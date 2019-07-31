Covalent Partners Has Lifted Its Nabors Industries LTD (NBR) Position by $1.04 Million; Adell Harriman & Carpenter Increases Stake in Equinix (EQIX)

Covalent Partners Llc increased its stake in Nabors Industries Ltd (NBR) by 163.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Covalent Partners Llc bought 345,680 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.62% with the market. The hedge fund held 556,480 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.91M, up from 210,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Covalent Partners Llc who had been investing in Nabors Industries Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $987.78 million market cap company. The stock increased 29.52% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $2.72. About 27.31M shares traded or 87.60% up from the average. Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) has declined 53.42% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 57.85% the S&P500.

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc increased its stake in Equinix Inc (EQIX) by 5.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc bought 1,260 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.17% with the market. The institutional investor held 23,428 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.62 billion, up from 22,168 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc who had been investing in Equinix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.94 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.52% or $12.24 during the last trading session, reaching $498.82. About 465,169 shares traded or 27.01% up from the average. Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) has risen 22.28% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.85% the S&P500.

More notable recent Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “10 Energy Stocks Moving In Today’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on July 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Nabors Q4 2018 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on February 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Micron Technology, Hooker Furniture, and Nabors Industries Slumped Today – Yahoo Finance” on June 12, 2019. More interesting news about Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Nabors Industries Is Not Inspiring – Seeking Alpha” published on March 20, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “16 Energy Stocks Moving In Monday’s After-Market Session – Benzinga” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Since June 14, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $359,065 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 28 investors sold NBR shares while 75 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 291.67 million shares or 3.69% less from 302.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Piedmont Invest Advsr has 0.01% invested in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) for 72,744 shares. Point72 Asset Mgmt Lp has invested 0% in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 20,191 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 628,098 were reported by Royal Natl Bank Of Canada. Tudor Inv Corporation Et Al invested in 356,640 shares. Tower Cap Ltd Llc (Trc) invested in 77,265 shares. Moreover, Profund Limited Liability Corporation has 0.01% invested in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) for 52,821 shares. Renaissance Limited Com owns 28,400 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Marathon Cap Mngmt reported 0.3% of its portfolio in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR). Edgestream Limited Partnership stated it has 0.27% of its portfolio in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR). Price T Rowe Associate Md holds 0% or 244,213 shares in its portfolio. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 147,379 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans owns 571,023 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Shelton Cap reported 114 shares. Hbk Invests Ltd Partnership invested in 0.03% or 709,875 shares.

Covalent Partners Llc, which manages about $968.54M and $52.49 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lennar Corp (NYSE:LEN) by 74,500 shares to 33,400 shares, valued at $1.64M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Keane Group Inc by 68,566 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 538,044 shares, and cut its stake in Universal Fst Prods Inc (NASDAQ:UFPI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.83 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.63, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold EQIX shares while 141 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 242 raised stakes. 78.95 million shares or 0.67% more from 78.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 64 were reported by Farmers & Merchants Invests Inc. Loomis Sayles And Lp owns 6 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Rafferty Asset Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.14% or 19,135 shares. Cap Invsts has invested 0.31% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Reilly Financial Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 51 shares. 21,288 are owned by British Columbia Management. Fil Ltd invested in 0.08% or 114,091 shares. 500 are held by Ithaka Group Ltd Llc. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt owns 0.04% invested in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) for 4,871 shares. Rothschild Inv Il reported 703 shares. Cipher Cap LP stated it has 6,333 shares or 0.23% of all its holdings. Decatur Cap Incorporated owns 1.09% invested in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) for 12,501 shares. Goldman Sachs Gru holds 737,805 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Voloridge Invest Management Limited Company reported 0.17% stake. Webster Natl Bank N A holds 0% or 65 shares.