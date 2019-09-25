Cousins Properties (CUZ) Analysts See $0.69 EPS; Crane Co Has 1.19 Sentiment

Crane Co (CR) investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. It’s up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. The ratio is better, as 135 institutional investors increased or started new equity positions, while 113 cut down and sold stakes in Crane Co. The institutional investors in our database now possess: 36.16 million shares, down from 36.61 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Crane Co in top ten equity positions increased from 1 to 2 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 26 Reduced: 87 Increased: 94 New Position: 41.

Analysts expect Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) to report $0.69 EPS on October, 23.They anticipate $0.05 EPS change or 7.81% from last quarter’s $0.64 EPS. CUZ’s profit would be $101.28 million giving it 13.49 P/E if the $0.69 EPS is correct. After having $0.71 EPS previously, Cousins Properties Incorporated’s analysts see -2.82% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $37.22. About 1.35 million shares traded. Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) has declined 4.09% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.09% the S&P500. Some Historical CUZ News: 25/04/2018 – COUSINS PROPERTIES INC CUZ.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $0.62 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 25/04/2018 – COUSINS PROPERTIES KEEPS 2018 NET AND FFO GUIDANCE UNCHANGED; 25/04/2018 – Cousins Properties Sees FY18 FFO 59c/Shr-FFO 63c/Shr; 27/04/2018 – Atlanta Bus Chrn: Former COO boomerangs back to Cousins Properties boardroom; 25/04/2018 – COUSINS PROPERTIES 1Q FFO/SHR 15C; 25/04/2018 – Cousins Properties Sees FY18 EPS 15c-EPS 19c; 25/04/2018 – Cousins Properties 1Q EPS 4c; 19/04/2018 – DJ Cousins Properties Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CUZ); 25/04/2018 – Cousins Properties 1Q FFO 15c/Shr; 21/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Twin Disc, Cousins Properties, Cheniere Energy Partners LP, ProAssurance,

Since January 1, 0001, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $154,767 activity.

Dudley & Shanley Inc. holds 4.7% of its portfolio in Crane Co. for 233,522 shares. Southernsun Asset Management Llc owns 611,218 shares or 3.93% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Broadview Advisors Llc has 1.76% invested in the company for 68,325 shares. The Florida-based Wilen Investment Management Corp. has invested 1.55% in the stock. Gamco Investors Inc. Et Al, a New York-based fund reported 2.03 million shares.

Crane Co. manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company has market cap of $4.82 billion. The companyÂ’s Fluid Handling segment provides process valves and related products, such as on/off valves and related products for critical and demanding applications in the chemical, gas and oil, power, non-residential construction, and general industrial end markets; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in the industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets. It has a 13.62 P/E ratio. This segment offers its products under the Crane, Saunders, Jenkins, Pacific, Xomox, Krombach, DEPA, ELRO, REVO, Flowseal, Centerline, Resistoflex, Duochek, Barksdale, WTA, Deming, Weinman, Burks, and Barnes trade names.

The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $80.37. About 357,707 shares traded or 13.85% up from the average. Crane Co. (CR) has declined 5.20% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.20% the S&P500. Some Historical CR News: 23/04/2018 – Crane Co 1Q Net $68.7M; 23/04/2018 – Crane Co 1Q Adj EPS $1.31; 16/03/2018 DEEP ECO: Crane May Benefit, Industry Posts 15th Straight Gain; 25/05/2018 – Crane Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – CRANE CO CR.N SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $4.75 TO $4.95; 23/04/2018 – Crane Co Raises 2018 EPS Vie; 26/03/2018 – U.S. Supreme Court Declines to Hear Crane Co.’s Appeal of Missouri Appellate Court Ruling; 23/04/2018 – Crane Co. Declares Second Quarter Dividend; 23/04/2018 – CRANE 1Q ADJ EPS $1.31, EST. $1.27; 23/04/2018 – CRANE BOOSTS YR ADJ. EPS FORECAST

Analysts await Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $1.55 earnings per share, down 4.32% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.62 per share. CR’s profit will be $92.92 million for 12.96 P/E if the $1.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.58 actual earnings per share reported by Crane Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.90% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.01 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.33, from 1.34 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 200 investors sold Cousins Properties Incorporated shares while 7 reduced holdings. 2 funds opened positions while 0 raised stakes. 446,753 shares or 99.89% less from 406.38 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Macquarie Gru Ltd accumulated 64,565 shares. Arizona State Retirement Systems, a Arizona-based fund reported 105,467 shares. Basswood Capital Management Lc owns 3,665 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 24,356 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Clarivest Asset Lc invested in 178,800 shares. Koshinski Asset Mgmt accumulated 0.71% or 48,444 shares. Marco Mgmt Limited Liability, Georgia-based fund reported 10,001 shares. Knott David M owns 3,357 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Gsa Capital Prtn Llp reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ).

Cousins Properties Incorporated is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust . The company has market cap of $5.46 billion. The Company, based in Atlanta, GA, acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class-A office towers located in high growth Sunbelt markets. It has a 72.7 P/E ratio. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.