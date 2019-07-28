Covalent Partners Has Cut Holding in Superior Energy Svcs (SPN) as Market Value Declined; Lansdowne Partners Uk Llp Maintains Position in Transocean LTD (RIG)

Lansdowne Partners Uk Llp increased its stake in Transocean Ltd (RIG) by 13.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lansdowne Partners Uk Llp bought 387,436 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.26% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 3.26M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.39M, up from 2.87 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lansdowne Partners Uk Llp who had been investing in Transocean Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.42B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.58% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $5.59. About 12.89 million shares traded. Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) has declined 44.49% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.92% the S&P500. Some Historical RIG News: 30/04/2018 – Transocean 1Q Rev $664M; 09/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN BUYS INTEREST IN HARSH ENVIRONMENT NEWBUILD; 18/04/2018 – TRANSOCEAN LTD – AS OF APRIL 18, CONTRACT BACKLOG IS $12.5 BLN; 30/04/2018 – Transocean 1Q Loss $210M; 18/04/2018 – Transocean Ltd. Provides Quarterly Fleet Status Report; 01/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN SAYS IT WILL EVALUATE MORE M&A TARGETS IN 2018; 01/05/2018 – Transocean Eschewing Once-Cherished Multiyear Rig Contracts; 09/05/2018 – Transocean Buys 33.3% Interest in the West Rigel Rig; 15/03/2018 – NORWAY PETROLEUM SAFETY AUTH. GIVES TRANSOCEAN NOTICE OF ORDER; 08/03/2018 TRANSOCEAN GETS APPROVAL OF SUPPLEMENTAL PROSPECTUS

Covalent Partners Llc decreased its stake in Superior Energy Svcs Inc (SPN) by 19.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Covalent Partners Llc sold 89,060 shares as the company’s stock declined 33.75% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 366,540 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.71 million, down from 455,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Covalent Partners Llc who had been investing in Superior Energy Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $128.73 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.75% or $0.022 during the last trading session, reaching $0.8222. About 996,538 shares traded. Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN) has declined 76.35% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 80.78% the S&P500. Some Historical SPN News: 11/05/2018 – SUPERIOR ENERGY $500.0M EXCHANGE OFFER EXTENDED UNTIL MAY 23; 11/05/2018 – SUPERIOR ENERGY SERVICES GETS EXTENSION OF EXCHANGE OFFER FOR; 18/05/2018 – 2018 Global Oilfield Services Market Procurement Intelligence Report – Rise in Demand for Energy is Driving the Market – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 24/04/2018 – SUPERIOR ENERGY 1Q LOSS/SHR CONT OPS 39C; 18/04/2018 – Superior Energy Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – DJ Superior Energy Services Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SPN); 24/04/2018 – Superior Energy 1Q Loss $59.7M; 04/05/2018 – Massachusetts Financial Services Exits Superior Energy; 24/04/2018 – Superior Energy 1Q Rev $482.3M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 24 investors sold SPN shares while 55 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 149.72 million shares or 3.88% less from 155.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Covalent Partners Llc, which manages about $968.54M and $52.49 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pioneer Nat Res Co (NYSE:PXD) by 8,600 shares to 43,255 shares, valued at $6.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since March 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $42,850 activity.

