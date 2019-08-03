Cousins Pptys (CUZ) Holder Bank Of Montreal Decreased Its Holding by $4.94 Million; Qualcomm (QCOM) Stock Value Declined While Amg Funds Decreased Holding by $348,897

Bank Of Montreal decreased its stake in Cousins Pptys Inc (CUZ) by 97.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of Montreal sold 548,691 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.62% . The institutional investor held 14,288 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $138,000, down from 562,979 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of Montreal who had been investing in Cousins Pptys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.10% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $34.19. About 1.04M shares traded. Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) has declined 4.09% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.09% the S&P500. Some Historical CUZ News: 19/03/2018 – Cousins Properties Raises Quarter Dividend to 6.5c Vs. 6c; 19/04/2018 – DJ Cousins Properties Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CUZ); 25/04/2018 – COUSINS PROPERTIES INC SAYS 2018 NET INCOME AND FFO GUIDANCE REMAINS UNCHANGED – SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 – Cousins Properties Adds Dary Stone To Board Of Directors; 25/04/2018 – Cousins Properties Releases First Quarter 2018 Results; 25/04/2018 – Cousins Properties Sees FY18 EPS 15c-EPS 19c; 25/04/2018 – Cousins Properties 1Q EPS 4c; 25/04/2018 – COUSINS PROPERTIES INC CUZ.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $0.62 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Amg Funds Llc decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 31.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amg Funds Llc sold 6,121 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 13,390 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $764,000, down from 19,511 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amg Funds Llc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $86.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $71.15. About 10.06 million shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 14/03/2018 – BROADCOM ABANDONS QUALCOMM TAKEOVER BID ON TRUMP OPPOSITION; 09/04/2018 – Qualcomm Technologies Inc. and THX® Demonstrate End-to-End Workflow for Delivery of Next-Generation lmmersive Audio Experiences using MPEG-H for Broadcast at NAB 2018; 21/03/2018 – China intellectual property filings soar, hard to judge if it plays fair -UN; 23/05/2018 – Qualcomm Is Said to Unveil New Chipset to Power VR, AR Headsets; 18/04/2018 – Investing.com: Qualcomm begins layoffs as part of cost cuts: Bloomberg; 16/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Qualcomm discussing Jacobs leaving board of directors; 19/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-China looks to speed up chip plans as U.S. trade tensions boil; 14/03/2018 – Broadcom ends bid for Qualcomm; 09/05/2018 – Major technology and aerospace companies including Amazon.com, Apple, Intel, Qualcomm and Airbus are vying to take part in a new slate of drone tests the United States is set to announce on Wednesday; 30/05/2018 – China says will protect interests from “reckless” U.S. trade threats

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $4.06 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.77 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 102 investors sold QCOM shares while 442 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 324 raised stakes. 901.11 million shares or 10.19% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pillar Pacific Management accumulated 33,150 shares. Whittier Trust Comm Of Nevada reported 0.08% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Northeast Inv Management holds 0.02% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) or 3,602 shares. Dubuque Bank Trust holds 2,126 shares. Hills Retail Bank holds 3,998 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Advisor Prns Limited Liability Corporation has 22,757 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. British Columbia Invest Management Corporation, a British Columbia – Canada-based fund reported 300,354 shares. Cim Investment Mangement Inc has 8,229 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Rmb Ltd Liability invested 0.01% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Winslow Evans And Crocker Incorporated holds 8,720 shares. Everence Mgmt Incorporated invested 0.27% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Hallmark Management owns 5,596 shares. Savant Capital Lc reported 6,885 shares. Los Angeles Mngmt Equity Rech holds 0.23% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) or 717,198 shares. Triangle Securities Wealth Mngmt reported 6,168 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 18 investors sold CUZ shares while 77 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 406.38 million shares or 1.24% more from 401.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Public Employees Retirement Of Ohio holds 458,423 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp invested in 1.49M shares or 0.1% of the stock. Argent Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Co, a Missouri-based fund reported 306,460 shares. Vident Advisory Limited Liability Company holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) for 64,314 shares. Charles Schwab Inv owns 6.34 million shares. Federated Investors Pa holds 0.02% in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) or 1.02 million shares. Us National Bank & Trust De has invested 0% in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ). Tcw reported 0.06% in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec stated it has 0.02% in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ). Citadel Advsrs Limited reported 1.19 million shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Oakbrook Investments Ltd Limited Liability Company has 14,600 shares. Franklin Inc has 0.01% invested in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ). Cornerstone Advisors holds 366 shares. Regions Corp reported 815 shares. Retirement Of Alabama has 547,238 shares.

Bank Of Montreal, which manages about $34.23B and $116.59B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK) by 220,082 shares to 661,383 shares, valued at $49.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Momo Inc by 34,513 shares in the quarter, for a total of 146,536 shares, and has risen its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:GILD).

Analysts await Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.68 EPS, up 6.25% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.64 per share. CUZ’s profit will be $99.80 million for 12.57 P/E if the $0.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual EPS reported by Cousins Properties Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.23% negative EPS growth.