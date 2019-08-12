Cousins Properties Incorporated (CUZ)’s Financial Results Comparing With Drive Shack Inc. (NYSE:DS)

This is therefore a contrasting of the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) and Drive Shack Inc. (NYSE:DS). The two are both REIT – Diversified companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cousins Properties Incorporated 37 9.47 N/A 0.93 38.03 Drive Shack Inc. 5 1.10 N/A -0.64 0.00

Demonstrates Cousins Properties Incorporated and Drive Shack Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cousins Properties Incorporated 0.00% 1.7% 1.1% Drive Shack Inc. 0.00% -58.7% -8.7%

Volatility & Risk

A 0.86 beta means Cousins Properties Incorporated’s volatility is 14.00% less than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. In other hand, Drive Shack Inc. has beta of 1.59 which is 59.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Cousins Properties Incorporated and Drive Shack Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cousins Properties Incorporated 0 0 1 3.00 Drive Shack Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The average price target of Cousins Properties Incorporated is $10.75, with potential downside of -68.40%. Drive Shack Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $7 average price target and a 41.70% potential upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Drive Shack Inc. seems more appealing than Cousins Properties Incorporated.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 73.3% of Cousins Properties Incorporated shares and 58.2% of Drive Shack Inc. shares. About 0.7% of Cousins Properties Incorporated’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.3% of Drive Shack Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cousins Properties Incorporated -4.76% -4.58% -7.62% -0.28% -4.09% 11.33% Drive Shack Inc. 4.4% 12.99% -0.38% 28.57% -13.58% 33.16%

For the past year Cousins Properties Incorporated’s stock price has smaller growth than Drive Shack Inc.

Summary

Cousins Properties Incorporated beats on 6 of the 9 factors Drive Shack Inc.

Cousins Properties Incorporated, a real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, develops, and manages real estate portfolio, as well as performs certain real estate-related services in the United States. The company operates through four divisions: Office/Multi-Family, Retail, Industrial, and Land. The Office/Multi-Family division develops and manages office projects primarily in Austin, Dallas, Charlotte, Birmingham, and Atlanta; develops and sells multi-family projects in urban locations in the southeastern United States; and manages and leases office properties owned by third parties. It also develops mixed use projects that contain multiple product types in communities where individuals live, work, and seek entertainment. As of December 31, 2006, this division owned interests in 20 operating office properties; and had 5 office or multi-family projects under development or redevelopment. The Retail division develops and manages retail shopping centers principally in Georgia, Tennessee, North Carolina, Texas, and Florida. As of the above date, this division owned 10 operating retail properties; and had 3 projects and 1 expansion under development. The Industrial division develops institutional warehouse and distribution properties in the metropolitan Atlanta area and the Dallas market. As of December 31, 2006, this division owned one operating industrial property and three projects under development. The Land division engages in the acquisition and entitlement of land, the development and sale of residential lots, and the acquisition and sale of certain undeveloped tracts of land to third parties. As of the above date, this division had 24 residential communities under development. The company qualifies as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code. As a REIT, it would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes, if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. Cousins Properties was founded in 1958 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia.

Newcastle Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in and manages real estate related and other investments, including senior housing properties; debt investments financed with collateralized debt obligations; other debt investments; and investments in golf courses and facilities. It also invests in securities, including commercial mortgage backed securities, senior unsecured debt issued by property REITs, and real estate related asset backed securities, as well as in loans, such as real estate related and other loans, including corporate bank loans, commercial mortgage loans, residential mortgage loans, manufactured housing loans, and subprime mortgage loans. The company qualifies as a REIT for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. Newcastle Investment Corp. was founded in 1998 and is based in New York, New York.