Cousins Pptys (CUZ) Market Value Declined While Honeywell International Upped Its Stake; Atlas Browninc Has Decreased Its Home Depot Com (HD) Holding by $317,060

Honeywell International Inc increased its stake in Cousins Pptys Inc (CUZ) by 12.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Honeywell International Inc bought 34,215 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.62% . The institutional investor held 300,340 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.90 million, up from 266,125 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Honeywell International Inc who had been investing in Cousins Pptys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.97B market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $33.85. About 79,152 shares traded. Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) has declined 4.09% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.09% the S&P500. Some Historical CUZ News: 19/03/2018 – COUSINS PROPERTIES BOOSTS DIV TO $0.065 FROM $0.06; EST. $0.06; 25/04/2018 – Cousins Properties Sees FY18 EPS 15c-EPS 19c; 25/04/2018 – COUSINS PROPERTIES INC – QTRLY FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS WAS $0.15 PER SHARE; 25/04/2018 – COUSINS PROPERTIES KEEPS 2018 NET AND FFO GUIDANCE UNCHANGED; 25/04/2018 – Cousins Properties 1Q EPS 4c; 27/04/2018 – Atlanta Bus Chrn: Former COO boomerangs back to Cousins Properties boardroom; 25/04/2018 – Cousins Properties Sees FY18 FFO 59c/Shr-FFO 63c/Shr; 26/04/2018 – Cousins Properties Adds Dary Stone to Bd of Directors; 25/04/2018 – COUSINS PROPERTIES 1Q FFO/SHR 15C; 26/04/2018 – Cousins Properties Adds Dary Stone To Board Of Directors

Atlas Browninc decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc Com (HD) by 18.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atlas Browninc sold 1,660 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 7,344 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.41 million, down from 9,004 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atlas Browninc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $241.42 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $219.41. About 592,545 shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 18 investors sold CUZ shares while 77 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 406.38 million shares or 1.24% more from 401.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dupont Capital Corp invested in 0.08% or 368,234 shares. Heitman Real Ltd Co holds 1.52% or 3.60 million shares. Moreover, Sandy Spring National Bank & Trust has 0% invested in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ). Signaturefd Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.01% or 6,402 shares. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Ltd holds 1.24% or 5.40 million shares. Stevens Mgmt Limited Partnership owns 88,311 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Guggenheim reported 1.52M shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Victory Capital Management, Ohio-based fund reported 2.71M shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 977,807 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Inc owns 257,950 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas invested in 0.06% or 434,000 shares. Nomura Asset Mgmt Limited stated it has 0.03% in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ). Massachusetts-based Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.03% in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ). Stifel Fin has invested 0% in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ). Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands owns 0.3% invested in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) for 171,000 shares.

