Court Place Advisors Upped Its Stake in Cvs Health (CVS) as Share Price Declined; Mig Capital Position in Royal Caribbean Cruises LTD (RCL) Upped by $2.07 Million

Mig Capital Llc increased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (RCL) by 9.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mig Capital Llc bought 17,113 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.83% . The hedge fund held 195,505 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $23.70M, up from 178,392 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mig Capital Llc who had been investing in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.92% or $2.14 during the last trading session, reaching $109.54. About 1.24 million shares traded. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) has risen 4.78% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.78% the S&P500. Some Historical RCL News: 07/03/2018 – The Bell Heard Around The World; Celebrity Cruises ‘Rings The Bell On The Seven Seas’ In Honor Of International Women’s Day; 19/03/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD RCL.N – TUI AG’S MARELLA CRUISES HAS AGREED TO PURCHASE GOLDEN ERA, WITH DELIVERY EXPECTED IN DECEMBER, 201; 06/03/2018 VALMET OYJ – VALMET TO UPGRADE AUTOMATION ON ROYAL CARIBBEAN’S MARINER OF THE SEAS CRUISE SHIP; 26/04/2018 – Royal Caribbean Sees Higher Booking Rates — Earnings Review; 26/04/2018 – Royal Caribbean 1Q Net $218.7M; 15/05/2018 – Azamara Club Cruises® Unveils 2020 Itineraries; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $2.03 BLN VS $2.01 BLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 20/04/2018 – Royal Caribbean To Hold Conference Call On First Quarter 2018 Earnings; 15/03/2018 – Royal Caribbean Eyes Next Generation of Cruisers with Multibillion-Dollar Investment In Ships, Experiences and Destinations; 19/03/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD RCL.N – AFTER SALE OF GOLDEN ERA, IT IS EXPECTED THAT SKYSEA WILL WIND DOWN ITS BUSINESS OPERATIONS BEFORE END OF 2018

Court Place Advisors Llc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 44.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Court Place Advisors Llc bought 11,018 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 35,571 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.94 million, up from 24,553 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Court Place Advisors Llc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $82.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.48% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $63.35. About 6.96 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.22 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.36, from 1.58 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 47 investors sold RCL shares while 162 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 190 raised stakes. 150.12 million shares or 3.03% more from 145.71 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Dana Invest Advisors reported 204,598 shares. First Hawaiian Fincl Bank invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Baillie Gifford & holds 0.6% in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) or 4.64M shares. Deutsche Bancorporation Ag, a Germany-based fund reported 387,087 shares. Ameriprise Fincl stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). M&T Retail Bank holds 23,014 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Wexford Cap Limited Partnership owns 126,239 shares. Garnet Equity Capital Holding, a New York-based fund reported 45,000 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Inc owns 585,781 shares. Royal Retail Bank Of Canada has 0.05% invested in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Delphi Mgmt Ma holds 13,931 shares. Verition Fund Llc holds 0.04% or 11,740 shares. Regent Inv Management Lc accumulated 20,178 shares. Moreover, Rampart Inv Llc has 0.18% invested in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Moreover, Csat Advisory Limited Partnership has 0.11% invested in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) for 2,497 shares.

Mig Capital Llc, which manages about $655.21 million and $620.55 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ball Corp (NYSE:BLL) by 64,311 shares to 590,689 shares, valued at $41.34 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cogent Communications Hldgs (NASDAQ:CCOI) by 166,415 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 823,386 shares, and cut its stake in Bottomline Tech Del Inc (NASDAQ:EPAY).

