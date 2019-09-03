Cousins Property (CUZ) Market Valuation Declined While Real Estate Management Services Lowered by $4.85 Million Its Holding; Southeastern Asset Management Has Raised Its Realogy Holdings (RLGY) Stake

Real Estate Management Services Llc decreased its stake in Cousins Property (CUZ) by 46.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Real Estate Management Services Llc sold 539,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.62% . The institutional investor held 628,000 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.07 million, down from 1.17M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Real Estate Management Services Llc who had been investing in Cousins Property for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $34.63. About 792,381 shares traded. Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) has declined 4.09% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.09% the S&P500. Some Historical CUZ News: 26/04/2018 – Cousins Properties Adds Dary Stone To Board Of Directors; 25/04/2018 – Cousins Properties 1Q FFO 15c/Shr; 13/03/2018 Paul Vieira: Via CBS affiliate in Minnesota — Source: QB Kirk Cousins To Sign With Vikings; 19/04/2018 – DJ Cousins Properties Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CUZ); 25/04/2018 – Cousins Properties 1Q EPS 4c; 25/04/2018 – COUSINS PROPERTIES INC SAYS 2018 NET INCOME AND FFO GUIDANCE REMAINS UNCHANGED – SEC FILING; 25/04/2018 – COUSINS PROPERTIES 1Q FFO/SHR 15C; 25/04/2018 – COUSINS PROPERTIES INC – QTRLY FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS WAS $0.15 PER SHARE

Southeastern Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Realogy Holdings Corporation (RLGY) by 8.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southeastern Asset Management Inc bought 803,203 shares as the company’s stock declined 60.26% . The hedge fund held 10.32M shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $117.63 million, up from 9.52M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Realogy Holdings Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $667.09M market cap company. The stock decreased 4.81% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $4.55. About 2.45M shares traded. Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) has declined 76.32% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 76.32% the S&P500. Some Historical RLGY News: 22/05/2018 – Augmented Reality App Curate by Sotheby’s International Realty Now Available on Apple iOS; 20/03/2018 – Sotheby’s International Realty Launches Virtual Staging Augmented Reality App: One of the First Experiences Built with Google’s ARCore; 25/04/2018 – ERA Real Estate Announces The Affiliation Of Knipe Realty; 16/04/2018 – Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Enters Australia and New Zealand Through Strategic Relationship as it Celebrates its Ten Y; 03/05/2018 – Realogy Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend Payable To Shareholders Of Record As Of May 16, 2018; 01/05/2018 – ERA Real Estate Expands Footprint In Sands Of Fort Lauderdale; 03/05/2018 – Realogy Holdings 1Q Operating EBITDA $34M; 21/04/2018 – DJ Realogy Holdings Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RLGY); 14/05/2018 – Dave Collins Appointed Chief Operating Officer Of ERA Real Estate; 05/03/2018 – Century 21 Real Estate Unveils Rebranding Campaign That Targets Complacency, Inspires Real Estate Consumers To Demand More

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold RLGY shares while 67 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 137.64 million shares or 4.52% less from 144.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The New York-based Clearline Cap Lp has invested 0.53% in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY). Utd Automobile Association reported 77,392 shares stake. Voya Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY). The Minnesota-based Ameriprise Fin has invested 0% in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY). Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio reported 24,833 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp reported 189,441 shares stake. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 8,376 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Skyline Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership holds 432,500 shares. Highbridge Ltd Liability Corporation owns 183,000 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Centurylink Invest Mngmt reported 0.31% in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY). Guggenheim Capital Limited Co has invested 0.01% in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY). Hsbc Pcl, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 44,796 shares. Parametric Assocs Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 473,842 shares or 0% of the stock. Stanley Ltd Liability holds 1.7% or 304,144 shares. Hap Trading Limited stated it has 49,753 shares.

Southeastern Asset Management Inc, which manages about $35.07 billion and $6.93B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mattel Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) by 4.01 million shares to 35.84 million shares, valued at $465.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in C by 1.84M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.78 million shares, and cut its stake in Comcast Corporation Cl A (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Since May 6, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $1.02 million activity. WILLIAMS MICHAEL J also bought $22,700 worth of Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 18 investors sold CUZ shares while 77 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 406.38 million shares or 1.24% more from 401.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sei Invests owns 349,685 shares. Stifel Financial Corporation holds 0% or 14,055 shares. Victory Capital Management Inc reported 0.06% in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ). Metropolitan Life Insur owns 57,559 shares. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board reported 305,056 shares. First Mercantile Tru Com owns 21,011 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. 6,402 were reported by Signaturefd. Oberweis Asset Management invested in 78,168 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Moody Bankshares Trust Division reported 1,293 shares. Jump Trading Lc reported 0.04% stake. Moreover, Cornerstone Advsrs has 0% invested in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ). 13,212 are held by Panagora Asset Management. 188,659 were accumulated by Amp Invsts Limited. Moreover, Millennium Limited Liability Co has 0.06% invested in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) for 4.17M shares. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio has 0.02% invested in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) for 458,423 shares.