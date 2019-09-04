Cousins Properties Reit (HWKN) Holder Metropolitan Life Insurance Company Has Lifted Holding; Shareholder Jacobs & Co Lifted Electronic Arts (EA) Holding

Jacobs & Co increased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (EA) by 7.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jacobs & Co bought 3,138 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% . The institutional investor held 46,337 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.71 million, up from 43,199 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jacobs & Co who had been investing in Electronic Arts Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.23% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $94.83. About 2.76 million shares traded. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.71% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.71% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 08/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC EA.O – FY 2019 NET BOOKINGS IS EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $5.55 BILLION; 16/03/2018 – EA vows to never offer paid ‘loot boxes’ in its controversial ‘Star Wars Battlefront II’ game; 08/05/2018 – EA SEES 2019 ADJ. EPS ABOUT $4.85, EST. $4.99; 07/03/2018 – EA and Maxis lnvite Players to Play with Life in The Sims Mobile, Available Worldwide Today; 22/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS ACQUIRED GAMEFLY ASSETS; 03/05/2018 – $TTWO $EA ripping higher. $ATVI still halted; 22/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS BUYS CLOUD GAMING TECH & TALENT; 24/04/2018 – UOL BoaCompra reaches Uruguay’s online market; 12/04/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC SAYS PATRICK SÖDERLUND WILL STEP UP INTO THE ROLE OF CHIEF DESIGN OFFICER – SEC FILING; 07/03/2018 EA and Maxis Invite Players to Play with Life in The Sims Mobile, Available Worldwide Today

Metropolitan Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Cousins Properties Reit Inc (HWKN) by 3897.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Metropolitan Life Insurance Company bought 128,797 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.09% . The institutional investor held 132,102 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.28 million, up from 3,305 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Company who had been investing in Cousins Properties Reit Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $466.52M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $44.19. About 21,959 shares traded. Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN) has risen 17.23% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical HWKN News: 30/04/2018 – Apartment Association of Greater Los Angeles Statement Opposing Repeal of Costa-Hawkins Act; 29/04/2018 – Prologis: At Closing, It Is Anticipated That Philip L. Hawkins Will Join the Prologis Bd of Directors; 30/04/2018 – YRC Worldwide: Hawkins Succeeds Welch as CEO; 26/04/2018 – C.A.R. statement on proposal to repeal Costa-Hawkins law; 08/03/2018 LINK ADMINISTRATION HOLDINGS LTD LNK.AX – JOHN HAWKINS TO RETIRE AS COMPANY SECRETARY; TO REMAIN AS CFO; 23/04/2018 – DJ Hawkins Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HWKN); 14/04/2018 – Games-Hawkins collapse overshadows men’s marathon; 15/05/2018 – Air Force’s Ronnie Hawkins, Army’s Michael Ferriter Interviewed for Cabinet VA Vacancy; 27/04/2018 – Yisrayl Hawkins States Scientific Studies Match Holy Scriptures in Surprising Way In New Post; 01/05/2018 – Hawkins Sees FY Adj EPS $1.48-Adj EPS $1.53

Jacobs & Co, which manages about $521.56 million and $587.15M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc by 4,859 shares to 88,853 shares, valued at $5.62M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Visa Inc. Class A (NYSE:V) by 3,859 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 109,868 shares, and cut its stake in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 70 investors sold EA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 204 raised stakes. 263.41 million shares or 0.98% more from 260.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Usa) Corporation stated it has 60,811 shares or 1.17% of all its holdings. C M Bidwell And Assoc reported 0% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Rothschild & Comm Asset Us Inc holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) for 102,730 shares. Baystate Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability holds 317 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Alphaone Svcs Llc owns 74,110 shares for 4.52% of their portfolio. Northern Trust holds 0.09% or 3.59M shares. Kornitzer Cap Inc Ks reported 35,780 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale owns 152,028 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. Alkeon Mngmt Lc holds 0.81% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) for 1.60 million shares. Psagot Investment House Ltd has 405 shares. Stifel Financial Corporation holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) for 220,293 shares. Mirae Asset owns 42,485 shares. Macquarie Grp Incorporated Limited has invested 0.01% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). 2,500 were reported by Yorktown Mngmt Research. Advsrs Asset Mngmt Inc reported 28,885 shares stake.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.42, from 1.77 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 10 investors sold HWKN shares while 30 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 6.23 million shares or 0.22% less from 6.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 296,314 were accumulated by State Street. Ftb Advsrs accumulated 0% or 125 shares. New York-based Citigroup has invested 0% in Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN). 20,725 are held by D E Shaw Incorporated. Goldman Sachs Group Inc Inc reported 51,845 shares. 9,686 are owned by Comerica Natl Bank. Charles Schwab Inv Mngmt holds 0% of its portfolio in Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN) for 55,750 shares. Martin And Incorporated Tn holds 0.37% or 33,196 shares. Moreover, Prudential has 0% invested in Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN). Sg Americas Secs Limited Liability Co holds 0% or 5,685 shares in its portfolio. Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada reported 12,658 shares stake. Moreover, Renaissance Limited Liability Corp has 0% invested in Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN). Int Gru has invested 0% in Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN). Mackay Shields Ltd Liability reported 0% of its portfolio in Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department, Tennessee-based fund reported 9,982 shares.