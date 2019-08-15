Covalent Partners Has Lowered Universal Fst Prods (UFPI) Position; Punch & Associates Investment Management Has Boosted Commercial Veh Group (CVGI) Stake

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc increased Commercial Veh Group Inc (CVGI) stake by 18.06% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc acquired 52,000 shares as Commercial Veh Group Inc (CVGI)’s stock declined 9.07%. The Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc holds 340,000 shares with $2.61 million value, up from 288,000 last quarter. Commercial Veh Group Inc now has $225.40M valuation. The stock increased 1.20% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $7.2. About 337,508 shares traded or 21.83% up from the average. Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) has risen 19.06% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.06% the S&P500. Some Historical CVGI News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Commercial Vehicle Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CVGI); 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: CVGI May Benefit, Industry Posts 12th Consecutive Gain; 21/05/2018 – COMMERCIAL VEHICLE GROUP INC – ARVES REPLACES RICHARD SNELL; 11/05/2018 – Commercial Vehicle Presenting at Conference May 23; 03/05/2018 – COMMERCIAL VEHICLE GROUP INC CVGI.O – 2018 NORTH AMERICAN CLASS 5-7 PRODUCTION IS EXPECTED TO BE UP SLIGHTLY YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 03/05/2018 – Commercial Vehicle 1Q EPS 32c; 12/03/2018 – Commercial Vehicle 4Q Rev $188.3M; 12/03/2018 – Commercial Vehicle 4Q Loss/Shr 24c; 04/04/2018 – Commercial Vehicle at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Seaport Today; 21/05/2018 – COMMERCIAL VEHICLE GROUP SAYS EFFECTIVE MAY 18, SCOTT ARVES WAS UNANIMOUSLY ELECTED CHAIRMAN OF BOARD – SEC FILING

Covalent Partners Llc decreased Universal Fst Prods Inc (UFPI) stake by 10.37% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Covalent Partners Llc sold 11,580 shares as Universal Fst Prods Inc (UFPI)’s stock rose 9.21%. The Covalent Partners Llc holds 100,135 shares with $2.99 million value, down from 111,715 last quarter. Universal Fst Prods Inc now has $2.40B valuation. The stock decreased 1.08% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $39.06. About 104,240 shares traded. Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) has risen 13.63% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.63% the S&P500. Some Historical UFPI News: 03/05/2018 – Universal Forest Products: Won’t Immediately Fill Vacancy on Board; 23/04/2018 – DJ Universal Forest Products Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UFPI); 18/04/2018 – Correct: Universal Forest Products 1Q Net $32.8M; 03/05/2018 – UNIVERSAL FOREST PRODUCTS – GARY GOODE RESIGNED AS MEMBER OF CO’S BOARD, REDUCING SIZE OF BOARD TO EIGHT MEMBERS – SEC FILING; 19/04/2018 – UFPI Board Approves Increased Semiannual Dividend; 18/04/2018 – UNIVERSAL FOREST PRODUCTS INC UFPI.O SEES FY SALES ABOUT $50 MLN; 18/04/2018 – Universal Forest Products 1Q Net $33.6M; 19/04/2018 – UFPI BOOST SEMIANNUAL DIV TO 18C/SHR FROM 17C, EST: 17C; 27/03/2018 UFPI IN PACT TO BUY SOME ASSETS OF NORTH AMERICAN CONTAINER; 27/03/2018 – UFPI Signs Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets of North Amer Container Corp

More notable recent Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) Is A Dividend Rockstar – Yahoo Finance” on August 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “UFPI scoops up Northwest Painting – Seeking Alpha” published on August 14, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “UFPI announces structure change to promote growth, effective Jan. 1, 2020 – Nasdaq” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Investigate Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) At US$40.91? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “UFPI or LPX: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 8 investors sold UFPI shares while 52 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 48.67 million shares or 1.30% less from 49.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Captrust Fincl Advsrs has 0% invested in Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) for 900 shares. Piedmont Invest owns 15,349 shares. Ubs Asset Americas, Illinois-based fund reported 47,442 shares. First Hawaiian Bank invested in 360 shares or 0% of the stock. Hsbc Hldgs Public Limited Com reported 48,137 shares stake. Indexiq Llc stated it has 52,784 shares. Victory Capital Mgmt Incorporated reported 2.27M shares. Vanguard Gru Incorporated holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) for 6.24 million shares. Numerixs Inv Inc accumulated 2,000 shares. First Citizens Comml Bank Trust has invested 0.02% in Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI). Rhumbline Advisers has 208,458 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) for 36,537 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP reported 0% in Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI). Federated Invsts Inc Pa reported 69,643 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Co Limited Co holds 0.02% or 93,496 shares.

Analysts await Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $0.77 earnings per share, up 16.67% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.66 per share. UFPI’s profit will be $47.23M for 12.68 P/E if the $0.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual earnings per share reported by Universal Forest Products, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.50% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.06, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 4 investors sold CVGI shares while 26 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 41 raised stakes. 22.64 million shares or 1.50% more from 22.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP has 0.01% invested in Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department stated it has 0% in Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI). Manufacturers Life Ins The invested 0% of its portfolio in Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI). D E Shaw & Company Inc reported 0% in Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI). Jefferies Gp Ltd, New York-based fund reported 11,125 shares. Service Automobile Association has invested 0% in Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI). State Street Corporation has invested 0% in Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI). Brandywine Limited Com has 8,910 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Renaissance Technologies Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 1.83M shares. Citigroup accumulated 0% or 8,190 shares. Nordea Invest Mngmt reported 0% in Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI). Hightower Lc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) for 125,612 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn holds 0% of its portfolio in Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) for 235,642 shares. Illinois-based Zacks Invest has invested 0.01% in Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI). Bridgeway Capital invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI).

More notable recent Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s How P/E Ratios Can Help Us Understand Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Do Directors Own Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 20, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Commercial Vehicle Group Announces Participation In The US Department Of Energy’s Better Plants Initiative – PRNewswire” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Commercial Vehicle Group (CVGI) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 10, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (CVGI) CEO Patrick Miller on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 09, 2019.