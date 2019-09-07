Cousins Pptys (CUZ) Holder Waterfront Capital Partners Trimmed Stake by $689,400 as Share Value Declined; Tegean Capital Management Lifted Holding in Keycorp New (KEY) as Share Value Rose

Tegean Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Keycorp New (KEY) by 24.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tegean Capital Management Llc bought 87,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.88% . The hedge fund held 450,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.09M, up from 362,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tegean Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Keycorp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.42B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.41% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $16.8. About 8.82M shares traded. KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) has declined 13.14% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical KEY News: 21/03/2018 – KeyCorp Raises Its Prime Lending Rate to 4.75 %; 19/04/2018 – KeyCorp 1Q EPS 38c; 09/05/2018 – KEYCORP DECLARES INCREASED QTRLY COMMON DIV OF TWELVEC-SHR; 02/04/2018 – KeyCorp Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – Healthcare Trust, Inc. Enters into a $118.7 million 10-Year Secured 4.5% Loan with KeyBank; 25/05/2018 – Heartland Express Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 09/05/2018 – KEYCORP BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 12C/SHR, FROM 10.5C, EST. 12C; 25/05/2018 – Casella Waste Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31; 30/05/2018 – Codexis Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 30/04/2018 – BorgWarner Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30

Waterfront Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Cousins Pptys Inc (CUZ) by 9.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waterfront Capital Partners Llc sold 76,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.62% . The hedge fund held 714,000 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.90 million, down from 790,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Cousins Pptys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $34.95. About 765,673 shares traded. Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) has declined 4.09% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.09% the S&P500. Some Historical CUZ News: 25/04/2018 – Cousins Properties 1Q FFO 15c/Shr; 25/04/2018 – COUSINS PROPERTIES INC SAYS 2018 NET INCOME AND FFO GUIDANCE REMAINS UNCHANGED – SEC FILING; 19/03/2018 – Cousins Properties Raises Quarter Dividend to 6.5c Vs. 6c; 13/03/2018 Paul Vieira: Via CBS affiliate in Minnesota — Source: QB Kirk Cousins To Sign With Vikings; 25/04/2018 – Cousins Properties Sees FY18 EPS 15c-EPS 19c; 25/04/2018 – COUSINS PROPERTIES INC CUZ.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $0.62 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 25/04/2018 – COUSINS PROPERTIES KEEPS 2018 NET AND FFO GUIDANCE UNCHANGED; 27/04/2018 – Atlanta Bus Chrn: Former COO boomerangs back to Cousins Properties boardroom

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold KEY shares while 208 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 192 raised stakes. 785.15 million shares or 1.27% less from 795.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hartford Invest Mngmt Company invested in 0.07% or 155,556 shares. M&R Capital Management holds 0.02% or 4,622 shares. Tarbox Family Office has invested 0% of its portfolio in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). 12,834 are held by Franklin Inc. Paradigm Asset Ltd Llc has invested 0% in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Basswood Cap Management has 1.20M shares. Glenmede Na owns 36,998 shares. Logan Cap Mngmt, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 162,655 shares. Advisors Asset Mngmt Incorporated has 9,574 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Kbc Group Inc Nv, a Belgium-based fund reported 127,621 shares. Longer Invs Inc stated it has 1.28% in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Apg Asset Nv owns 0.15% invested in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) for 5.93M shares. Gemmer Asset Limited Co owns 112 shares. Albion Group Ut reported 1.01% of its portfolio in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Cibc World Markets Corporation holds 0.02% of its portfolio in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) for 137,764 shares.

Waterfront Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $264.42 million and $686.66 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Four Corners Ppty Tr Inc by 245,671 shares to 728,575 shares, valued at $21.57M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hudson Pac Pptys Inc (NYSE:HPP) by 519,913 shares in the quarter, for a total of 998,072 shares, and has risen its stake in Sun Cmntys Inc (NYSE:SUI).

Analysts await Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.69 EPS, up 7.81% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.64 per share. CUZ’s profit will be $101.26 million for 12.66 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual EPS reported by Cousins Properties Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.82% negative EPS growth.