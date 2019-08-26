Covalent Partners Decreased Halliburton Co (HAL) Holding by $380,016; Share Price Declined; Americas Car Mart (CRMT) Shareholder Sg Capital Management Has Cut Its Stake by $2.96 Million

Covalent Partners Llc decreased its stake in Halliburton Co (HAL) by 5.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Covalent Partners Llc sold 13,104 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.64% . The hedge fund held 233,000 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.83M, down from 246,104 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Covalent Partners Llc who had been investing in Halliburton Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.89% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $17.39. About 8.45 million shares traded. Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) has declined 45.61% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.61% the S&P500. Some Historical HAL News: 18/05/2018 – Halliburton Declares Dividend of 18c; 23/05/2018 – News 5 WCYB: BREAKING: Copy of Halliburton’s resignation letter available for review online at; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON: SEES STRONG SALES, MARGIN GROWTH FOR C&P IN 2Q; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton 1Q Adj EPS 41c; 29/03/2018 – MFS Research Fund Adds TD Ameritrade, Exits Halliburton; 27/03/2018 – HALLIBURTON SEES INT’L SERVICE PRICE INFLECTION BY LATE 2018; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton 1Q International Revenue Was $2.2 Billion; 23/04/2018 – Caracas crisis prompts Halliburton write-off; 30/04/2018 – Halliburton Presenting at Conference May 14; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON EXPECTS STRENGTHENING ACTIVITY IN NORTH AMERICA TO SUPPORT 2Q GROWTH IN COMPLETIONS AND PRODUCTION BUSINESS

Sg Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Americas Car Mart Inc (CRMT) by 16.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sg Capital Management Llc sold 32,517 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.00% . The hedge fund held 166,013 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.16 million, down from 198,530 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sg Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Americas Car Mart Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $580.04M market cap company. The stock increased 2.40% or $2.04 during the last trading session, reaching $87.09. About 76,264 shares traded. America's Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) has risen 42.21% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.21% the S&P500. Some Historical CRMT News: 27/03/2018 – America’s Car-Mart at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc; 20/03/2018 America’s Car-Mart Access Event Set By Stephens Inc for Mar. 27; 21/05/2018 – America’s Car-Mart 4Q EPS $1.43; 02/05/2018 – America’s Car-Mart Named to Forbes List of America’s Best Midsize Employers for 2018; 21/05/2018 – America’s Car-Mart 4Q Rev $169M; 21/05/2018 – America’s Car-Mart Reports Diluted Earnings per Share of $1.43 on Revenues of $169 Million; 20/04/2018 – DJ America’s Car-Mart Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CRMT)

More notable recent America's Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does America’s Car-Mart, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:CRMT) P/E Ratio Signal A Buying Opportunity? – Yahoo Finance” on August 04, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “America’s Car-Mart: Not A Buy Based On Mexico Import Tariffs – Seeking Alpha” published on June 04, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “26 Stocks Moving in Friday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about America's Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “America’s Car-Mart: A Place (And Time) To Buy Stocks, Too – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “America’s Car-Mart (CRMT) to Report Q4 Earnings: What’s Up? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 1.41 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 10 investors sold CRMT shares while 36 reduced holdings. only 25 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 4.91 million shares or 5.13% more from 4.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tiaa Cref Invest Mgmt invested 0% of its portfolio in America's Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT). Ranger Invest Management LP owns 67,740 shares or 0.45% of their US portfolio. Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership has invested 0% in America's Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT). Northern Tru Corp, Illinois-based fund reported 106,052 shares. Vanguard Grp Inc Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in America's Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) for 316,286 shares. 7,711 are owned by Prudential Financial Inc. Matarin Management Limited Liability Corporation reported 81,441 shares stake. Great West Life Assurance Can has 0% invested in America's Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT). Clarivest Asset Ltd Liability Corporation reported 16,013 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. 1,400 are owned by Nordea Inv Ab. Navellier And Inc owns 2,482 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Yacktman Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership stated it has 5,500 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Hl Financial Services Ltd Liability stated it has 0% in America's Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT). Bluemountain Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.01% stake. Moreover, Rmb Cap Ltd Liability has 0.01% invested in America's Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT).

Sg Capital Management Llc, which manages about $427.20M and $547.90 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Career Education Corp (NASDAQ:CECO) by 396,658 shares to 1.45 million shares, valued at $23.92M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Looming sanctions deadline set to whack Venezuela’s dwindling oil rig fleet – Seeking Alpha” on August 22, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stronger International Activities Will Keep Halliburton Steady – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019, Fool.com published: “Is There Any Hope for Oilfield Services Companies? – The Motley Fool” on August 23, 2019. More interesting news about Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Halliburton Is Making The Right Moves – Seeking Alpha” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Halliburton wins nine contracts for West Africa offshore project – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold HAL shares while 231 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 223 raised stakes. 653.08 million shares or 4.23% less from 681.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 137,442 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. 5.67M are held by Price T Rowe Md. Invesco invested 0.07% in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). Mai Capital Management reported 7,806 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt Inc has invested 0.1% in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). Fayez Sarofim & accumulated 0% or 25,604 shares. Kentucky-based Community Trust & Invest has invested 0.04% in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). 3,219 were accumulated by Strategy Asset Managers Lc. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec invested 0.03% in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). Cape Cod Five Cents State Bank has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). One Cap Management Limited Liability Corp holds 61,909 shares. Lpl Financial Limited holds 0.01% or 171,687 shares in its portfolio. Marble Harbor Invest Counsel Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.35% or 66,537 shares. Moreover, Bessemer Grp has 0.04% invested in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). Gulf National Bank (Uk) Ltd has 0.1% invested in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) for 199,487 shares.

Analysts await Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $0.37 earnings per share, down 26.00% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.5 per share. HAL’s profit will be $324.00M for 11.75 P/E if the $0.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual earnings per share reported by Halliburton Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.71% EPS growth.

Covalent Partners Llc, which manages about $968.54M and $52.49 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nabors Industries Ltd (NYSE:NBR) by 345,680 shares to 556,480 shares, valued at $1.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.