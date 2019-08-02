Cousins Pptys (CUZ) Shareholder Brookfield Asset Management Lowered Position as Stock Declined; As Union Pacific (UNP) Shares Rose, Shareholder Palestra Capital Management Has Upped Its Holding

Palestra Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 96.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palestra Capital Management Llc bought 462,840 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The hedge fund held 940,040 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $157.18 million, up from 477,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palestra Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $122.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $173.63. About 1.55 million shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 22/05/2018 – Union Pacific Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 21/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY — DISCONTINUANCE OF SERVICE EXEMPTION — IN MCLENNAN COUNTY, TX; 25/04/2018 – METROLINK ANNOUNCES PTC INTEROPERABILITY W/ UNION PACIFIC; 15/05/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CEO BEGINS BANK OF AMERICA CONF. PRESENTATION; 21/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY — ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION — IN MCLENNAN COUNTY, TX; 07/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/07/2018 02:27 PM; 27/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 04/27/2018 02:34 PM; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific profit rises 22.2 pct; 06/04/2018 – Union Pacific Expects Charge of $85M Pretax, Or 8c/Shr, on March Redemption of Debentures and Mortgage Bond; 08/05/2018 – Union Pacific Corporation CEO Lance Fritz to Address the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Transportation Conference

Brookfield Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Cousins Pptys Inc (CUZ) by 23.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brookfield Asset Management Inc sold 2.58 million shares as the company’s stock declined 7.62% . The hedge fund held 8.26 million shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $79.77M, down from 10.84 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Cousins Pptys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.07% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $34.2. About 621,963 shares traded. Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) has declined 4.09% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.09% the S&P500. Some Historical CUZ News: 21/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Twin Disc, Cousins Properties, Cheniere Energy Partners LP, ProAssurance,; 25/04/2018 – Cousins Properties Sees FY18 FFO 59c/Shr-FFO 63c/Shr; 25/04/2018 – COUSINS PROPERTIES 1Q FFO/SHR 15C; 25/04/2018 – COUSINS PROPERTIES INC CUZ.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $0.62 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – Cousins Properties Adds Dary Stone to Bd of Directors; 13/03/2018 Paul Vieira: Via CBS affiliate in Minnesota — Source: QB Kirk Cousins To Sign With Vikings; 25/04/2018 – COUSINS PROPERTIES INC SAYS 2018 NET INCOME AND FFO GUIDANCE REMAINS UNCHANGED – SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 – Cousins Properties Adds Dary Stone To Board Of Directors; 27/04/2018 – Atlanta Bus Chrn: Former COO boomerangs back to Cousins Properties boardroom; 25/04/2018 – Cousins Properties 1Q EPS 4c

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold UNP shares while 550 reduced holdings. 160 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 522.47 million shares or 8.76% less from 572.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sunbelt Securities has 0.4% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Stonebridge Advsr Ltd has 7,520 shares. Meyer Handelman has 13,500 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Fiera Capital stated it has 0.2% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Sandy Spring Natl Bank invested in 15,633 shares or 0.22% of the stock. Plante Moran Financial Advsr Ltd Com reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Moreover, Williams Jones & Assocs Limited Liability Com has 0.07% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Ferguson Wellman Cap Mgmt Inc holds 150,789 shares. 24,818 were reported by Fuller Thaler Asset. Marvin And Palmer Associates owns 30,906 shares. Bath Savings Tru has invested 0.41% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Of Toledo Na Oh invested 0.4% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Palisades Hudson Asset Mngmt Lp stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Ameriprise Fincl Inc invested 0.66% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Bouchey Fin Group stated it has 6,994 shares.

More notable recent Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Union Pacific Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Top 5 Things to Know in the Market on Thursday – Yahoo Finance” published on July 17, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “5 Transportation Stocks to Buy Now – Investorplace.com” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Union Pacific’s Q2 earnings beat eases railroad fears – Seeking Alpha” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Union Pacific: Hats Off – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Palestra Capital Management Llc, which manages about $755.46M and $3.06 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fleetcor Technologies Inc (NYSE:FLT) by 77,910 shares to 752,790 shares, valued at $185.63 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ihs Markit Ltd by 24,595 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.35M shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 18 investors sold CUZ shares while 77 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 406.38 million shares or 1.24% more from 401.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Martingale Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership accumulated 145,700 shares. Ellington Group Ltd reported 32,700 shares. Moreover, Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt Ltd has 0.04% invested in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) for 252,877 shares. Ubs Oconnor Lc has invested 0% in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ). Bridgeway Cap Mgmt accumulated 81,300 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn has invested 0% in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ). Basswood Cap Limited Co, New York-based fund reported 14,659 shares. Rafferty Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 0% in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) or 12,537 shares. Brookfield Asset Mgmt reported 0.34% in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ). Eii Cap Management reported 0.15% in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ). Asset One Ltd has invested 0.06% in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ). Rhumbline Advisers, Massachusetts-based fund reported 1.38 million shares. Virtu Financial Ltd Liability Company has 71,430 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. 976,624 are owned by Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec. Moreover, Dupont Capital Mgmt has 0.08% invested in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ).

Brookfield Asset Management Inc, which manages about $13.20B and $23.77 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eqm Midstream Partners Lp (NYSE:EQM) by 311,215 shares to 2.50M shares, valued at $115.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tyson Foods Inc (NYSE:TSN) by 45,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 50,900 shares, and has risen its stake in Altaba Inc.