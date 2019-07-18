Court Place Advisors Upped Holding in Markel (MKL) by $318,400 as Stock Price Rose; Bruce & Co Has Increased Its Insteel (IIIN) Holding by $600,000

Bruce & Co Inc increased its stake in Insteel (IIIN) by 18.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bruce & Co Inc bought 30,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.99% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 190,000 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.97M, up from 160,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bruce & Co Inc who had been investing in Insteel for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $353.27M market cap company. The stock decreased 12.58% or $2.64 during the last trading session, reaching $18.35. About 149,723 shares traded or 12.43% up from the average. Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN) has declined 36.55% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.98% the S&P500. Some Historical IIIN News: 23/04/2018 – Insteel Industries 2Q EPS 31c; 22/03/2018 – INSTEEL INDUSTRIES ANNOUNCES ADDITION OF ABNEY S. BOXLEY, lll TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 15/05/2018 – lnsteel Industries Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 24/04/2018 – Insteel Industries Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 22/03/2018 – Insteel Industries Announces Addition of Abney S. Boxley, III to its Board of Directors; 22/03/2018 lnsteel Industries Announces Addition of Abney S. Boxley, lll to its Board of Directors; 15/05/2018 – Insteel Industries Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 22/03/2018 – INSTEEL INDUSTRIES SAYS ON MARCH 21, INCREASED SIZE OF BOARD TO SEVEN DIRECTORS – SEC FILING; 23/04/2018 – DJ Insteel Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IIIN)

Court Place Advisors Llc increased its stake in Markel Corp (MKL) by 76.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Court Place Advisors Llc bought 320 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 736 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $733,000, up from 416 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Court Place Advisors Llc who had been investing in Markel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.12B market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $3.24 during the last trading session, reaching $1091.74. About 31,575 shares traded. Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) has declined 7.47% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.90% the S&P500. Some Historical MKL News: 16/03/2018 – Insurance Jrnl: Markel International Ceases Writing London Open Market Property Business; 25/04/2018 – Markel Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – Markel Announces Conference Call Date And Time; 10/04/2018 – Markel appoints Brian Kenny to lead strategic customer growth; 29/03/2018 – Markel lures new Canada chief from Everest; 07/05/2018 – MARKEL, APOLLO, BLACKSTONE MAY HAVE MADE BIDS: REINSURANCE.COM; 24/04/2018 – CORRECT: MARKEL 1Q LOSS/SHR $4.25; 24/05/2018 – Markel enhances environmental and energy forms; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Markel’s Shelf Ratings; 30/04/2018 – Markel Appoints Senior Yacht Underwriter

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 33 investors sold MKL shares while 123 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 10.24 million shares or 0.29% more from 10.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Greenbrier Prtnrs Cap Mngmt Limited Liability holds 32,285 shares. Plante Moran Finance Limited Liability Company holds 39 shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Limited Com has 0.05% invested in Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) for 212 shares. Macquarie Gru Limited owns 320 shares. Farmers Bank & Trust owns 0.05% invested in Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) for 85 shares. Martingale Asset Limited Partnership reported 1,150 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Montag A & has 0.63% invested in Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) for 6,801 shares. Regions Fincl holds 0% of its portfolio in Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) for 53 shares. Evercore Wealth Limited Liability Company invested in 386 shares. Buckingham Asset Limited Liability accumulated 425 shares or 0.05% of the stock. State Common Retirement Fund reported 32,478 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. First Hawaiian Bank, Hawaii-based fund reported 388 shares. Asset Management One Limited invested 0.04% in Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL). Apg Asset Mngmt Nv invested in 1,200 shares. Korea Invest holds 0% or 13 shares.

More notable recent Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “MKL ALERT: Zhang Investor Law Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Markel Corporation â€“ MKL – GlobeNewswire” on February 22, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Markel releases stand-alone employment practices liability policy for professional employer organizations – PRNewswire” published on July 11, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Markel: Looks Just OK After A Tough Year – Seeking Alpha” on March 07, 2019. More interesting news about Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Certain Officers and Directors of Markel Corporation (NYSE: MKL) and Encourages Markel Investors to Contact the Firm – Yahoo Finance” published on May 22, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “More on Markel Q3: EPS includes investment gains on equity fair value boost – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: October 30, 2018.

Since January 22, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 4 selling transactions for $18,448 activity. $103,674 worth of Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) was sold by MARKEL STEVEN A. 200 Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) shares with value of $193,756 were bought by Connell K Bruce.

More notable recent Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Orege launches a â‚¬49.2 million rights issue to strengthen its financial structure and fund its development – GlobeNewswire” on June 26, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Validea Kenneth Fisher Strategy Daily Upgrade Report – 5/30/2019 – Nasdaq” published on May 30, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Form 8-K INSTEEL INDUSTRIES INC For: Jul 18 – StreetInsider.com” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Verint Strengthens Integration with Microsoft for Compliance Recording – Business Wire” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “What top U.S. CEOs are saying about the shutdown: Uncertainty, millions lost and preparing for worse – Washington Business Journal” with publication date: January 18, 2019.