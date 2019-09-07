Cousins Pptys (CUZ) Shareholder Nuveen Asset Management Has Trimmed Its Stake; Ansys (ANSS) Holder Crestwood Capital Management LP Boosted Its Stake

Nuveen Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Cousins Pptys Inc (CUZ) by 55.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nuveen Asset Management Llc sold 2.93M shares as the company’s stock declined 7.62% . The institutional investor held 2.38M shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.95 million, down from 5.31M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nuveen Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Cousins Pptys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $34.95. About 765,673 shares traded. Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) has declined 4.09% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.09% the S&P500.

Crestwood Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Ansys Inc (ANSS) by 18.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crestwood Capital Management Lp bought 9,072 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.51% . The hedge fund held 57,780 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.56M, up from 48,708 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crestwood Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Ansys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $217.59. About 338,923 shares traded. ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) has risen 20.55% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.55% the S&P500. Some Historical ANSS News: 02/05/2018 – ANSYS: CONDITIONS TO LAWTRUST ACQUISITION TO BE MET BY END MAY; 15/05/2018 – ANSYS 19.1 Delivers the First Comprehensive Solution for Simulation-Based Digital Twins; 02/05/2018 – ANSYS BOOSTS OUTLOOK FOR FY 2018 REV; 02/05/2018 – Ansys 1Q Rev $282.9M; 22/03/2018 – ANSYS INC ANSS.O – MANAGEMENT WILL PROVIDE FURTHER DETAILS REGARDING TRANSACTION AND ITS IMPACT ON 2018 FINANCIAL OUTLOOK AFTER CLOSING

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold ANSS shares while 159 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 74.76 million shares or 2.40% less from 76.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cleararc Capital holds 2,042 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Thompson Siegel Walmsley Ltd Liability Co holds 0% in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) or 150 shares. The Maryland-based Brown Advisory has invested 0.03% in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). American Century Companies has 5,932 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Carderock Mgmt stated it has 26,835 shares. Tocqueville Asset Management LP invested in 1,518 shares. Champlain Inv Prtnrs Ltd Co holds 0.65% or 408,755 shares. 1,186 are held by First Hawaiian Bancorp. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Com owns 23,576 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Westpac Bk Corp reported 6,558 shares stake. Southeast Asset Advsr Incorporated accumulated 10,923 shares or 0.53% of the stock. Cornerstone Advsr Inc reported 0% stake. Guggenheim Capital Limited Liability Corporation reported 15,940 shares. 2,463 are owned by Advisory Svcs Networks Ltd Liability Corp. Gemmer Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.02% or 337 shares in its portfolio.

Crestwood Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.75 billion and $176.68M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dominos Pizza Inc (NYSE:DPZ) by 4,320 shares to 43,200 shares, valued at $11.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Icici Bk Ltd (NYSE:IBN) by 108,252 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.42M shares, and cut its stake in Pagseguro Digital Ltd.

Nuveen Asset Management Llc, which manages about $18.73B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pinnacle Finl Partners Inc (NASDAQ:PNFP) by 423,028 shares to 649,893 shares, valued at $35.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Aflac Inc (NYSE:AFL) by 110,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 130,267 shares, and has risen its stake in Mylan N V (NASDAQ:MYL).

