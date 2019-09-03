Covalent Partners Cut Its Position in Universal Fst Prods (UFPI) by $335,820; Telos Capital Management Maintains Holding in Interpublic Group Cos (IPG)

Covalent Partners Llc decreased its stake in Universal Fst Prods Inc (UFPI) by 10.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Covalent Partners Llc sold 11,580 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.21% . The hedge fund held 100,135 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.99M, down from 111,715 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Covalent Partners Llc who had been investing in Universal Fst Prods Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.48% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $37.74. About 138,141 shares traded. Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) has risen 13.63% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.63% the S&P500. Some Historical UFPI News: 27/03/2018 – UFPI Signs Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets of North Amer Container Corp; 03/05/2018 – Universal Forest Products Gary Goode Resigns From Board; 19/04/2018 – Universal Forest Products Board Approves 6% Increase in the Semiannual Cash Div to 18c Per Shr; 18/04/2018 – UNIVERSAL FOREST PRODUCTS INC QUARTERLY NET SALES $993.9 MLN VS $846.1 MLN; 27/03/2018 – UNIVERSAL FOREST PRODUCTS INC – PURCHASE IS SCHEDULED TO CLOSE BY JUNE 1, 2018; 27/03/2018 UFPI IN PACT TO BUY SOME ASSETS OF NORTH AMERICAN CONTAINER; 18/04/2018 – UNIVERSAL FOREST 1Q EPS 53C, EST. 42C; 19/04/2018 – UFPI BOARD OKS INCREASED SEMIANNUAL DIV; 23/04/2018 – DJ Universal Forest Products Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UFPI); 27/03/2018 – UFPI signs agreement to acquire certain assets of North American Container Corporation

Telos Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Interpublic Group Cos Inc (IPG) by 29.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Telos Capital Management Inc bought 19,278 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.69% . The institutional investor held 85,244 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.79 million, up from 65,966 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Interpublic Group Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.74B market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $19.95. About 1.49M shares traded. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) has risen 3.15% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.15% the S&P500. Some Historical IPG News: 07/05/2018 – Momentum Worldwide Unveils “First Cut” – An Enhanced Golf Division In Partnership With The Moore Group; 14/05/2018 – Interpublic Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 21/05/2018 – IPG Mediabrands Brings Agencies Society and Ansible Under Reprise Banner; 27/04/2018 – INTERPUBLIC GROUP CEO MICHAEL ROTH SAYS HAS NOT SEEN A BIG PULLBACK IN TERMS OF ALLOCATING DOLLARS TO FACEBOOK – CNBC; 29/03/2018 – Interpublic: Huge Co-Founder Aaron Shapiro Leaving Agency in May; 29/03/2018 – Interpublic Names Michael Koziol Global CEO of Huge; 11/04/2018 – Hotwire Names Three New Agency Partners to its Roster; 27/04/2018 – INTERPUBLIC GROUP OF COMPANIES INC IPG.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.72, REV VIEW $8.22 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 04/04/2018 – INTERPUBLIC GROUP OUTLOOK TO STABLE FROM POSITIVE BY FITCH; 25/04/2018 – Daniel Chu to Join MRM//McCann as Chief Creative Officer of Salt Lake City and San Francisco Offices

Since April 30, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $399,976 activity. THOMAS DAVID M bought $199,988 worth of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) on Tuesday, April 30.

More notable recent The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “MullenLowe lands Navy Federal credit union account – Boston Business Journal” on August 21, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “A Look At The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc.’s (NYSE:IPG) Exceptional Fundamentals – Yahoo Finance” published on June 06, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Jim Cramer Shares His Thoughts On Delta Air Lines, Okta And More – Benzinga” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “IPG Merges Two Award-Winning Brand and Technology PR Agencies – GlobeNewswire” published on April 04, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Have Insiders Been Selling The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 21, 2019.

Telos Capital Management Inc, which manages about $270.47M and $320.83 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Welltower Inc by 13,321 shares to 14,497 shares, valued at $1.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 14,861 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 23,770 shares, and cut its stake in American Tower Corp New (NYSE:AMT).

Analysts await Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $0.77 earnings per share, up 16.67% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.66 per share. UFPI’s profit will be $47.25M for 12.25 P/E if the $0.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual earnings per share reported by Universal Forest Products, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.50% negative EPS growth.

