That Accelerate Next-Generation Intelligent Optical Networks at; 11/04/2018 – Keysight Delivers First-to-Market 28 GHz Channel Sounding Solution to Japan’s Leading Mobile Operator for 5G Research Project; 29/05/2018 – Keysight Technologies Displays Design and Test Solutions to Accelerate Millimeter Wave Innovation at IMS 2018; 20/03/2018 – Keysight’s Ixia Solutions Group and Innovium Collaborate to Deliver 12.8 Tbps Performance in a Single-Chip at 400GE; 06/03/2018 Keysight Technologies Announces $350M Share Repurchase Program; 30/05/2018 – Keysight Technologies 2Q Net $64M; 06/03/2018 – KEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES: $350M SHR REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 01/05/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Releases 2018 Security Report Highlighting Cybersecurity Risk to Enterprise Cloud Operations

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 28 investors sold NBR shares while 75 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 291.67 million shares or 3.69% less from 302.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Covalent Partners Llc, which manages about $968.54M and $52.49M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Universal Fst Prods Inc (NASDAQ:UFPI) by 11,580 shares to 100,135 shares, valued at $2.99M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lennar Corp (NYSE:LEN) by 74,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 33,400 shares, and cut its stake in Keane Group Inc.

More notable recent Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “26 Stocks Moving In Friday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on June 21, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “48 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” published on June 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) Be Part Of Your Income Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” on May 21, 2019. More interesting news about Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “44 Stocks Moving In Wednesday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Pre-Open Movers 06/19: (AXTA) (EROS) (JILL) Higher; (SESN) (QUIK) (LZB) (more…) – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: June 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold KEYS shares while 156 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 146 raised stakes. 155.70 million shares or 4.15% less from 162.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) to report earnings on August, 20. They expect $0.95 earnings per share, up 14.46% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.83 per share. KEYS’s profit will be $178.76 million for 23.70 P/E if the $0.95 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.11 actual earnings per share reported by Keysight Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.41% negative EPS growth.