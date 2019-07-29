Cousins Properties (CUZ) Reaches $35.86 After 3.00% Up Move; Roku – Class A (ROKU) Sellers Decreased By 8.25% Their Shorts

The stock of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 1.21% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $35.86. About 736,701 shares traded. Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) has risen 3.41% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.02% the S&P500. Some Historical CUZ News: 25/04/2018 – Cousins Properties Releases First Quarter 2018 Results; 25/04/2018 – COUSINS PROPERTIES KEEPS 2018 NET AND FFO GUIDANCE UNCHANGED; 25/04/2018 – COUSINS PROPERTIES INC CUZ.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $0.62 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 25/04/2018 – COUSINS PROPERTIES 1Q FFO/SHR 15C; 19/04/2018 – DJ Cousins Properties Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CUZ); 26/04/2018 – Cousins Properties Adds Dary Stone To Board Of Directors; 13/03/2018 Paul Vieira: Via CBS affiliate in Minnesota — Source: QB Kirk Cousins To Sign With Vikings; 21/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Twin Disc, Cousins Properties, Cheniere Energy Partners LP, ProAssurance,; 25/04/2018 – Cousins Properties 1Q EPS 4c; 25/04/2018 – COUSINS PROPERTIES INC – QTRLY FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS WAS $0.15 PER SHAREThe move comes after 9 months positive chart setup for the $5.26 billion company. It was reported on Jul, 29 by Barchart.com. We have $36.94 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:CUZ worth $157.89M more.

Roku Inc – Class A (NASDAQ:ROKU) had a decrease of 8.25% in short interest. ROKU’s SI was 13.72M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 8.25% from 14.96 million shares previously. With 10.61 million avg volume, 1 days are for Roku Inc – Class A (NASDAQ:ROKU)’s short sellers to cover ROKU’s short positions. The stock decreased 5.10% or $5.63 during the last trading session, reaching $104.82. About 6.77M shares traded. Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) has risen 136.09% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 131.66% the S&P500. Some Historical ROKU News: 27/03/2018 – ROKU INC ROKU.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM SELL; 04/04/2018 – ROKU INC – SANYO ROKU TVS EXPECTED TO BE AVAILABLE SOON IN CANADA; 24/04/2018 – ROKU INC – ROKU CUSTOMERS WILL BE ABLE TO ACCESS LIVE AND LINEAR NEWS FEEDS FROM NEWS PARTNERS SUCH AS CHEDDAR, PEOPLE TV AND OTHERS; 25/05/2018 – Citron Changes our Position on ROKU; 09/05/2018 – Roku Reports Higher Revenue, Narrower Net Loss–Earnings Review; 16/03/2018 Reality TV Streaming Service hayu Now Available on Roku Streaming Players; 24/05/2018 – ROKU INC – FYFIELD WILL HAVE A THREE-YEAR TERM ON BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 09/05/2018 – Roku 1Q Rev $136.6M; 10/05/2018 – Roku gives up earlier gains after earnings report; 16/04/2018 – ESPN+ DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER SUBS STREAMING AVAILABLE ON ROKU

Cousins Properties Incorporated, a real estate investment trust , owns, develops, and manages real estate portfolio, as well as performs certain real estate-related services in the United States. The company has market cap of $5.26 billion. The firm operates through four divisions: Office/Multi-Family, Retail, Industrial, and Land. It has a 70.04 P/E ratio. The Office/Multi-Family division develops and manages office projects primarily in Austin, Dallas, Charlotte, Birmingham, and Atlanta; develops and sells multi-family projects in urban locations in the southeastern United States; and manages and leases office properties owned by third parties.

Analysts await Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.68 EPS, up 6.25% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.64 per share. CUZ’s profit will be $99.80 million for 13.18 P/E if the $0.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual EPS reported by Cousins Properties Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.23% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 18 investors sold Cousins Properties Incorporated shares while 77 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 406.38 million shares or 1.24% more from 401.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Charles Schwab Invest Mgmt reported 0.04% in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ). Davis Selected Advisers has 853,270 shares. Frontier Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Co has invested 0.46% in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ). 74,060 were reported by Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt. Tower Limited Liability Corporation (Trc) holds 3,613 shares. Moreover, Amalgamated Commercial Bank has 0.01% invested in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ). Balyasny Asset Ltd Liability holds 0.1% or 1.49M shares in its portfolio. Texas Permanent School Fund invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ). Alliancebernstein L P owns 8.79 million shares. Shelton Mgmt reported 0.1% in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ). Narwhal Cap Management stated it has 138,510 shares. Sandy Spring Bank holds 0% or 439 shares in its portfolio. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund has invested 0.02% in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ). Jennison Ltd Co has 0.03% invested in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ). Advsr Asset Mgmt has invested 0.02% in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ).

Among 3 analysts covering Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Roku had 16 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Neutral” on Monday, February 25. On Thursday, April 4 the stock rating was downgraded by Guggenheim to “Neutral”. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) rating on Monday, April 1. KeyBanc Capital Markets has “Overweight” rating and $76 target.

Roku, Inc. primarily operates a TV streaming platform. The company has market cap of $11.88 billion. The Company’s platform allows users to discover and access a range of movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. It currently has negative earnings. As of June 30, 2017, the firm had approximately 13.3 million subscribers.

