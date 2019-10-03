Cousins Pptys (CUZ) Stock Value Declined While Marco Investment Management Has Decreased Position; As Qualcomm Com (QCOM) Stock Value Declined, Shareholder Mengis Capital Management Has Cut Holding by $3.76 Million

Marco Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Cousins Pptys Inc (CUZ) by 75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marco Investment Management Llc sold 30,006 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.62% . The institutional investor held 10,001 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $362,000, down from 40,007 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marco Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Cousins Pptys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.45B market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $37.12. About 728,677 shares traded. Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) has declined 4.09% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.09% the S&P500. Some Historical CUZ News: 25/04/2018 – COUSINS PROPERTIES KEEPS 2018 NET AND FFO GUIDANCE UNCHANGED; 26/04/2018 – Cousins Properties Adds Dary Stone To Board Of Directors; 25/04/2018 – COUSINS PROPERTIES INC CUZ.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $0.62 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 25/04/2018 – COUSINS PROPERTIES INC SAYS 2018 NET INCOME AND FFO GUIDANCE REMAINS UNCHANGED – SEC FILING; 19/03/2018 – Cousins Properties Raises Quarter Dividend to 6.5c Vs. 6c; 25/04/2018 – Cousins Properties Sees FY18 FFO 59c/Shr-FFO 63c/Shr; 26/04/2018 – Cousins Properties Adds Dary Stone to Bd of Directors; 19/04/2018 – DJ Cousins Properties Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CUZ); 27/04/2018 – Atlanta Bus Chrn: Former COO boomerangs back to Cousins Properties boardroom; 19/03/2018 – COUSINS PROPERTIES BOOSTS DIV TO $0.065 FROM $0.06; EST. $0.06

Mengis Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc Com (QCOM) by 44.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mengis Capital Management Inc sold 49,427 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 62,657 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.77M, down from 112,084 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $91.70B market cap company. The stock increased 1.95% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $75.43. About 2.85 million shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 23/03/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – CO AND NXP ARE PREPARING TO SEEK ADDITIONAL TIME TO COMPLETE TRANSACTION FROM FTC, SHOULD IT BECOME NECESSARY; 14/03/2018 – Broadcom abandons Qualcomm takeover bid after Trump block. via @verge; 21/03/2018 – China Said Pushing Qualcomm for More NXP Fixes in Latest Hurdle; 25/04/2018 – QUALCOMM – DUE TO TAX LEGISLATION, EVALUATING RESTRUCTURING OPTIONS TO CUT FISCAL 2018 ANNUAL EFFECTIVE TAX RATES TO ABOUT 410-417 PCT PROVISION FOR GAAP; 21/03/2018 – blacq: Exclusive: Broadcom to raise Qualcomm bid in push for talks, sources say (Reuters) – Broadcom Ltd plans t; 21/03/2018 – TechRadar: Exclusive: The foldable Samsung Galaxy X won’t release in 2018, says Qualcomm; 25/04/2018 – Qualcomm Withdrew Two Claims Weds. on Two Patents in Apple Dispute in ITC Investigation But Not District Court Case; 14/03/2018 – Broadcom Drops Qualcomm Bid (Video); 09/05/2018 – Major technology companies like; 20/03/2018 – TicToc by Bloomberg: China’s regulators are pushing Qualcomm to protect local companies before approving its proposal to buy

Marco Investment Management Llc, which manages about $888.82 million and $560.63 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Allergan Plc by 5,950 shares to 28,032 shares, valued at $4.69M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Eog Res Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 3,982 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9,923 shares, and has risen its stake in Intl Paper Co (NYSE:IP).

Analysts await Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.69 earnings per share, up 7.81% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.64 per share. CUZ’s profit will be $101.27 million for 13.45 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual earnings per share reported by Cousins Properties Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.82% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.55 EPS, down 27.63% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.76 per share. QCOM’s profit will be $668.61 million for 34.29 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual EPS reported by QUALCOMM Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.06% negative EPS growth.

Mengis Capital Management Inc, which manages about $163.94 million and $326.93 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Borgwarner Inc Com (NYSE:BWA) by 10,435 shares to 19,305 shares, valued at $810,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Novartis A G Sponsored Adr (NYSE:NVS) by 42,773 shares in the quarter, for a total of 69,013 shares, and has risen its stake in Intel Corp Com (NASDAQ:INTC).

