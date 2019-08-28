Cousins Pptys (CUZ) Holder Narwhal Capital Management Cut Its Holding by $874,800 as Market Value Declined; As Bank Amer (BAC) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Ing Groep Nv Has Cut Its Position by $89.88 Million

Ing Groep Nv decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 26.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ing Groep Nv sold 3.33 million shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 9.44M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $260.41M, down from 12.77 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ing Groep Nv who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $249.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.44% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $26.85. About 44.82M shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 30/04/2018 – Global Loan Issuance Down 13% in 2018, BofA Leads; 26/03/2018 – CHINA’S MEITUAN-DIANPING TAPS BANK OF AMERICA MERRILL LYNCH, GOLDMAN SACHS, MORGAN STANLEY FOR POTENTIAL HONG KONG LISTING; 24/05/2018 – ADYEN- ABN AMRO BANK N.V., BOFA MERRILL LYNCH AND CITIGROUP GLOBAL MARKETS LIMITED ARE ACTING AS JOINT BOOKRUNNERS; 16/03/2018 – BAML’s Brexit planning hits snag as EMEA head resigns; 16/05/2018 – Mednax Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 03/04/2018 – THIRD POINT REINSURANCE LTD TPRE.N : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $17 FROM $18; 29/03/2018 – CORRECTED-MOVES-Merrill Lynch hires former FINRA top cop Susan Axelrod; 06/03/2018 – BI UK: Bank of America has named a new head of prime brokerage sales in the Americas; 20/03/2018 – MEDIA-BofA seeking some margin loan sales after Steinhoff loss – Bloomberg; 14/05/2018 – The Morning Download: Bank of America Explores Ethics of AI

Narwhal Capital Management decreased its stake in Cousins Pptys Inc (CUZ) by 41.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Narwhal Capital Management sold 97,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.62% . The hedge fund held 138,510 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.34 million, down from 235,710 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Narwhal Capital Management who had been investing in Cousins Pptys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $33.81. About 574,776 shares traded. Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) has declined 4.09% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.09% the S&P500. Some Historical CUZ News: 19/03/2018 – Cousins Properties Raises Quarter Dividend to 6.5c Vs. 6c; 25/04/2018 – Cousins Properties 1Q FFO 15c/Shr; 27/04/2018 – Atlanta Bus Chrn: Former COO boomerangs back to Cousins Properties boardroom; 25/04/2018 – COUSINS PROPERTIES KEEPS 2018 NET AND FFO GUIDANCE UNCHANGED; 13/03/2018 Paul Vieira: Via CBS affiliate in Minnesota — Source: QB Kirk Cousins To Sign With Vikings; 25/04/2018 – Cousins Properties Releases First Quarter 2018 Results; 26/04/2018 – Cousins Properties Adds Dary Stone to Bd of Directors; 25/04/2018 – COUSINS PROPERTIES INC – QTRLY FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS WAS $0.15 PER SHARE; 25/04/2018 – COUSINS PROPERTIES INC SAYS 2018 NET INCOME AND FFO GUIDANCE REMAINS UNCHANGED – SEC FILING; 25/04/2018 – Cousins Properties 1Q EPS 4c

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.31 in 2018Q4.

More notable recent Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “A Look At Benzinga Pro’s Most-Overbought Stocks For June 25, 2019 – Benzinga” on June 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Cousins Properties explains effect of Tier deal – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Cousins Properties to combine with Tier REIT – Seeking Alpha” on March 25, 2019. More interesting news about Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Cousins Properties Announces Second Quarter 2019 Common Stock Dividend – PRNewswire” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Cousins Properties Incorporated (CUZ) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 14, 2019.

Analysts await Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.68 EPS, up 6.25% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.64 per share. CUZ’s profit will be $99.80M for 12.43 P/E if the $0.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual EPS reported by Cousins Properties Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.23% negative EPS growth.

Narwhal Capital Management, which manages about $490.63M and $459.62M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 5,711 shares to 31,773 shares, valued at $3.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 7,911 shares in the quarter, for a total of 47,782 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IVV).

Ing Groep Nv, which manages about $5.88B and $4.62 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cms Energy Corp (NYSE:CMS) by 12,553 shares to 25,210 shares, valued at $1.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) by 7,571 shares in the quarter, for a total of 12,559 shares, and has risen its stake in Textron Inc (NYSE:TXT).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4.