Cousins Properties Incorporated (CUZ) and Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:REIT) Comparing side by side

Since Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) and Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:REIT) are part of the REIT – Diversified industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cousins Properties Incorporated 37 10.86 N/A 0.23 40.65 Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) 77 5.01 N/A 3.43 23.82

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Cousins Properties Incorporated and Lamar Advertising Company (REIT). Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Cousins Properties Incorporated. The company with a higher P/E ratio is currently more expensive of the two stocks. Cousins Properties Incorporated’s currently higher P/E ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cousins Properties Incorporated 0.00% 3.6% 2.4% Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) 0.00% 30.9% 7.3%

Risk & Volatility

A 0.94 beta means Cousins Properties Incorporated’s volatility is 6.00% less than S&P 500’s volatility. From a competition point of view, Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) has a 1.06 beta which is 6.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Cousins Properties Incorporated and Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cousins Properties Incorporated 0 0 1 3.00 Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) 0 0 0 0.00

Cousins Properties Incorporated’s downside potential currently stands at -71.15% and an $10.75 average price target.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Cousins Properties Incorporated and Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 96.2% respectively. Cousins Properties Incorporated’s share held by insiders are 0.4%. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.6% of Lamar Advertising Company (REIT)’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cousins Properties Incorporated 1.08% -2.39% 0.64% 9.44% 3.41% 18.86% Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) 2.02% 0.75% 7.44% 7.4% 21.92% 18.18%

For the past year Cousins Properties Incorporated’s stock price has bigger growth than Lamar Advertising Company (REIT).

Summary

On 7 of the 11 factors Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) beats Cousins Properties Incorporated.

Cousins Properties Incorporated, a real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, develops, and manages real estate portfolio, as well as performs certain real estate-related services in the United States. The company operates through four divisions: Office/Multi-Family, Retail, Industrial, and Land. The Office/Multi-Family division develops and manages office projects primarily in Austin, Dallas, Charlotte, Birmingham, and Atlanta; develops and sells multi-family projects in urban locations in the southeastern United States; and manages and leases office properties owned by third parties. It also develops mixed use projects that contain multiple product types in communities where individuals live, work, and seek entertainment. As of December 31, 2006, this division owned interests in 20 operating office properties; and had 5 office or multi-family projects under development or redevelopment. The Retail division develops and manages retail shopping centers principally in Georgia, Tennessee, North Carolina, Texas, and Florida. As of the above date, this division owned 10 operating retail properties; and had 3 projects and 1 expansion under development. The Industrial division develops institutional warehouse and distribution properties in the metropolitan Atlanta area and the Dallas market. As of December 31, 2006, this division owned one operating industrial property and three projects under development. The Land division engages in the acquisition and entitlement of land, the development and sale of residential lots, and the acquisition and sale of certain undeveloped tracts of land to third parties. As of the above date, this division had 24 residential communities under development. The company qualifies as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code. As a REIT, it would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes, if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. Cousins Properties was founded in 1958 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia.

Lamar Advertising Company is a publicly owned equity real estate investment trust. The firm primarily engages in selling advertising space on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, and logo plates. Lamar Advertising Company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.