Court Place Advisors Stake in Cvs Health (CVS) Boosted as Shares Declined; Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) Holder Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp Has Trimmed Holding by $589,380

Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) by 0.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp analyzed 3,572 shares as the company's stock rose 5.74% . The institutional investor held 440,846 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $72.91M, down from 444,418 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $68.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.03% or $1.63 during the last trading session, reaching $159.17. About 1.13 million shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500.

Court Place Advisors Llc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 44.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Court Place Advisors Llc bought 11,018 shares as the company's stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 35,571 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.94M, up from 24,553 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Court Place Advisors Llc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $81.31B market cap company. The stock increased 1.67% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $62.24. About 4.58M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.13, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 45 investors sold ADP shares while 448 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 291 raised stakes. 337.62 million shares or 0.85% less from 340.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Altfest L J & Com, New York-based fund reported 1,345 shares. Cap Advsr Ltd Ltd Company owns 567 shares. California Public Employees Retirement Systems invested in 0.31% or 1.58 million shares. River Mercantile Asset Ltd Liability Partnership accumulated 2,124 shares. Wisconsin Capital Lc holds 0.17% or 1,956 shares in its portfolio. Rh Dinel Counsel reported 25,975 shares stake. Frontier Mgmt has invested 0.02% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Ameritas Investment Prns reported 36,748 shares stake. Bailard invested 0.06% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0.1% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). M&R Cap Management owns 0.14% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 3,785 shares. Curbstone Fincl Corp reported 4,640 shares. Lpl Ltd Company holds 0.03% or 83,653 shares in its portfolio. Jcic Asset Mgmt reported 0% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Burney has invested 0.21% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP).

Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp, which manages about $1.58B and $1.21 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 39,975 shares to 547,994 shares, valued at $18.36 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Disney Walt Co New (NYSE:DIS) by 5,320 shares in the quarter, for a total of 23,961 shares, and has risen its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).

More notable recent Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: "ADP Named to Working Mother 2019 "100 Best Companies" List – PRNewswire" on September 30, 2019, also Prweb.com with their article: "ClearCompany Announces Expanded Relationship with ADP Global Enterprise Solutions – PR Web" published on September 26, 2019, Fool.com published: "Why Retail Stocks Were Slipping Today – The Motley Fool" on October 02, 2019.

Analysts await Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.33 EPS, up 10.83% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.2 per share. ADP’s profit will be $573.45 million for 29.92 P/E if the $1.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual EPS reported by Automatic Data Processing, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.67% EPS growth.

Court Place Advisors Llc, which manages about $189.65 million and $254.03 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ross Stores Inc (NASDAQ:ROST) by 4,264 shares to 64,661 shares, valued at $6.41 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.