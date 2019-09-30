Cousins Properties (CUZ) Analysts See $0.69 EPS; Circle Fine Art (WSBC) Sentiment Is 1.17

Circle Fine Art Corp (WSBC) investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.35, from 1.52 in 2019Q1. The ratio dived, as 76 active investment managers increased or opened new positions, while 65 sold and decreased holdings in Circle Fine Art Corp. The active investment managers in our database reported: 30.74 million shares, down from 30.81 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Circle Fine Art Corp in top ten positions was flat from 2 to 2 for the same number . Sold All: 15 Reduced: 50 Increased: 53 New Position: 23.

Analysts expect Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) to report $0.69 EPS on October, 23.They anticipate $0.05 EPS change or 7.81% from last quarter's $0.64 EPS. CUZ's profit would be $101.27 million giving it 13.60 P/E if the $0.69 EPS is correct. After having $0.71 EPS previously, Cousins Properties Incorporated's analysts see -2.82% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $37.53. About 1.30M shares traded. Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) has declined 4.09% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.09% the S&P500.

Cousins Properties Incorporated is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust . The company has market cap of $5.51 billion. The Company, based in Atlanta, GA, acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class-A office towers located in high growth Sunbelt markets. It has a 73.3 P/E ratio. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.01 in 2019 Q2. Its down 1.33, from 1.34 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 200 investors sold Cousins Properties Incorporated shares while 7 reduced holdings. 2 funds opened positions while 0 raised stakes. 446,753 shares or 99.89% less from 406.38 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ). Clarivest Asset Mgmt Limited Liability accumulated 178,800 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ). 64,565 were accumulated by Macquarie Gp. Basswood Cap Mngmt Ltd invested in 0.01% or 3,665 shares. Knott David M holds 0.05% in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) or 3,357 shares. Koshinski Asset Mgmt stated it has 0.71% in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ). The United Kingdom-based Gsa Capital Ptnrs Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0.02% in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ). Marco Mgmt Limited Company invested in 10,001 shares.

The stock increased 0.64% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $37.52. About 186,702 shares traded. WesBanco, Inc. (WSBC) has declined 24.79% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.79% the S&P500.

WesBanco, Inc. operates as the holding firm for WesBanco Bank, Inc. that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services in the United States. The company has market cap of $2.08 billion. It operates in two divisions, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. It has a 12.45 P/E ratio. The firm offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; money market accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as savings deposits; and certificates of deposit.

Wesbanco Bank Inc holds 3.42% of its portfolio in WesBanco, Inc. for 1.82 million shares. Regent Investment Management Llc owns 165,413 shares or 2.07% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Schulhoff & Co Inc has 1.58% invested in the company for 79,459 shares. The Connecticut-based Amg Funds Llc has invested 1.11% in the stock. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc., a Ohio-based fund reported 10,308 shares.

Analysts await WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.79 earnings per share, down 2.47% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.81 per share. WSBC’s profit will be $43.77 million for 11.87 P/E if the $0.79 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual earnings per share reported by WesBanco, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.66% negative EPS growth.

