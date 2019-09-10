Covalent Partners Has Boosted Holding in Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD); Nuveen Select Tax (NXR) Position Held by Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc

Covalent Partners Llc increased its stake in Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) by 24.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Covalent Partners Llc bought 8,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.62% . The hedge fund held 43,255 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.59M, up from 34,655 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Covalent Partners Llc who had been investing in Pioneer Nat Res Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.44B market cap company. The stock increased 1.49% or $1.96 during the last trading session, reaching $133.96. About 956,805 shares traded. Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) has declined 27.83% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PXD News: 06/03/2018 – PIONEER CEO: CONVERSATION WITH OPEC AT DINNER WAS `FRUITFUL’; 28/03/2018 – RSP sells on Concho approach; 13/03/2018 – PXD SEES 1Q PRODUCTION HURT BY ABOUT 2 MBOEPD DUE TO FIRE; 27/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural to Sell Selected Eagle Ford Shale Acreage to Sundance Energy for $102M; 13/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO. REPORTS PRODUCTION SHUT IN AT WES; 26/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 27/03/2018 – RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD RELI.NS SAYS TRANSACTION IN CONJUNCTION WITH SALES MADE BY PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES USA INC AND NEWPEK LLC; 02/04/2018 – Pioneer Natural Presenting at IPAA Oil & Gas Conference Apr 10; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER CONFIDENT OUTPUT WILL FLOW UNINTERRUPTED AT GOOD PRICES; 13/04/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $235 FROM $218

Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc increased its stake in Nuveen Select Tax (NXR) by 380.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc bought 29,724 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 37,534 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $553,000, up from 7,810 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc who had been investing in Nuveen Select Tax for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $210.29M market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $16.05. About 11,700 shares traded. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 (NYSE:NXR) has 0.00% since September 10, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Covalent Partners Llc, which manages about $968.54M and $52.49 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Superior Energy Svcs Inc (NYSE:SPN) by 89,060 shares to 366,540 shares, valued at $1.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Halliburton Co (NYSE:HAL) by 13,104 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 233,000 shares, and cut its stake in Universal Fst Prods Inc (NASDAQ:UFPI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.37, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold PXD shares while 187 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 222 raised stakes. 144.67 million shares or 1.57% less from 146.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jones Fincl Lllp reported 34,175 shares. Apg Asset Management Nv invested in 0.06% or 229,110 shares. Victory Cap Mgmt has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Lpl Ltd Liability Com holds 0.01% or 22,857 shares. Quantitative Invest Management Limited Com holds 0.31% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) or 35,300 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt accumulated 1,517 shares. Adage Cap Ptnrs Gru Limited Liability owns 1.42 million shares or 0.54% of their US portfolio. 1.73M were accumulated by Citadel Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation. Swiss Bank & Trust reported 568,952 shares stake. Keybank National Association Oh owns 149,947 shares. Aperio Limited Company invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Kentucky Retirement System Ins Trust Fund holds 0.11% or 3,348 shares in its portfolio. Creative Planning owns 7,227 shares. Moreno Evelyn V accumulated 4,680 shares. 6,032 are held by Evercore Wealth.

Since August 27, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $60,505 activity.

Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc, which manages about $185.74 million and $272.71M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr by 259,466 shares to 95,084 shares, valued at $2.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tekla World Healthcare Fund by 65,368 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 301,327 shares, and cut its stake in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (JFR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.86 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.53, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 1 investors sold NXR shares while 6 reduced holdings. 5 funds opened positions while 8 raised stakes. 1.53 million shares or 15.99% more from 1.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James Assocs holds 37,993 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Invest Advsrs Ltd Llc invested in 0.02% or 27,224 shares. Ancora Advsrs holds 0.01% in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 (NYSE:NXR) or 12,110 shares. Tortoise Inv Management Ltd reported 194,715 shares. 22,914 are owned by Karpus Mngmt. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc reported 1,600 shares. Lpl Fincl Ltd Liability Corporation, a California-based fund reported 12,687 shares. Capital Advisers Ltd invested in 32,300 shares. 500 are held by Rocky Mountain Advisers Limited Liability. Wells Fargo & Mn owns 220,198 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Landscape Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Company reported 0.05% stake. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management holds 27 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Raymond James Trust Na has 11,322 shares. Benjamin F Edwards And Co invested 0% in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 (NYSE:NXR). 19,004 were accumulated by Raymond James Fincl Svcs Advsr.

