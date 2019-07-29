Cousins Pptys (CUZ) Holder Narwhal Capital Management Has Decreased Stake as Market Value Rose; Gates Capital Management Increases Stake in Servicemaster Global Hldgs I (SERV)

Gates Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Servicemaster Global Hldgs I (SERV) by 63.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gates Capital Management Inc bought 704,225 shares as the company’s stock rose 35.71% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.81M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $84.33M, up from 1.10 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Servicemaster Global Hldgs I for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $52.94. About 121,137 shares traded. ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SERV) has risen 40.90% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.47% the S&P500. Some Historical SERV News: 03/05/2018 – SERVICEMASTER GLOBAL HOLDINGS INC – TIBBENS IS A FORMER CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER OF LYFT; 19/04/2018 – DJ ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SERV); 22/03/2018 Terminix to Host National Hiring Day Event on March 24; 01/05/2018 – SERVICEMASTER 1Q ADJ EPS 44C, EST. 41C; 26/03/2018 – SERVICEMASTER: PRESIDENT OF AMERICAN HOME SHIELD TO LEAVE; 26/03/2018 – SERVICEMASTER GLOBAL HOLDINGS – TIM HAYNES, PRESIDENT OF AMERICAN HOME SHIELD, HAS DECIDED TO LEAVE SERVICEMASTER; 03/05/2018 – ServiceMaster Appoints Rex Tibbens as Pres and CEO of American Home Shield; 05/04/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING GRAPHIC Terminix Releases Top 25 Termite Cities List; 30/03/2018 – ServiceMaster: Terminix Closes Its Transaction With Copesan Services, Inc; 29/05/2018 – ServiceMaster Names Steven B. Hochhauser to Bd of Directors

Narwhal Capital Management decreased its stake in Cousins Pptys Inc (CUZ) by 41.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Narwhal Capital Management sold 97,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.64% with the market. The hedge fund held 138,510 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.34M, down from 235,710 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Narwhal Capital Management who had been investing in Cousins Pptys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.26B market cap company. The stock increased 1.21% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $35.86. About 784,623 shares traded. Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) has risen 3.41% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.02% the S&P500. Some Historical CUZ News: 25/04/2018 – Cousins Properties Releases First Quarter 2018 Results; 26/04/2018 – Cousins Properties Adds Dary Stone To Board Of Directors; 25/04/2018 – Cousins Properties 1Q FFO 15c/Shr; 26/04/2018 – Cousins Properties Adds Dary Stone to Bd of Directors; 25/04/2018 – COUSINS PROPERTIES KEEPS 2018 NET AND FFO GUIDANCE UNCHANGED; 27/04/2018 – Atlanta Bus Chrn: Former COO boomerangs back to Cousins Properties boardroom; 25/04/2018 – COUSINS PROPERTIES INC – QTRLY FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS WAS $0.15 PER SHARE; 19/04/2018 – DJ Cousins Properties Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CUZ); 19/03/2018 – Cousins Properties Raises Quarter Dividend to 6.5c Vs. 6c; 19/03/2018 – COUSINS PROPERTIES BOOSTS DIV TO $0.065 FROM $0.06; EST. $0.06

Gates Capital Management Inc, which manages about $3.48 billion and $2.24 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fortive Corp by 20,228 shares to 775,462 shares, valued at $65.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Altaba Inc by 430,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.18M shares, and cut its stake in Armstrong World Inds Inc New (NYSE:AWI).

Narwhal Capital Management, which manages about $490.63 million and $459.62M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 23,841 shares to 69,286 shares, valued at $3.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 3,896 shares in the quarter, for a total of 22,461 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Dow Jones Indl Avrg Etf (DIA).

Analysts await Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.68 EPS, up 6.25% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.64 per share. CUZ’s profit will be $99.80M for 13.18 P/E if the $0.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual EPS reported by Cousins Properties Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.23% negative EPS growth.