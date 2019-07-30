Cousins Properties Incorporated (CUZ) and Transcontinental Realty Investors Inc. (NYSE:TCI) Comparison side by side

Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) and Transcontinental Realty Investors Inc. (NYSE:TCI) are two firms in the REIT – Diversified that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cousins Properties Incorporated 37 9.90 N/A 0.23 40.65 Transcontinental Realty Investors Inc. 30 2.24 N/A 20.71 1.46

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Transcontinental Realty Investors Inc. appears to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Cousins Properties Incorporated. Presently more expensive of the two stocks is the business with a higher P/E ratio. Cousins Properties Incorporated’s presently higher P/E ratio means it is more expensive than Transcontinental Realty Investors Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) and Transcontinental Realty Investors Inc. (NYSE:TCI)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cousins Properties Incorporated 0.00% 3.6% 2.4% Transcontinental Realty Investors Inc. 0.00% 75.1% 14.5%

Risk and Volatility

Cousins Properties Incorporated’s current beta is 0.94 and it happens to be 6.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Transcontinental Realty Investors Inc.’s beta is 0.31 which is 69.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Cousins Properties Incorporated and Transcontinental Realty Investors Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cousins Properties Incorporated 0 0 1 3.00 Transcontinental Realty Investors Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Cousins Properties Incorporated has a -69.77% downside potential and an average price target of $10.75.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Cousins Properties Incorporated and Transcontinental Realty Investors Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 2.8%. About 0.4% of Cousins Properties Incorporated’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, 87.93% are Transcontinental Realty Investors Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cousins Properties Incorporated 1.08% -2.39% 0.64% 9.44% 3.41% 18.86% Transcontinental Realty Investors Inc. -4.28% -7.08% -8.93% -15.1% -30.51% 6.64%

For the past year Cousins Properties Incorporated’s stock price has bigger growth than Transcontinental Realty Investors Inc.

Summary

Cousins Properties Incorporated beats on 7 of the 10 factors Transcontinental Realty Investors Inc.

Cousins Properties Incorporated, a real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, develops, and manages real estate portfolio, as well as performs certain real estate-related services in the United States. The company operates through four divisions: Office/Multi-Family, Retail, Industrial, and Land. The Office/Multi-Family division develops and manages office projects primarily in Austin, Dallas, Charlotte, Birmingham, and Atlanta; develops and sells multi-family projects in urban locations in the southeastern United States; and manages and leases office properties owned by third parties. It also develops mixed use projects that contain multiple product types in communities where individuals live, work, and seek entertainment. As of December 31, 2006, this division owned interests in 20 operating office properties; and had 5 office or multi-family projects under development or redevelopment. The Retail division develops and manages retail shopping centers principally in Georgia, Tennessee, North Carolina, Texas, and Florida. As of the above date, this division owned 10 operating retail properties; and had 3 projects and 1 expansion under development. The Industrial division develops institutional warehouse and distribution properties in the metropolitan Atlanta area and the Dallas market. As of December 31, 2006, this division owned one operating industrial property and three projects under development. The Land division engages in the acquisition and entitlement of land, the development and sale of residential lots, and the acquisition and sale of certain undeveloped tracts of land to third parties. As of the above date, this division had 24 residential communities under development. The company qualifies as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code. As a REIT, it would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes, if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. Cousins Properties was founded in 1958 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia.

Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc., a Dallas-based real estate investment company, holds a diverse portfolio of equity real estate located across the U.S., including apartments, office buildings, shopping centers, and developed and undeveloped land. The Company invests in real estate through direct ownership, leases and partnerships and invests in mortgage loans on real estate. For more information, visit the Company's website at www.transconrealty-invest.com.