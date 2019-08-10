Cousins Pptys (CUZ) Shareholder Waterfront Capital Partners Lowered Its Position; As Kimberly (KMB) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Decreased by $666,783 Its Holding

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Kimberly (KMB) by 3.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc sold 5,421 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.11% . The institutional investor held 155,223 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.23M, down from 160,644 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Kimberly for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $138.37. About 1.35 million shares traded. Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) has risen 25.59% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.59% the S&P500. Some Historical KMB News: 11/05/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK CORP – UNDERHILL IS SUCCEEDING LARRY ALLGAIER; 02/04/2018 – HALYARD HEALTH INC – ON MARCH 30, COURT GRANTED CO’S MOTION TO DISMISS, WITHOUT LEAVE TO AMEND, PUTATIVE CLASS ACTION FILED ON JUNE 28, 2016; 23/04/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK GAINED OVERALL MARKET SHARE IN N. AMERICA IN 1Q; 01/05/2018 – Michael Phelps and Family Gear Up for Water Play Memories with Huggies® Little Swimmers®; 11/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark: Kim Underhill, Pres of Kimberly-Clark Professional, Named Group Pres Kimberly-Clark N Amer; 10/05/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK CORP – HAS DECLARED A REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $1.00 PER SHARE; 23/04/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK SEES `CHALLENGING, COMPETITIVE’ PRICING; 23/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Earnings Beat, As Company Offers Higher Sales Guidance — MarketWatch; 23/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Sees FY Adj EPS $6.90-Adj EPS $7.20; 11/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark: Aaron Powell, Pres, Kimberly-Clark Europe, Middle East and Africa, Named Pres of K-C Professional

Waterfront Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Cousins Pptys Inc (CUZ) by 9.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waterfront Capital Partners Llc sold 76,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.62% . The hedge fund held 714,000 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.90 million, down from 790,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Cousins Pptys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.19% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $34.02. About 1.31M shares traded. Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) has declined 4.09% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.09% the S&P500. Some Historical CUZ News: 25/04/2018 – COUSINS PROPERTIES INC SAYS 2018 NET INCOME AND FFO GUIDANCE REMAINS UNCHANGED – SEC FILING; 25/04/2018 – Cousins Properties 1Q FFO 15c/Shr; 25/04/2018 – Cousins Properties Releases First Quarter 2018 Results; 25/04/2018 – COUSINS PROPERTIES INC – QTRLY FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS WAS $0.15 PER SHARE; 19/04/2018 – DJ Cousins Properties Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CUZ); 25/04/2018 – Cousins Properties Sees FY18 EPS 15c-EPS 19c; 27/04/2018 – Atlanta Bus Chrn: Former COO boomerangs back to Cousins Properties boardroom; 25/04/2018 – COUSINS PROPERTIES 1Q FFO/SHR 15C

More notable recent Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Cousins Properties Signs Lease For FLEETCOR’s New Global Headquarters At Terminus In Atlanta – PRNewswire” on April 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Crown Castle CEO, other comments on outlook at REITweek – Seeking Alpha” published on June 05, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “FleetCor moving HQ from Peachtree Corners to 27-story Buckhead tower – Atlanta Business Chronicle – Atlanta Business Chronicle” on April 03, 2019. More interesting news about Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “TIER REIT, INC. SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Announces Investigation Of Merger – Yahoo Finance” published on May 02, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Merger Arbitrage Mondays: 9 New Deals Worth Over $100 Billion Announced Last Week – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 18 investors sold CUZ shares while 77 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 406.38 million shares or 1.24% more from 401.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California State Teachers Retirement System reported 644,085 shares. Hsbc Hldgs Public Ltd Company holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) for 2.23 million shares. Eii Management reported 0.15% stake. South Dakota Investment Council stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ). Victory Mgmt accumulated 0.06% or 2.71M shares. Marco Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability has 40,007 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas reported 1.41 million shares or 0% of all its holdings. Ameriprise Fincl reported 0% stake. Charles Schwab Mgmt reported 6.34M shares. Kempen Management Nv holds 28,800 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Northern Corporation holds 11.45 million shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Gotham Asset Management Ltd Company accumulated 25,155 shares. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands holds 0.3% or 171,000 shares in its portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt Company Ltd owns 0.04% invested in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) for 252,877 shares. Brookfield Asset Management Inc stated it has 8.26M shares or 0.34% of all its holdings.

Analysts await Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.68 EPS, up 6.25% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.64 per share. CUZ’s profit will be $99.80 million for 12.51 P/E if the $0.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual EPS reported by Cousins Properties Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.23% negative EPS growth.

Waterfront Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $264.42 million and $686.66 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Boyd Gaming Corp (NYSE:BYD) by 316,577 shares to 762,600 shares, valued at $20.87M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gaming & Leisure Pptys Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 643,772 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.03 million shares, and has risen its stake in Macquarie Infrastructure Cor (NYSE:MIC).

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $585.75 million and $769.75 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkshire Hathaway (BRKB) by 1,556 shares to 61,097 shares, valued at $12.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Booking Holdings by 242 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1,632 shares, and has risen its stake in Bb&T Corp. (NYSE:BBT).

Analysts await Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $1.79 earnings per share, up 4.68% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.71 per share. KMB’s profit will be $634.41 million for 19.33 P/E if the $1.79 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.67 actual earnings per share reported by Kimberly-Clark Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.19% EPS growth.