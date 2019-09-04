Cousins Pptys Com (CUZ) Stock Price Declined While Kempen Capital Management Has Decreased Its Position by $7.91 Million; Advisors Preferred Trimmed Its Waste Management (WM) Position by $821,219 as Share Value Rose

Advisors Preferred Llc decreased its stake in Waste Management Inc (WM) by 49.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisors Preferred Llc sold 7,973 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.33% . The institutional investor held 8,114 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $843,000, down from 16,087 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisors Preferred Llc who had been investing in Waste Management Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $50.24B market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $119.53. About 1.20 million shares traded. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 31.65% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.65% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 20/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT 1Q OPER REV. $3.51B, EST. $3.57B; 17/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Waste Management – 04/17/2018 02:30 PM; 07/05/2018 – Moody’s Cites Waste Management’s Cash Generation, Free Cash Flow Expected in $1B Range This Year; 20/04/2018 – Waste Management 1Q EPS 91c; 20/04/2018 – Waste Management 1Q Rev $3.51B; 20/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT INC WM.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $3.97 TO $4.05; 10/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT – THOMAS WEIDEMEYER WILL PERFORM DUTIES OF CHAIRMAN OF BOARD ON AN INTERIM BASIS UNTIL A SUCCESSOR IS ELECTED BY MEMBERS OF BOARD; 03/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Waste Management – 04/03/2018 04:19 PM; 17/04/2018 – Water & Waste Management Consulting Services: Global Markets to 2022 by Type (Solid Waste & Waste Water) – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 19/03/2018 – Waste Management Acquires Anderson Rubbish Disposal And Moorpark Rubbish Disposal

Kempen Capital Management decreased its stake in Cousins Pptys Inc Com (CUZ) by 96.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kempen Capital Management sold 878,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.62% . The institutional investor held 28,800 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $278,000, down from 907,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kempen Capital Management who had been investing in Cousins Pptys Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $34.67. About 1.13 million shares traded. Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) has declined 4.09% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.09% the S&P500. Some Historical CUZ News: 25/04/2018 – COUSINS PROPERTIES INC SAYS 2018 NET INCOME AND FFO GUIDANCE REMAINS UNCHANGED – SEC FILING; 25/04/2018 – Cousins Properties Sees FY18 FFO 59c/Shr-FFO 63c/Shr; 21/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Twin Disc, Cousins Properties, Cheniere Energy Partners LP, ProAssurance,; 25/04/2018 – COUSINS PROPERTIES INC – QTRLY FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS WAS $0.15 PER SHARE; 19/04/2018 – DJ Cousins Properties Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CUZ); 19/03/2018 – COUSINS PROPERTIES BOOSTS DIV TO $0.065 FROM $0.06; EST. $0.06; 25/04/2018 – COUSINS PROPERTIES 1Q FFO/SHR 15C; 26/04/2018 – Cousins Properties Adds Dary Stone to Bd of Directors; 25/04/2018 – Cousins Properties 1Q FFO 15c/Shr; 27/04/2018 – Atlanta Bus Chrn: Former COO boomerangs back to Cousins Properties boardroom

Kempen Capital Management, which manages about $1.10 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mrc Global Inc Com (NYSE:MRC) by 81,669 shares to 491,980 shares, valued at $8.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mid Amer Apt Cmntys Inc Com (NYSE:MAA) by 4,564 shares in the quarter, for a total of 115,531 shares, and has risen its stake in Prudential Finl Inc Com (NYSE:PRU).

Analysts await Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.69 earnings per share, up 7.81% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.64 per share. CUZ’s profit will be $101.26 million for 12.56 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual earnings per share reported by Cousins Properties Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.82% negative EPS growth.

Advisors Preferred Llc, which manages about $585.90M and $315.99M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Russell Midcap Value (IWS) by 106,893 shares to 119,848 shares, valued at $10.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Russell 1000 Value E (IWD) by 132,984 shares in the quarter, for a total of 168,672 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Short Maturity Bond Etf.

