Covalent Partners Boosted Nabors Industries LTD (NBR) Stake by $1.04 Million; As Genuine Parts Co (GPC) Stock Declined, Shareholder Security National Trust Co Trimmed Its Holding

Covalent Partners Llc increased its stake in Nabors Industries Ltd (NBR) by 163.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Covalent Partners Llc bought 345,680 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.46% . The hedge fund held 556,480 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.91M, up from 210,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Covalent Partners Llc who had been investing in Nabors Industries Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $621.00 million market cap company. The stock decreased 9.52% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $1.71. About 13.58 million shares traded. Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) has declined 51.40% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.40% the S&P500. Some Historical NBR News: 22/03/2018 – NABORS INDUSTRIES LTD NBR.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $9.5 FROM $8.5; 08/05/2018 – NABORS INDUSTRIES LTD NBR.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $10 FROM $9.5; 15/05/2018 – Nabors Presenting at Stephens Energy Executive Summit Tomorrow; 27/03/2018 – ARAMCO, NABORS SIGN CONTRACT FOR ONSHORE DRILLING; 01/05/2018 – Nabors 1Q Loss $144.2M; 01/05/2018 – NABORS 1Q LOSS/SHR CONT OPS 46C; 09/05/2018 – Nabors Announces Offerings of Common Shrs and Mandatory Convertible Preferred Shrs; 10/05/2018 – Nabors Announces Pricing of Common Shrs and Mandatory Convertible Preferred Shrs; 07/03/2018 – Richland Source: AU grad Nabors becomes interim director of Mansfield Symphony Chorus; 09/05/2018 – NABORS INDUSTRIES LTD – EACH MANDATORY CONVERTIBLE PREFERRED SHARE IS EXPECTED TO HAVE A LIQUIDATION PREFERENCE OF $50 PER SHARE

Security National Trust Co decreased its stake in Genuine Parts Co (GPC) by 76.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Security National Trust Co sold 3,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.32% . The institutional investor held 1,000 shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $112,000, down from 4,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Security National Trust Co who had been investing in Genuine Parts Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.32% or $2.08 during the last trading session, reaching $87.73. About 835,395 shares traded or 13.70% up from the average. Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) has risen 0.63% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical GPC News: 18/04/2018 – HERO MOTOCORP LTD HROM.NS SAYS LAUNCHING AN E-COMMERCE PORTAL TO RETAIL HERO GENUINE PARTS AND ACCESSORIES; 12/04/2018 – Genuine Parts to Spin Off S.P. Richards, Which Will Then Merge With Essendant; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT, GENUINE PARTS COMPANY’S S.P. RICHARDS TO COMBINE; 12/04/2018 – Genuine Parts Holders to Own About 51% of Combined Company; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT INC – SEES $75 MLN IN ANNUAL RUN-RATE COST SYNERGIES AND MORE THAN $100 MLN IN WORKING CAPITAL IMPROVEMENTS FROM DEAL; 16/05/2018 – Genuine Parts: Staples’ Offer Not a Superior Proposal or LIkeliy to Lead to Superior One; 19/04/2018 – GENUINE PARTS CO GPC.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 12 TO 13 PCT; 19/04/2018 – Genuine Parts Sees 2018 Tax Rate 26%; 19/04/2018 – Genuine Parts Backs 2018 Sales Growth View of 12%-13%; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT INC – CHARLES K. CROVITZ, CURRENT CHAIRMAN OF BOARD OF ESSENDANT, WILL SERVE AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD OF COMBINED COMPANY

Since June 14, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $474,760 activity. Beder Tanya S bought $115,695 worth of stock.

Covalent Partners Llc, which manages about $968.54M and $52.49M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Propetro Hldg Corp by 161,375 shares to 161,125 shares, valued at $3.63M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Universal Fst Prods Inc (NASDAQ:UFPI) by 11,580 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 100,135 shares, and cut its stake in Keane Group Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 28 investors sold NBR shares while 75 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 291.67 million shares or 3.69% less from 302.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gru One Trading Limited Partnership holds 0% of its portfolio in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) for 90,638 shares. Shelton Cap Mngmt, California-based fund reported 114 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies stated it has 43,415 shares or 0% of all its holdings. D E Shaw & Company, New York-based fund reported 91,153 shares. Jaffetilchin Investment Lc invested in 0.14% or 188,508 shares. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board reported 0.01% in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR). City Hldgs holds 0% or 2,500 shares in its portfolio. Gsa Capital Ptnrs Llp owns 172,519 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Nomura Hldgs Incorporated accumulated 43,522 shares or 0% of the stock. Paloma Ptnrs Mgmt reported 73,554 shares stake. California State Teachers Retirement System stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR). State Common Retirement Fund owns 555,964 shares. Citadel Advsrs Limited Liability accumulated 0.01% or 6.33M shares. Wells Fargo Mn reported 279,713 shares stake. Aperio Gru Ltd Liability Com holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) for 1.26M shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 36 investors sold GPC shares while 194 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 179 raised stakes. 108.27 million shares or 0.65% more from 107.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fmr Limited Co holds 176,981 shares. 3.86 million are owned by Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec. Epoch Investment Prtn holds 128,185 shares. Bollard Limited Liability Company reported 24,658 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Winslow Evans And Crocker holds 3,528 shares. Cap Advsr Ltd Liability Company holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) for 12,695 shares. Cypress Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company (Wy) owns 39 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Price T Rowe Assoc Md reported 263,629 shares. Arizona State Retirement System owns 68,923 shares. Vident Advisory Ltd Liability Company reported 4,530 shares stake. Acg Wealth reported 68,352 shares. Rampart Investment Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.06% or 4,387 shares. Counselors accumulated 25,931 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Natixis Advsr Lp owns 16,972 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Jane Street Grp Llc, a New York-based fund reported 14,950 shares.

Since May 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $495,050 activity.

Security National Trust Co, which manages about $311.78 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in International Business Ma (NYSE:IBM) by 2,286 shares to 17,425 shares, valued at $2.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares (EEM) by 12,090 shares in the quarter, for a total of 96,370 shares, and has risen its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS).