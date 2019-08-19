Court Place Advisors Upped Its Markel (MKL) Position by $318,400; Valuation Rose; Chilton Capital Management Stake in Regency Ctrs (REG) Lowered by $1.20 Million

Chilton Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Regency Ctrs Corp (REG) by 8.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chilton Capital Management Llc sold 17,842 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.89% . The institutional investor held 188,542 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.73M, down from 206,384 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chilton Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Regency Ctrs Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $65.25. About 50,075 shares traded. Regency Centers Corporation (NYSE:REG) has risen 6.38% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.38% the S&P500. Some Historical REG News: 28/03/2018 – Officer Leavitt Gifts 172 Of Regency Centers Corporation; 11/04/2018 – Just Announced: The 14th Pharmaceutical Meeting Professionals Summit To Be Held November 13-14, 2018 at the Hyatt Regency New Brunswick in New Jersey; 11/04/2018 – GENESIS HEALTHCARE INC GEN.N – SIGNED AGREEMENT TO SELL 23 TEXAS SKILLED NURSING FACILITIES TO REGENCY REIT, LLC; 21/04/2018 – DJ Regency Centers Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (REG); 24/04/2018 – VersaPay Adds Regency Centers a Leading U.S. REIT to Growing Customer List; 30/04/2018 – Regency Centers 1Q Net $52.7M; 02/05/2018 – HYATT REGENCY MONTEREY HOTEL OFFERS EXTRAORDINARY WEDDING & HONEYMOON PACKAGE; 12/03/2018 – Dir Bank Gifts 173 Of Regency Centers Corporation; 19/03/2018 – Capture The Essence of Vietnam’s Central Coast With Hyatt Regency Danang’s Signature Themed Event; 20/04/2018 – Gazit-Globe Ltd Reports 8.1% Stake in Regency Centers

Court Place Advisors Llc increased its stake in Markel Corp (MKL) by 76.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Court Place Advisors Llc bought 320 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.99% . The institutional investor held 736 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $733,000, up from 416 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Court Place Advisors Llc who had been investing in Markel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $1.83 during the last trading session, reaching $1153.85. About 4,828 shares traded. Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) has declined 3.22% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.22% the S&P500. Some Historical MKL News: 14/03/2018 – A.M. Best Assigns Indicative Issue Credit Ratings to Markel Corporation’s New Shelf Registration; 10/05/2018 – Boost Insurance Secures Dedicated Reinsurance Capacity Built To Power Insurtech Startups; 29/03/2018 – Markel lures new Canada chief from Everest; 10/05/2018 – Boost Insurance Secures Dedicated Reinsurance Capacity Built To Power lnsurtech Startups; 26/03/2018 – Officer/Dir Markel Gifts 225 Of Markel Corp; 14/03/2018 – A.M. Best Assigns lndicative Issue Credit Ratings to Markel Corporation’s New Shelf Registration; 24/04/2018 – Markel Swings to Loss After Accounting Change, Special Item; 15/05/2018 – Pink’s Hot Dogs Celebrates the Royal Wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markel; 24/04/2018 – CORRECT: MARKEL 1Q LOSS/SHR $4.25; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Markel’s Shelf Ratings

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.43, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 16 investors sold REG shares while 105 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 113 raised stakes. 158.78 million shares or 1.34% less from 160.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Asset Management One Co Limited has 496,057 shares. Prudential Public Limited Co accumulated 137,200 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan owns 48,300 shares. Cornerstone Advsr has 0% invested in Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG). Guyasuta Investment Inc holds 0.28% of its portfolio in Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG) for 37,922 shares. Oppenheimer Asset reported 0% of its portfolio in Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG). Vanguard Group Inc has 25.23M shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Ny State Common Retirement Fund invested 0.03% in Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG). Cohen & Steers has invested 0.87% of its portfolio in Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG). Contravisory Invest Mgmt Inc owns 0.14% invested in Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG) for 5,480 shares. Lpl Financial Ltd Llc accumulated 0% or 6,580 shares. Swiss Fincl Bank, a Switzerland-based fund reported 609,879 shares. Korea Corp reported 0% stake. 6,990 are held by Tower Rech Capital Limited Liability Corp (Trc). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability stated it has 5,520 shares.

Chilton Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.18B and $1.13B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Emerson Elec Co (NYSE:EMR) by 4,548 shares to 153,777 shares, valued at $10.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tjx Cos Inc New (NYSE:TJX) by 11,009 shares in the quarter, for a total of 198,505 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Inc (IEMG).

