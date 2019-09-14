Covalent Partners Decreased Its Patterson Uti Energy (PTEN) Position by $1.39 Million as Share Price Declined; Marathon Trading Investment Management Stake in Intel (INTC) Has Raised by $846,047

Covalent Partners Llc decreased its stake in Patterson Uti Energy Inc (PTEN) by 37.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Covalent Partners Llc sold 126,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.14% . The hedge fund held 214,057 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.46 million, down from 340,057 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Covalent Partners Llc who had been investing in Patterson Uti Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.45% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $9.11. About 3.25 million shares traded. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) has declined 31.91% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.91% the S&P500. Some Historical PTEN News: 02/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY -ENTERED INTO FIVE-YEAR CREDIT AGREEMENT WITH A GROUP OF FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS LED BY WELLS FARGO BANK, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION; 26/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI Energy Reports Financial Results for Three Months Ended March 31, 2018; 04/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI Reports Drilling Activity for March 2018; 11/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY INC – FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018, COMPANY HAD AN AVERAGE OF 169 DRILLING RIGS OPERATING; 04/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY MARCH AVG. DRILLING RIGS 172 :PTEN US; 04/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI HAD AVG OF 172 DRILLING RIGS OPERATING IN MARCH; 26/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI 1Q Rev $809.2M; 02/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY REPORTS $600M CREDIT PACT; 27/03/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY – CREDIT AGREEMENT IS A COMMITTED SENIOR UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY THAT PERMITS BORROWINGS OF UP TO $600 MLN

Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 223.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc bought 18,001 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The hedge fund held 26,040 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.25M, up from 8,039 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $232.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.89% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $52.54. About 14.76M shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 17/04/2018 – ICON PACT W/INTEL ALLOWING INTEGRATION OF PHARMA ANALYTICS; 27/03/2018 – Xplore Wins Best PC Client Platform at Intel Technology Partner Awards; 07/05/2018 – NORTHSTAR ASSET MANAGEMENT – URGE INTEL SHAREOWNERS TO VOTE FOR PROPOSAL FOR BOARD TO REPORT COST-BENEFIT ANALYSIS OF POLITICAL CONTRIBUTIONS BY INTEL, IPAC; 26/04/2018 – After watching $AMZN and $INTC surge after hours, $MSFT gets in on the action; 17/05/2018 – Arias Intel’s SportXction® to Take Advantage of Huge Opportunity After Supreme Court Ruling to Allow States to Legalize Spor; 26/04/2018 – INTEL CORP – QTRLY NON-GAAP SHR $0.87; 28/03/2018 – Samsung Dethrones Intel As Leader In Global Chip Sales — MarketWatch; 19/04/2018 – Atipa Technologies Wins 2017 Partner of the Year for HPC Technical Solution at Intel Technology Partner Awards; 08/05/2018 – VENUENEXT GETS INVESTMENT FROM INTEL CAPITAL; 12/04/2018 – Accenture Appoints Venkata “Murthy” Renduchintala, Executive Officer at Intel, to Bd of Directors

Analysts await Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $-0.29 EPS, down 190.00% or $0.19 from last year’s $-0.1 per share. After $-0.17 actual EPS reported by Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 70.59% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $-0.29 EPS, down 190.00% or $0.19 from last year's $-0.1 per share. After $-0.17 actual EPS reported by Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 70.59% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.13, from 0.91 in 2019Q1.

Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc, which manages about $886.83 million and $1.11 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (Put) by 50,000 shares to 150,000 shares, valued at $1.77M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in General Electric Co (Call) by 1.09 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.49M shares, and cut its stake in Energy Transfer Lp (Call).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.86 in 2019Q1.