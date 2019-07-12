Cousins Properties (CUZ) Shareholder Heitman Real Estate Securities Lowered Its Stake by $7.86 Million; As Bank Amer (Put) (BAC) Stock Value Declined, Springbok Capital Management Boosted Its Stake

Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc decreased its stake in Cousins Properties Inc (CUZ) by 19.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc sold 873,820 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.64% with the market. The institutional investor held 3.60M shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.81 million, down from 4.48 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc who had been investing in Cousins Properties Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.52B market cap company. It closed at $37.62 lastly. It is down 3.41% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.02% the S&P500. Some Historical CUZ News: 25/04/2018 – COUSINS PROPERTIES 1Q FFO/SHR 15C; 25/04/2018 – COUSINS PROPERTIES INC SAYS 2018 NET INCOME AND FFO GUIDANCE REMAINS UNCHANGED – SEC FILING; 27/04/2018 – Atlanta Bus Chrn: Former COO boomerangs back to Cousins Properties boardroom; 26/04/2018 – Cousins Properties Adds Dary Stone To Board Of Directors; 25/04/2018 – Cousins Properties 1Q EPS 4c; 19/03/2018 – COUSINS PROPERTIES BOOSTS DIV TO $0.065 FROM $0.06; EST. $0.06; 25/04/2018 – COUSINS PROPERTIES INC – QTRLY FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS WAS $0.15 PER SHARE; 25/04/2018 – Cousins Properties 1Q FFO 15c/Shr; 25/04/2018 – COUSINS PROPERTIES KEEPS 2018 NET AND FFO GUIDANCE UNCHANGED; 13/03/2018 Paul Vieira: Via CBS affiliate in Minnesota — Source: QB Kirk Cousins To Sign With Vikings

Springbok Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (Put) (BAC) by 515.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Springbok Capital Management Llc bought 62,818 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.43% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 75,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.07M, up from 12,182 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Springbok Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $283.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $29.44. About 13.02M shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 9.09% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 25/04/2018 – Bank of America Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 03/04/2018 – Bank of America says Apple could save $500 million a year making its own PC chips; 07/05/2018 – Wells Fargo, Bank of America CEOs Earn Biggest — Barrons.com; 15/05/2018 – Intrexon Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – COVESTRO LIMIT CHANGES ALLOWED UNTIL 7:15PM U.K. TIME: BOFA; 14/05/2018 – JB Hunt Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 01/04/2018 – WBTV News: Source: Panthers bidder visiting Bank of America stadium Monday; 15/03/2018 – ‘Good Side’ of U.S. Eco Data Is Strong, Says BofA’s Meyer (Video); 20/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-Britain’s G4S looks beyond small change in cash revolution; 09/05/2018 – Union Pacific Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15

Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc, which manages about $2.16 billion and $2.30B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) by 81,003 shares to 412,639 shares, valued at $27.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP) by 154,342 shares in the quarter, for a total of 978,547 shares, and has risen its stake in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 18 investors sold CUZ shares while 77 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 406.38 million shares or 1.24% more from 401.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board accumulated 85,100 shares. Sandy Spring Bankshares holds 439 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Amalgamated Bank stated it has 63,419 shares. Legal & General Gp Plc has 1.72 million shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Manufacturers Life Ins Company The has 0.01% invested in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) for 944,850 shares. Weiss Multi stated it has 1.43% of its portfolio in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ). Daiwa Group invested in 9.11M shares. Ls Investment Advsrs Ltd Llc holds 0.01% or 22,097 shares in its portfolio. 67,803 are owned by Profund Advsr Ltd. 42,050 are held by Trustmark Commercial Bank Tru Department. 451,740 are held by Westpac Bk. Teachers & Annuity Association Of America has 0.33% invested in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ). Arizona State Retirement Systems, Arizona-based fund reported 301,861 shares. 1.20 million were reported by Franklin Res Inc. Waterfront Capital Prtn Limited Liability Corporation holds 1% of its portfolio in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) for 714,000 shares.

Analysts await Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.66 EPS, up 10.00% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.6 per share. CUZ’s profit will be $96.79 million for 14.25 P/E if the $0.66 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual EPS reported by Cousins Properties Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.50% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rwc Asset Mgmt Llp holds 1.34% or 1.06M shares in its portfolio. Brave Asset has 0.96% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 62,083 shares. Shine Invest Advisory reported 3,515 shares. Baker Ellis Asset Mngmt Limited invested 0.11% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Raymond James Na reported 0.33% stake. King Luther Mgmt reported 1.61% stake. Reliant Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 2.15% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 99,745 shares. Guardian Life Insurance Com Of America holds 0.09% or 25,905 shares in its portfolio. Albion Group Ut owns 0.08% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 21,371 shares. Amg National Tru National Bank & Trust holds 0.35% or 204,820 shares. Alphaone Serv Limited Company has 0.55% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 33,200 shares. Kbc Grp Nv reported 3.53M shares. 398,226 were reported by Psagot House Ltd. Rothschild Il holds 0.82% or 252,521 shares in its portfolio. Fil Ltd has invested 0.13% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC).