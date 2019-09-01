Covalent Partners Has Decreased Its Stake in Patterson Uti Energy (PTEN) by $2.53 Million; Intersect Capital Position in American Express Co (AXP) Has Raised as Stock Value Rose

Intersect Capital Llc increased its stake in American Express Co (AXP) by 185.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Intersect Capital Llc bought 4,185 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The institutional investor held 6,445 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $704,000, up from 2,260 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Intersect Capital Llc who had been investing in American Express Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $98.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $120.37. About 2.17 million shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 18/04/2018 – AXP SEES 2018 REV. UP AT LEAST 8% THIS YEAR, UP 7%-8%; 03/04/2018 – Corporate Finance Leaders Worldwide Remain Optimistic and Will Face Risk Head-On Despite Economic and Political Uncertainty,; 07/05/2018 – Groupon Launches Local Restaurant Deals for American Express Card Members; 14/05/2018 – Fitch to Rate American Express Credit Account Master Trust, Series 2018-4; Presale Issued; 14/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: American Express Co $Bmark 3Y +80, 3Y FRN L equiv; 21/03/2018 – Standard Chartered’s Anna Marrs Leaves for American Express Role; 15/05/2018 – American Express Total Card Member Loans, U.S. Consumer and Small Business, Were $64.5 Billion for April; 21/03/2018 – AmEx Hires Standard Chartered’s Marrs to Lead Commercial Unit; 13/03/2018 – American Express Elects Christopher D. Young to Bd of Directors; 15/05/2018 – American Express USCS Card Member Average Loans for April Were $52.9 Billion

Covalent Partners Llc decreased its stake in Patterson Uti Energy Inc (PTEN) by 34.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Covalent Partners Llc sold 180,743 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.14% . The hedge fund held 340,057 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.77 million, down from 520,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Covalent Partners Llc who had been investing in Patterson Uti Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.59% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $8.65. About 3.89 million shares traded. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) has declined 31.91% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.91% the S&P500. Some Historical PTEN News: 04/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY INC – FOR MONTH OF MARCH 2018, COMPANY HAD AN AVERAGE OF 172 DRILLING RIGS OPERATING; 26/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI 1Q Rev $809.2M; 11/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Energy Service Adds Patterson-UTI; 02/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY INC SAYS CREDIT AGREEMENT AMENDS AND RESTATES COMPANY’S 2012 CREDIT AGREEMENT; 04/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI: March Average of 169 Drilling Rigs Operating; 04/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY MARCH AVG. DRILLING RIGS 172 :PTEN US; 27/03/2018 PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY SAYS ON MARCH 27, 2018, ENTERED INTO AN AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 03/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI Energy Announces Appointment of Janeen S. Judah to Bd of Directors; 03/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI Energy Announces Appointment of Janeen S. Judah to Board of Directors

Analysts await Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $-0.23 EPS, down 130.00% or $0.13 from last year’s $-0.1 per share. After $-0.17 actual EPS reported by Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 35.29% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 30 investors sold PTEN shares while 91 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 195.87 million shares or 2.43% less from 200.75 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameriprise Financial holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) for 2.70 million shares. Envestnet Asset Inc reported 29,107 shares. Arosa Capital Limited Partnership stated it has 775,000 shares. Us Retail Bank De holds 0% of its portfolio in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) for 29,039 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.03% in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN). 39,980 are owned by State Of Wisconsin Investment Board. Cipher Capital Limited Partnership owns 98,070 shares. Germany-based Deutsche Natl Bank Ag has invested 0.01% in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN). The Pennsylvania-based Stevens Cap Management Ltd Partnership has invested 0.01% in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN). Syntal Partners Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.13% invested in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) for 21,242 shares. Regions Fincl owns 0% invested in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) for 1,871 shares. Aperio Limited holds 0.01% or 112,339 shares in its portfolio. Marshall Wace Llp reported 63,102 shares. 201,901 are owned by Art Advisors Ltd Company. 391 were accumulated by Gemmer Asset Limited Liability Company.

More notable recent Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Patterson-UTI (PTEN) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Energy Sector Update for 08/23/2019: SLB, HAL, CVX, PTEN, XOM, COP, SLB, OXY – Nasdaq” published on August 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Patterson-UTI Energy declares $0.04 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on April 25, 2019. More interesting news about Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “After Hours Most Active for Mar 7, 2019 : LTHM, MSFT, S, GE, F, MRO, PFE, GLPI, PTEN, MNST, EBAY, RMBS – Nasdaq” published on March 07, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (PTEN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 06, 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: March 05, 2019.

Covalent Partners Llc, which manages about $968.54M and $52.49M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pioneer Nat Res Co (NYSE:PXD) by 8,600 shares to 43,255 shares, valued at $6.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $202,075 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold AXP shares while 438 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 328 raised stakes. 680.70 million shares or 2.14% less from 695.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Treasurer State Of Michigan stated it has 0.17% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Northstar Grp Inc Inc invested in 15,376 shares. Captrust Advsr holds 29,597 shares. Wagner Bowman Mngmt invested 0.17% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Daiwa Sb Invs has invested 0.02% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Mraz Amerine & Assocs Incorporated invested 0.28% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Moreover, Clifford Swan Inv Counsel Ltd Llc has 0.39% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 66,383 shares. Natixis LP holds 0.36% or 372,212 shares in its portfolio. Auxier Asset owns 9,108 shares or 0.2% of their US portfolio. Hilltop has 2,293 shares. Harbour Inv Limited Liability holds 0.2% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 2,500 shares. Halsey Associates Inc Ct owns 6,159 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. Cordasco Financial Net holds 190 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Cornercap Invest Counsel Inc owns 1,899 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Yhb Investment Advisors reported 0.14% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP).