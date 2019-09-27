Court Place Advisors Stake in Ross Stores (ROST) Has Trimmed as Market Valuation Rose; Flex LTD (FLEX) Shares Declined While Alyeska Investment Group LP Has Increased by $4.10 Million Its Position

Court Place Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Ross Stores Inc (ROST) by 6.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Court Place Advisors Llc sold 4,264 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 64,661 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.41M, down from 68,925 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Court Place Advisors Llc who had been investing in Ross Stores Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $39.45 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $109.05. About 1.86M shares traded. Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) has risen 22.24% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ROST News: 06/03/2018 – Ross Stores Earnings: Another Wild Ride? — Barron’s Blog; 06/03/2018 – RPT-ROSS STORES INC ROST.O SEES FY 2018 SHR $3.86 TO $4.03; 06/03/2018 – Ross Stores Offers ‘Prudent’ Forecast; 24/05/2018 – ROSS STORES INC ROST.O FY2019 SHR VIEW $4.06 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/05/2018 – ROSS STORES SEES 2Q EPS 95C TO 99C, EST. $1.03; 21/04/2018 – DJ Ross Stores Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ROST); 06/03/2018 – Ross Stores 4Q EPS $1.19; 06/03/2018 – ROSS STORES INC ROST.O SEES FY 2018 SHR $3.86 TO $4.03; 22/05/2018 – Ross Stores Inc expected to post earnings of $1.07 a share – Earnings Preview; 24/05/2018 – ROSS STORES INC – QTRLY EARNINGS PER SHARE RESULTS INCLUDE A $.17 PER SHARE BENEFIT FROM RECENTLY ENACTED TAX LEGISLATION

Alyeska Investment Group Lp increased its stake in Flex Ltd (FLEX) by 63.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alyeska Investment Group Lp bought 455,277 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.45% . The hedge fund held 1.18 million shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.26M, up from 721,590 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alyeska Investment Group Lp who had been investing in Flex Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.14% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $10.38. About 2.46 million shares traded. Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) has declined 20.24% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.24% the S&P500. Some Historical FLEX News: 14/03/2018 – FDA: Zimmer Biomet, Inc.- CR-FLEX PCT FEM C-R MINUS CR-FLEX PCT FEM D-L MINUS CR-FLEX PCT FEM D-R MINUS CR-FLEX PCT FEM E-L; 20/03/2018 – FDA: Merit Medical Systems, Inc.- Custom Dialysis Kit CF-4235 Without Gel, which includes Flex-Neck® Classic Peritoneal; 26/04/2018 – U.S. Army Selects BAE Systems to Develop Missile Warning System for Aircraft; 24/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Muscle Activity Evaluation of Maxillary Bilateral Bounded Partial Denture Fabricated By Bre-Flex Versus Peek; 26/03/2018 – FLEX LTD FLEX.O – US-BASED MULTEK OPERATION WILL REMAIN A WHOLLY OWNED FLEX SUBSIDIARY; 10/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Nova Measuring Instruments, Flex, Financial Engines, Mitel; 21/03/2018 – FDA: Bovie Medical Corporation- J-Plasma Precise(R) FLEX, Catalog Number: BVX-500BF; 20/03/2018 – FDA: Merit Medical Systems, Inc.- Flex-Neck Classic Peritoneal Dialysis Catheter 1 Cuff Infant Coiled, Catalog # CF-4235/B; 17/04/2018 – Korea Content Platform Chooses Ooyala Flex Media Platform to Power Their Media Operations; 15/03/2018 – BROADCOM SAYS FUTURE DEALS NOT TO FLEX BALANCE SHEET

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.02, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 28 investors sold ROST shares while 218 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 218 raised stakes. 313.34 million shares or 1.13% less from 316.93 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sandy Spring Retail Bank holds 0.01% or 1,135 shares in its portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems holds 506,067 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Fort Ltd Partnership holds 0.47% of its portfolio in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) for 24,862 shares. The California-based Los Angeles Capital Mgmt And Equity Incorporated has invested 0.06% in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST). Schroder Inv Grp owns 493,739 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc accumulated 31,630 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 0.21% in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) or 25,168 shares. Gam Ag reported 31,385 shares stake. Fifth Third Bank & Trust reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST). Westfield Capital Mngmt LP accumulated 508,891 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas invested 0% in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST). Bbt Cap Mgmt Ltd Llc stated it has 3,221 shares or 0.37% of all its holdings. Vident Investment Advisory Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 4,870 shares. Prelude Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability owns 213 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Westport Asset Mngmt invested in 1.35% or 20,000 shares.

Analysts await Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $0.97 earnings per share, up 6.59% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.91 per share. ROST’s profit will be $350.88 million for 28.11 P/E if the $0.97 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual earnings per share reported by Ross Stores, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.91% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.24, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 29 investors sold FLEX shares while 84 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 465.76 million shares or 1.10% less from 470.93 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wellington Mgmt Group Llp holds 26.38M shares. Tiverton Asset Mngmt Llc reported 0.01% stake. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.04% or 717,088 shares. New Jersey-based State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has invested 0.03% in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX). Gulf National Bank (Uk) Ltd holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) for 129,765 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.01% or 1.03M shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa invested in 100,993 shares or 0% of the stock. Towle & Co accumulated 3.30M shares. Regentatlantic Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.01% in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX). Macquarie Gp Limited has 5.06 million shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Envestnet Asset Mgmt has 158,231 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Amp Investors Ltd has 0.01% invested in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX). Minnesota-based Jnba has invested 0% in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX). 1.14M are held by Tocqueville Asset L P. 37,648 were accumulated by Prelude Cap Limited Liability Company.

Alyeska Investment Group Lp, which manages about $3.14 billion and $7.34 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ares Cap Corp (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 331,363 shares to 247,537 shares, valued at $4.44M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in U S Well Svcs Inc by 925,999 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 324,001 shares, and cut its stake in Docusign Inc.