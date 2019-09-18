Covalent Partners Cut Holding in Patterson Uti Energy (PTEN) by $1.39 Million; American Tower New (AMT) Share Value Rose While Tcw Group Cut Stake by $23.17 Million

Covalent Partners Llc decreased its stake in Patterson Uti Energy Inc (PTEN) by 37.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Covalent Partners Llc sold 126,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.14% . The hedge fund held 214,057 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.46 million, down from 340,057 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Covalent Partners Llc who had been investing in Patterson Uti Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.01B market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $9.9. About 1.17 million shares traded. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) has declined 31.91% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.91% the S&P500. Some Historical PTEN News: 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Energy Service Adds Patterson-UTI; 02/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI Energy Announces $600 Million Credit Agreement; 27/03/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY INC – MATURITY DATE UNDER CREDIT AGREEMENT IS MARCH 27, 2023; 02/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY INC SAYS CREDIT AGREEMENT AMENDS AND RESTATES COMPANY’S 2012 CREDIT AGREEMENT; 03/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI Energy Announces Appointment of Janeen S. Judah to Board of Directors; 26/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI Energy Reports Financial Results for Three Months Ended March 31, 2018; 04/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY MARCH AVG. DRILLING RIGS 172 :PTEN US; 03/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY INC – WITH JUDAH’S APPOINTMENT, PATTERSON-UTI BOARD HAS BEEN EXPANDED TO EIGHT MEMBERS; 27/03/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY – CREDIT AGREEMENT IS A COMMITTED SENIOR UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY THAT PERMITS BORROWINGS OF UP TO $600 MLN; 26/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI 1Q Loss/Shr 16c

Tcw Group Inc decreased its stake in American Tower Corp New (AMT) by 7.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tcw Group Inc sold 113,590 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The institutional investor held 1.34M shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $273.10 million, down from 1.45 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tcw Group Inc who had been investing in American Tower Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $98.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $221.64. About 344,516 shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.25, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 29 investors sold AMT shares while 349 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 295 raised stakes. 394.58 million shares or 1.56% less from 400.84 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Parkside Commercial Bank & Tru has invested 0.03% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). The Arizona-based Dynamic Advisor Solutions Limited Liability has invested 0.23% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Lincoln invested in 0.05% or 5,985 shares. Piedmont Investment Advsrs invested 0.32% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). 29,494 are owned by Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board holds 50,022 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc reported 1,017 shares stake. Wells Fargo Com Mn holds 0.22% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 3.72 million shares. Dorsey Wright Associate holds 1.35% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) or 27,161 shares. 4,997 were accumulated by First Business Fin Services Inc. Cutter And Brokerage Inc has 1,113 shares. Sarasin Prns Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.37% or 102,794 shares in its portfolio. Wms Partners accumulated 0.3% or 6,054 shares. C Ww Gp Holdings A S holds 2.02M shares. Motley Fool Wealth Management Limited holds 1.1% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) or 85,723 shares.

Tcw Group Inc, which manages about $9.40B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) by 9,945 shares to 55,630 shares, valued at $9.28M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Manitowoc Co Inc by 21,311 shares in the quarter, for a total of 238,754 shares, and has risen its stake in Sun Cmntys Inc (NYSE:SUI).

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $202,075 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.13, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 29 investors sold PTEN shares while 96 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 191.48 million shares or 2.24% less from 195.87 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mackenzie Fin invested in 0.01% or 355,000 shares. Bancorp Of New York Mellon Corporation reported 4.64 million shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Com holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) for 32,891 shares. Marshall Wace Llp stated it has 10,004 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Company reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN). Zeke Advsrs Ltd stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN). Utah Retirement System holds 39,216 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested in 0% or 28,888 shares. Geode Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corp stated it has 2.37M shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Hsbc Holdings Public Limited Co holds 0% of its portfolio in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) for 102,777 shares. Pnc Fincl Svcs Gru invested 0% of its portfolio in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN). Cushing Asset Mngmt LP reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN). Gfw Energ X Lp, a Texas-based fund reported 119,472 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership reported 6.20 million shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 238,831 shares.

