Covalent Partners Boosted Gaming & Leisure Pptys (GLPI) Holding; Lifetime Brands (LCUT) Has 1 Sentiment

Covalent Partners Llc increased Gaming & Leisure Pptys Inc (GLPI) stake by 3.87% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Covalent Partners Llc acquired 9,642 shares as Gaming & Leisure Pptys Inc (GLPI)’s stock rose 5.16%. The Covalent Partners Llc holds 259,029 shares with $9.99 million value, up from 249,387 last quarter. Gaming & Leisure Pptys Inc now has $8.10 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $37.74. About 996,309 shares traded. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) has risen 13.07% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.64% the S&P500. Some Historical GLPI News: 25/04/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES INC GLPI.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.05, REV VIEW $1.04 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 16/04/2018 – Gaming & Leisure Props to Acquire Real Estate Assets of Six Casino Properties From Tropicana Entertainment for $1.21B; 25/04/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE 1Q EPS 45C; 16/04/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES INC – ANNOUNCED ACQUISITIONS ARE EXPECTED TO BE 8% TO 10% ACCRETIVE; 16/04/2018 – GAMING & LEISURE REPORTS PURCHASE OF ASSETS OF TROPICANA; 25/04/2018 – Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. Announces Chief Financial Officer Retirement; 25/04/2018 – Gaming & Leisure Props Says Clifford’s Retirement to Be Effective Aug 31; 06/03/2018 Gaming and Leisure Volume Jumps Almost Six Times 20 Day Average; 16/04/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES INC – EXPECTS TO FUND TRANSACTION WITH A COMBINATION OF DEBT AND EQUITY; 16/04/2018 – ELDORADO RESORTS – IF DEAL TERMINATED UNDER CERTAIN CONDITIONS, CO AND GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES TO PAY TROPICANA FEE OF $92.5 MLN

Lifetime Brands Inc (LCUT) investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.15, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. The ratio dived, as 20 investment managers opened new or increased positions, while 20 reduced and sold their equity positions in Lifetime Brands Inc. The investment managers in our database now own: 9.19 million shares, down from 9.47 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Lifetime Brands Inc in top ten positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 1 Reduced: 19 Increased: 16 New Position: 4.

Analysts await Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $-0.14 earnings per share, up 50.00% or $0.14 from last year’s $-0.28 per share. After $-0.19 actual earnings per share reported by Lifetime Brands, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -26.32% EPS growth.

Lifetime Brands, Inc. designs, sources, and sells branded kitchenware, tableware, and other products for use in the home in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $192.48 million. The firm operates through three divisions: U.S. It has a 38.02 P/E ratio. Wholesale, International, and Retail Direct.

Mill Road Capital Management Llc holds 20.12% of its portfolio in Lifetime Brands, Inc. for 1.63 million shares. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc owns 466,758 shares or 1.18% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Petrus Trust Company Lta has 0.87% invested in the company for 477,113 shares. The Tennessee-based Martin & Co Inc Tn has invested 0.32% in the stock. Olstein Capital Management L.P., a New York-based fund reported 193,000 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.23 in 2018Q4.

Among 2 analysts covering Gaming and Leisure (NASDAQ:GLPI), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Gaming and Leisure had 7 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, March 20 by Credit Suisse. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, February 19 with “Buy”.