Covalent Partners Has Raised Holding in Nabors Industries LTD (NBR); Vulcan Value Partners Upped Crane Co (CR) Holding by $23.77 Million

Covalent Partners Llc increased its stake in Nabors Industries Ltd (NBR) by 163.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Covalent Partners Llc bought 345,680 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.62% with the market. The hedge fund held 556,480 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.91 million, up from 210,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Covalent Partners Llc who had been investing in Nabors Industries Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $895.89 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $2.65. About 9.57M shares traded. Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) has declined 53.42% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 57.85% the S&P500. Some Historical NBR News: 01/05/2018 – Nabors 1Q Rev $734.2M; 30/05/2018 – Nabors Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Nabors 1Q Loss/Shr 46c; 09/05/2018 – Nabors Announces Offerings of Common Shrs and Mandatory Convertible Preferred Shrs; 01/05/2018 – Nabors 1Q Loss $144.2M; 15/05/2018 – Alyeska Investment Group Buys New 1.9% Position in Nabors; 17/05/2018 – Nabors 21.7% Owned by Hedge Funds; 01/05/2018 – NABORS 1Q LOSS/SHR CONT OPS 46C; 01/05/2018 – Nabors 1Q Cont Ops Loss/Shr 46c; 10/05/2018 – Nabors Industries Sees Gross Proceeds of $521.3M

Vulcan Value Partners Llc increased its stake in Crane Co (CR) by 107582.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vulcan Value Partners Llc bought 282,941 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 283,204 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.97 million, up from 263 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vulcan Value Partners Llc who had been investing in Crane Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $84.55. About 161,942 shares traded. Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) has declined 0.71% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CR News: 29/05/2018 – Crane Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Seaport for Jun. 5-6; 23/04/2018 – CRANE CO – FLUID HANDLING ORDER BACKLOG WAS $281 MLN AT MARCH 31, 2018, $262 MLN AT DECEMBER 31, 2017; 23/04/2018 – CRANE CO CR.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $5.45 TO $5.65 EXCLUDING ITEMS; 23/04/2018 – Crane Co 1Q Net $68.7M; 23/04/2018 – Crane Co 1Q Adj EPS $1.31; 23/04/2018 – CRANE CO CR.N SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $4.75 TO $4.95; 23/04/2018 – Crane Co 1Q EPS $1.13; 23/04/2018 – CRANE CO CR.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.52 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 23/04/2018 – CRANE 1Q ADJ EPS $1.31, EST. $1.27; 23/04/2018 – CRANE BOOSTS YR ADJ. EPS FORECAST

Since February 1, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $179,717 activity. Cook Donald G had bought 302 shares worth $24,950 on Friday, February 1.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 28 investors sold CR shares while 95 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 97 raised stakes. 36.61 million shares or 1.29% less from 37.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Asset Management One accumulated 8,374 shares. Farmers Merchants Inc invested 0.01% in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR). Walleye Trading Limited Liability Corporation, a Minnesota-based fund reported 5,530 shares. Rafferty Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 18,562 shares. Riverhead Cap Management Limited Liability reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR). Lpl Ltd Liability holds 3,845 shares. Origin Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Partnership accumulated 90,600 shares or 0.64% of the stock. 19,985 were reported by First Republic Mgmt Inc. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt Inc owns 15,432 shares. Metropolitan Life holds 21,612 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Cubic Asset Ltd reported 16,635 shares stake. Cls Invs Limited Liability Com has 0% invested in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR). Jpmorgan Chase And Com holds 230,163 shares. Lord Abbett And Co Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.23% of its portfolio in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR). Plante Moran Financial Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) for 2,264 shares.

Vulcan Value Partners Llc, which manages about $6.07B and $10.88 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Woodward Inc (NASDAQ:WWD) by 180,971 shares to 125,965 shares, valued at $11.95M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Parker Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) by 750,894 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.11 million shares, and cut its stake in Wesco Intl Inc (NYSE:WCC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 28 investors sold NBR shares while 75 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 291.67 million shares or 3.69% less from 302.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Piedmont Advisors holds 72,744 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 667,128 were reported by Ubs Asset Management Americas. Advsrs Asset Mngmt Inc has invested 0% in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR). Moreover, Buckingham has 0.86% invested in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) for 2.64M shares. 53,935 are held by Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board has 857,900 shares. Hodges Cap holds 0.01% or 20,000 shares in its portfolio. Citigroup Inc, a New York-based fund reported 1.20 million shares. Aperio Grp Ltd, a California-based fund reported 1.26 million shares. Vertex One Asset Management has invested 0.46% in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR). Comerica Bancshares holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) for 335,017 shares. The Texas-based Carlton Hofferkamp And Jenks Wealth Management Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.03% in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR). Perkins Coie Trust reported 500 shares. Nomura Asset Mngmt Company Limited reported 17,500 shares stake. 21,417 are owned by Point72 Asset Limited Partnership.

Since June 14, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $359,065 activity.