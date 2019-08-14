Covalent Partners Has Cut By $2.53 Million Its Patterson Uti Energy (PTEN) Stake; Bottomline Technologies (EPAY) Sellers Decreased By 10.97% Their Shorts

Bottomline Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:EPAY) had a decrease of 10.97% in short interest. EPAY’s SI was 784,300 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 10.97% from 880,900 shares previously. With 255,900 avg volume, 3 days are for Bottomline Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:EPAY)’s short sellers to cover EPAY’s short positions. The stock decreased 2.13% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $41.75. About 154,785 shares traded. Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc) has 0.00% since August 14, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Covalent Partners Llc decreased Patterson Uti Energy Inc (PTEN) stake by 34.7% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Covalent Partners Llc sold 180,743 shares as Patterson Uti Energy Inc (PTEN)’s stock declined 9.14%. The Covalent Partners Llc holds 340,057 shares with $4.77M value, down from 520,800 last quarter. Patterson Uti Energy Inc now has $1.73 billion valuation. The stock decreased 4.63% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $8.56. About 3.04M shares traded. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) has declined 31.91% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.91% the S&P500. Some Historical PTEN News: 04/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY INC – FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018, COMPANY HAD AN AVERAGE OF 169 DRILLING RIGS OPERATING; 26/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY INC PTEN.O – BOARD HAS APPROVED AN INCREASE IN QUARTERLY DIVIDEND TO $0.04 FROM $0.02; 03/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY INC – WITH JUDAH’S APPOINTMENT, PATTERSON-UTI BOARD HAS BEEN EXPANDED TO EIGHT MEMBERS; 26/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI 1Q Loss $34.4M; 22/05/2018 – Patterson-UTI Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 02/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY INC SAYS CREDIT AGREEMENT AMENDS AND RESTATES COMPANY’S 2012 CREDIT AGREEMENT; 22/04/2018 – DJ Patterson-UTI Energy Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PTEN); 22/05/2018 – SMG Industries Inc. Retains FieldView Capital Markets to Lead Investor Relations Program; 27/03/2018 PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY SAYS ON MARCH 27, 2018, ENTERED INTO AN AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 02/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY -ENTERED INTO FIVE-YEAR CREDIT AGREEMENT WITH A GROUP OF FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS LED BY WELLS FARGO BANK, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.22, from 1.25 in 2018Q4.

Bottomline Technologies , Inc. provides software as a service based solutions. The company has market cap of $1.82 billion. It operates through four divisions: Cloud Solutions, Digital Banking, Payments and Transactional Documents, and Other. It has a 181.52 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s services and products include Paymode-X, a cloud payment network that offers electronic payments and remittance delivery, online access to payment detail and reports, online payment approvals, electronic invoice delivery, and turnkey vendor enrollment and support; and digital banking solutions that provide payments, cash management, and online banking solutions to financial institutions.

Among 3 analysts covering Patterson-UTI (NASDAQ:PTEN), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Patterson-UTI had 12 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, March 5 by Bank of America. Jefferies downgraded Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) on Friday, August 2 to “Hold” rating. Piper Jaffray maintained Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) rating on Tuesday, July 30. Piper Jaffray has “Overweight” rating and $1200 target.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.97 in 2018Q4.