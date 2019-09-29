Cousins Properties Incorporated (CUZ)’s Financial Results Comparing With Gladstone Land Corporation (NASDAQ:LAND)

Both Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) and Gladstone Land Corporation (NASDAQ:LAND) are each other’s competitor in the REIT – Diversified industry. Thus the compare of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cousins Properties Incorporated 35 0.00 145.66M 0.93 38.03 Gladstone Land Corporation 12 -7.98 18.47M 0.13 89.07

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Cousins Properties Incorporated and Gladstone Land Corporation. Gladstone Land Corporation seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Cousins Properties Incorporated. Business that currently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Cousins Properties Incorporated’s current price-to-earnings ratio is lower than that of Gladstone Land Corporation, which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cousins Properties Incorporated 412,517,700.37% 1.7% 1.1% Gladstone Land Corporation 157,325,383.30% 1.3% 0.4%

Volatility and Risk

Cousins Properties Incorporated is 14.00% less volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.86. Gladstone Land Corporation on the other hand, has 0.77 beta which makes it 23.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Cousins Properties Incorporated and Gladstone Land Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cousins Properties Incorporated 0 0 1 3.00 Gladstone Land Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

$42 is Cousins Properties Incorporated’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 11.91%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 73.3% of Cousins Properties Incorporated shares are owned by institutional investors while 26.6% of Gladstone Land Corporation are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% are Cousins Properties Incorporated’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 10% are Gladstone Land Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cousins Properties Incorporated -4.76% -4.58% -7.62% -0.28% -4.09% 11.33% Gladstone Land Corporation -1.03% 0.17% -8.23% -5.04% -1.88% 0.09%

For the past year Cousins Properties Incorporated was more bullish than Gladstone Land Corporation.

Summary

Cousins Properties Incorporated beats Gladstone Land Corporation on 12 of the 13 factors.

Cousins Properties Incorporated, a real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, develops, and manages real estate portfolio, as well as performs certain real estate-related services in the United States. The company operates through four divisions: Office/Multi-Family, Retail, Industrial, and Land. The Office/Multi-Family division develops and manages office projects primarily in Austin, Dallas, Charlotte, Birmingham, and Atlanta; develops and sells multi-family projects in urban locations in the southeastern United States; and manages and leases office properties owned by third parties. It also develops mixed use projects that contain multiple product types in communities where individuals live, work, and seek entertainment. As of December 31, 2006, this division owned interests in 20 operating office properties; and had 5 office or multi-family projects under development or redevelopment. The Retail division develops and manages retail shopping centers principally in Georgia, Tennessee, North Carolina, Texas, and Florida. As of the above date, this division owned 10 operating retail properties; and had 3 projects and 1 expansion under development. The Industrial division develops institutional warehouse and distribution properties in the metropolitan Atlanta area and the Dallas market. As of December 31, 2006, this division owned one operating industrial property and three projects under development. The Land division engages in the acquisition and entitlement of land, the development and sale of residential lots, and the acquisition and sale of certain undeveloped tracts of land to third parties. As of the above date, this division had 24 residential communities under development. The company qualifies as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code. As a REIT, it would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes, if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. Cousins Properties was founded in 1958 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia.

Gladstone Land is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust that invests in farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S., which it leases to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company reports the current fair value of its farmland on a quarterly basis; as of June 30, 2018, the estimated net asset value of the Company was $13.51 per share. Gladstone Land currently owns 79 farms, comprised of 67,060 acres in 9 different states across the U.S., valued at approximately $560 million. Its acreage is predominantly concentrated in locations where its tenants are able to grow fresh produce annual row crops (e.g., berries and vegetables), which are generally planted and harvested annually, as well as permanent crops (e.g., almonds, blueberries, and pistachios), which are generally planted every 10 to 20-plus years. The Company may also acquire property related to farming, such as cooling facilities, processing buildings, packaging facilities, and distribution centers. Gladstone Land pays monthly distributions to its stockholders and has paid 66 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock since its initial public offering in January 2013. The current per-share distribution rate on its common stock is $0.04435 per month, or $0.5322 per year.