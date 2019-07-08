Cousins Properties (CUZ) Holder Frontier Capital Management Co Has Lifted Holding by $335,934 as Shares Rose; Beacon Roofing Supply (BECN) Shareholder Robertson Opportunity Capital Has Lifted Position by $3.07 Million as Stock Price Rose

Robertson Opportunity Capital Llc increased its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply Inc (BECN) by 174.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robertson Opportunity Capital Llc bought 95,865 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.91% with the market. The hedge fund held 150,865 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.85M, up from 55,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robertson Opportunity Capital Llc who had been investing in Beacon Roofing Supply Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $37.14. About 8,891 shares traded. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) has declined 7.20% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.63% the S&P500. Some Historical BECN News: 08/05/2018 – BEACON ROOFING 2Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 35C, EST. LOSS/SHR 9.0C; 06/04/2018 – Beacon Roofing Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/05/2018 – Beacon Roofing Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 29; 01/05/2018 – Beacon Roofing Supply Announces Acquisition Of Minnesota-Based Tri-State Builder’s Supply; 20/03/2018 – Beacon Roofing Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Mar. 27; 12/03/2018 Beacon Roofing at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc; 08/05/2018 – Beacon Roofing Supply Raises Allied Synergy Target to $120M From $110M; 08/05/2018 – Beacon Roofing Supply 2Q Adj Loss/Shr 35c; 03/05/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Balchem, Beacon Roofing Supply, Rice Midstream Partners LP, LTC Properties, Ubiq; 08/05/2018 – Beacon Roofing Supply 2Q Loss $66.7M

Frontier Capital Management Co Llc increased its stake in Cousins Properties Incorporated (CUZ) by 0.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Frontier Capital Management Co Llc bought 37,326 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.64% with the market. The institutional investor held 6.76M shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $65.27M, up from 6.72 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co Llc who had been investing in Cousins Properties Incorporated for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $37.21. About 192,125 shares traded. Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) has risen 3.41% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.02% the S&P500. Some Historical CUZ News: 25/04/2018 – Cousins Properties 1Q FFO 15c/Shr; 25/04/2018 – Cousins Properties Releases First Quarter 2018 Results; 27/04/2018 – Atlanta Bus Chrn: Former COO boomerangs back to Cousins Properties boardroom; 13/03/2018 Paul Vieira: Via CBS affiliate in Minnesota — Source: QB Kirk Cousins To Sign With Vikings; 25/04/2018 – Cousins Properties Sees FY18 EPS 15c-EPS 19c; 25/04/2018 – COUSINS PROPERTIES INC CUZ.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $0.62 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 25/04/2018 – COUSINS PROPERTIES INC SAYS 2018 NET INCOME AND FFO GUIDANCE REMAINS UNCHANGED – SEC FILING; 25/04/2018 – COUSINS PROPERTIES KEEPS 2018 NET AND FFO GUIDANCE UNCHANGED

Robertson Opportunity Capital Llc, which manages about $198.57M and $163.02M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tower Semiconductor Ltd (NASDAQ:TSEM) by 65,000 shares to 40,000 shares, valued at $662,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hollyfrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) by 17,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 169,400 shares, and cut its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.20, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 33 investors sold BECN shares while 63 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 67.43 million shares or 8.51% less from 73.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Proshare Advsr Limited Liability holds 0% or 7,775 shares in its portfolio. Franklin Resource Incorporated accumulated 895,503 shares. Penn Capital Mgmt accumulated 0.84% or 244,934 shares. Boothbay Fund Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.03% or 10,483 shares. Strs Ohio, a Ohio-based fund reported 2,000 shares. Envestnet Asset Management Inc stated it has 120,195 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Manufacturers Life Insurance The accumulated 44,517 shares. Diligent Invsts holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) for 7,661 shares. 2.63M were accumulated by Credit Suisse Ag. Nordea Investment holds 0% or 14 shares. Raymond James & Associate has invested 0.01% in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN). Personal Advisors owns 86,998 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Stephens Investment Mngmt Gp Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 863,903 shares or 0.57% of the stock. Millennium Management Llc owns 0.01% invested in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) for 165,227 shares. Sei Invests Com owns 0.02% invested in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) for 209,261 shares.

Since March 14, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $345.36 million activity. The insider CD&R Investment Associates IX – Ltd. bought $158.08 million.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 18 investors sold CUZ shares while 77 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 406.38 million shares or 1.24% more from 401.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oberweis Asset Incorporated holds 0.15% or 78,168 shares in its portfolio. 1.19 million were reported by Citadel Advisors Lc. United Svcs Automobile Association holds 232,203 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. South Dakota Invest Council invested in 0.05% or 252,300 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System stated it has 0.01% in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ). Citigroup, a New York-based fund reported 342,459 shares. World Asset Management invested in 19,741 shares. Clearbridge Investments Ltd Liability invested in 274,909 shares or 0% of the stock. Hrt Lc holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) for 41,222 shares. Arizona State Retirement holds 0.03% or 301,861 shares in its portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui Holdings reported 257,950 shares stake. Ls Inv Advisors Lc holds 0.01% or 22,097 shares in its portfolio. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt Incorporated owns 25,980 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Virtu Financial Ltd Llc stated it has 71,430 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Cohen And Steers Inc accumulated 8.42M shares.