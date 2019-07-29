Cousins Properties Incorporated (CUZ)’s Financial Results Comparing With Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:IRET)

We are comparing Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) and Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:IRET) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are REIT – Diversified companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cousins Properties Incorporated 37 9.87 N/A 0.23 40.65 Investors Real Estate Trust 59 3.94 N/A -1.34 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Cousins Properties Incorporated and Investors Real Estate Trust.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Cousins Properties Incorporated and Investors Real Estate Trust’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cousins Properties Incorporated 0.00% 3.6% 2.4% Investors Real Estate Trust 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility and Risk

Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 0.94 beta, while its volatility is 6.00% which is less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Investors Real Estate Trust on the other hand, has 0.99 beta which makes it 1.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Cousins Properties Incorporated and Investors Real Estate Trust’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cousins Properties Incorporated 0 0 1 3.00 Investors Real Estate Trust 0 0 1 3.00

Cousins Properties Incorporated’s consensus target price is $10.75, while its potential downside is -69.66%. Meanwhile, Investors Real Estate Trust’s consensus target price is $67.5, while its potential upside is 8.66%. The results from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Investors Real Estate Trust seems more appealing than Cousins Properties Incorporated.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of Cousins Properties Incorporated shares and 63.1% of Investors Real Estate Trust shares. Insiders owned roughly 0.4% of Cousins Properties Incorporated’s shares. Comparatively, 0.5% are Investors Real Estate Trust’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cousins Properties Incorporated 1.08% -2.39% 0.64% 9.44% 3.41% 18.86% Investors Real Estate Trust -0.08% -1.28% -0.94% 9.17% 14.44% 20.81%

For the past year Cousins Properties Incorporated has weaker performance than Investors Real Estate Trust

Summary

Cousins Properties Incorporated beats Investors Real Estate Trust on 5 of the 8 factors.

Cousins Properties Incorporated, a real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, develops, and manages real estate portfolio, as well as performs certain real estate-related services in the United States. The company operates through four divisions: Office/Multi-Family, Retail, Industrial, and Land. The Office/Multi-Family division develops and manages office projects primarily in Austin, Dallas, Charlotte, Birmingham, and Atlanta; develops and sells multi-family projects in urban locations in the southeastern United States; and manages and leases office properties owned by third parties. It also develops mixed use projects that contain multiple product types in communities where individuals live, work, and seek entertainment. As of December 31, 2006, this division owned interests in 20 operating office properties; and had 5 office or multi-family projects under development or redevelopment. The Retail division develops and manages retail shopping centers principally in Georgia, Tennessee, North Carolina, Texas, and Florida. As of the above date, this division owned 10 operating retail properties; and had 3 projects and 1 expansion under development. The Industrial division develops institutional warehouse and distribution properties in the metropolitan Atlanta area and the Dallas market. As of December 31, 2006, this division owned one operating industrial property and three projects under development. The Land division engages in the acquisition and entitlement of land, the development and sale of residential lots, and the acquisition and sale of certain undeveloped tracts of land to third parties. As of the above date, this division had 24 residential communities under development. The company qualifies as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code. As a REIT, it would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes, if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. Cousins Properties was founded in 1958 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia.