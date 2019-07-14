Covalent Partners Has Lowered Its Patterson Uti Energy (PTEN) Position by $2.53 Million; Stock Value Declined; As Netflix (NFLX) Market Value Rose, Alpha Cubed Investments Has Decreased by $1.33 Million Its Stake

Alpha Cubed Investments Llc decreased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 13.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpha Cubed Investments Llc sold 3,742 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.92% with the market. The institutional investor held 24,169 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.62M, down from 27,911 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments Llc who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $163.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.65% or $6.25 during the last trading session, reaching $373.25. About 6.64M shares traded or 7.84% up from the average. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has risen 8.05% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.62% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 18/05/2018 – Netflix has snagged a project based on Michael Lewis’ 2014 book, “Flash Boys,” according to Deadline; 16/04/2018 – Netflix Sees 2Q Rev $3.93B; 18/04/2018 – Chicago Tribune: Apple said to plan a ‘Netflix for news’ in latest services push; 16/04/2018 – Netflix Earnings: It’s All About International Subscribers — Barron’s Blog; 04/04/2018 – Hollywood execs back Netflix over anti-Israel ‘Fauda’ boycott; 27/03/2018 – QUEBEC TO IMPOSE PROVINCE’S 9.975 PCT SALES TAX ON FOREIGN DIGITAL COMPANIES AS OF JAN 1, 2019; 08/03/2018 – Michael D. Shear: EXCLUSIVE: Former President Obama is in talks with Netflix to produce shows for the streaming service that; 11/04/2018 – Variety: Netflix Pulls Out of Cannes Following Rule Change; 25/05/2018 – To @jimcramer, comparing Netflix and Disney is not particularly useful; 16/03/2018 – Early interest by consumers in Japan bodes well for Netflix, says RBC’s Mahaney

Covalent Partners Llc decreased its stake in Patterson Uti Energy Inc (PTEN) by 34.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Covalent Partners Llc sold 180,743 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.60% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 340,057 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.77 million, down from 520,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Covalent Partners Llc who had been investing in Patterson Uti Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.42B market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $11.61. About 2.83M shares traded. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) has declined 43.82% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.25% the S&P500. Some Historical PTEN News: 04/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI Reports Drilling Activity for March 2018; 13/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI Energy CEO’s 2017 total compensation more than doubles; 02/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY -ENTERED INTO FIVE-YEAR CREDIT AGREEMENT WITH A GROUP OF FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS LED BY WELLS FARGO BANK, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION; 03/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY INC – WITH JUDAH’S APPOINTMENT, PATTERSON-UTI BOARD HAS BEEN EXPANDED TO EIGHT MEMBERS; 04/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI: March Average of 169 Drilling Rigs Operating; 26/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY INC PTEN.O – BOARD HAS APPROVED AN INCREASE IN QUARTERLY DIVIDEND TO $0.04 FROM $0.02; 26/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI 1Q Loss $34.4M; 03/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI Energy Announces Appointment of Janeen S. Judah to Board of Directors; 26/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY INC – EXPECT AN AVERAGE OF 75 RIGS OPERATING UNDER TERM CONTRACTS DURING 12 MONTHS ENDING MARCH 31, 2019; 04/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY INC – FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018, COMPANY HAD AN AVERAGE OF 169 DRILLING RIGS OPERATING

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold NFLX shares while 285 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 325.56 million shares or 4.88% less from 342.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kbc Group Incorporated Nv accumulated 83,355 shares. Soros Fund Mngmt Limited Liability Corp reported 50,000 shares stake. Ironwood Ltd Liability stated it has 20 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Dupont Capital Management holds 0.32% or 39,313 shares. Suvretta Mngmt Limited Liability Company has invested 3.27% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Lockheed Martin Inv Mgmt Commerce has invested 0.1% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Barometer Capital Management holds 0.58% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) or 14,200 shares. Retirement Of Alabama holds 0.35% or 203,301 shares in its portfolio. Cordasco Financial Network invested in 200 shares. Credit Agricole S A owns 18,953 shares. Pacific Glob Invest Mngmt accumulated 0.09% or 1,148 shares. Mcdaniel Terry Company owns 600 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Td Management Ltd holds 800 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. 769 are held by Accredited. Envestnet Asset Mgmt accumulated 72,729 shares or 0.04% of the stock.

Analysts await Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) to report earnings on July, 17 after the close. They expect $0.56 earnings per share, down 34.12% or $0.29 from last year’s $0.85 per share. NFLX’s profit will be $244.84M for 166.63 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual earnings per share reported by Netflix, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -26.32% negative EPS growth.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 sales for $25.15 million activity. Another trade for 342 shares valued at $123,120 was sold by Sweeney Anne M.

Alpha Cubed Investments Llc, which manages about $320.00 million and $825.50 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (NASDAQ:TXN) by 8,687 shares to 124,010 shares, valued at $13.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intuitive Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 3,934 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,214 shares, and has risen its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).

Covalent Partners Llc, which manages about $968.54 million and $52.49M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gaming & Leisure Pptys Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 9,642 shares to 259,029 shares, valued at $9.99M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.