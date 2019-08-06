Court Place Advisors Raised Its Holding in Markel (MKL) by $318,400; Kingstone Cos (KINS) Shareholder Alpine Investment Management Has Lowered Stake by $10.57 Million as Share Value Declined

Court Place Advisors Llc increased its stake in Markel Corp (MKL) by 76.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Court Place Advisors Llc bought 320 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.99% . The institutional investor held 736 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $733,000, up from 416 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Court Place Advisors Llc who had been investing in Markel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.50% or $27.99 during the last trading session, reaching $1091.25. About 36,514 shares traded. Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) has declined 3.22% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.22% the S&P500. Some Historical MKL News: 17/05/2018 – MARKEL CORP – NEW PROGRAM HAS NO EXPIRATION DATE BUT MAY BE TERMINATED BY BOARD AT ANY TIME; 24/04/2018 – MARKEL 1Q LOSS/SHR $4.25, EST. EPS $8.97; 29/03/2018 – Markel lures new Canada chief from Everest; 14/03/2018 – A.M. Best Assigns lndicative Issue Credit Ratings to Markel Corporation’s New Shelf Registration; 15/05/2018 – Pink’s Hot Dogs Celebrates the Royal Wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markel; 10/05/2018 – Boost Insurance Secures Dedicated Reinsurance Capacity Built To Power Insurtech Startups; 24/05/2018 – Markel enhances environmental and energy forms; 16/03/2018 – Insurance Jrnl: Markel International Ceases Writing London Open Market Property Business; 12/03/2018 Three with Roberts Markel Weinberg Butler Hailey Make List of Top Young Lawyers in Texas; 10/04/2018 – Markel appoints Brian Kenny to lead strategic customer growth

Alpine Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Kingstone Cos Inc (KINS) by 79.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Investment Management Llc sold 157,761 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.07% . The hedge fund held 40,801 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.77M, down from 198,562 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Kingstone Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $85.76M market cap company. The stock decreased 5.35% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $7.96. About 214,405 shares traded or 95.89% up from the average. Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) has declined 47.33% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.33% the S&P500. Some Historical KINS News: 14/03/2018 – KINGSTONE COMPANIES INC – BOOK VALUE PER SHARE AT DECEMBER 31, 2017 WAS $8.90, AN INCREASE OF 24.5% COMPARED TO $7.15 AT DECEMBER 31, 2016; 09/05/2018 – Kingstone: ‘January Deep Freeze’ Hurt 1Q Results But Core Business Remains Highly Profitable and Growing; 14/03/2018 – Kingstone: Thatcher to Also Be President of Kingstone Insurance Co; 09/05/2018 – KINGSTONE COMPANIES INC – COMPANY’S BOOK VALUE PER SHARE AT MARCH 31, 2018 WAS $8.27, A DECREASE OF 0.2% COMPARED TO $8.29 AT MARCH 31, 2017; 09/05/2018 – Kingstone 1Q Operating Loss 22c/Sh; 14/03/2018 – Kingstone 4Q EPS 18c; 14/03/2018 – Kingstone 4Q Net $1.93M; 14/03/2018 – Kingstone: Dale Thatcher Elected as Oper Chief; 17/05/2018 – A.M. Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Kingstone Insurance Company and Kingstone Companies, Inc; 14/03/2018 – KINGSTONE COMPANIES INC QTRLY NET COMBINED RATIO OF 89.9% COMPARED TO 79.6%

Since February 11, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 1 sale for $297,037 activity. Connell K Bruce also bought $193,756 worth of Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) shares. The insider MARKEL STEVEN A sold 100 shares worth $101,519.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 33 investors sold MKL shares while 123 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 10.24 million shares or 0.29% more from 10.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shell Asset Mgmt reported 4,064 shares. Georgia-based Atlanta Capital Mgmt L L C has invested 1.38% in Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL). Ironwood Invest Counsel holds 2,304 shares or 0.9% of its portfolio. Cap Intll accumulated 153,895 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Geode Capital Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL). Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested 0.01% in Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL). Westwood Hldgs Gp Inc has invested 0.02% in Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL). Citadel Lc has invested 0% in Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL). Pictet Asset Management Ltd accumulated 0.01% or 4,909 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) stated it has 2,840 shares. Brinker Cap holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) for 218 shares. Moreover, Sg Americas Ltd Liability Corp has 0.01% invested in Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL). Redmond Asset Management Llc invested in 2.37% or 5,478 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & Company holds 0% or 1,501 shares in its portfolio. Wellington Management Gru Llp reported 542,655 shares.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $33,350 activity. HAFT JAY M bought 2,000 shares worth $17,000.

Alpine Investment Management Llc, which manages about $980.30 million and $51.36 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Goldman Sachs Etf Tr by 571.82M shares to 579.34 million shares, valued at $5.78 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spx Flow Inc by 70.02M shares in the quarter, for a total of 72.12 million shares, and has risen its stake in Resolute Fst Prods Inc (NYSE:RFP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.56 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 2 investors sold KINS shares while 16 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 15 raised stakes. 5.02 million shares or 6.66% less from 5.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 528 were accumulated by Twin Tree Lp. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust has 154,902 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Deutsche National Bank Ag reported 0% in Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS). 17,875 were reported by Tiaa Cref Invest Mgmt Ltd Company. Moreover, Great West Life Assurance Can has 0% invested in Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) for 48 shares. Dimensional Fund Limited Partnership holds 0% in Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) or 398,534 shares. Ameritas Invest Partners Inc reported 796 shares. Northern Tru Corporation invested 0% in Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS). State Street Corp owns 143,755 shares. Geode Ltd Liability Corporation reported 93,508 shares. Vanguard Grp accumulated 489,713 shares. 3,500 were reported by First Manhattan. California State Teachers Retirement reported 14,533 shares. Monarch Partners Asset Ltd Com has invested 0.11% in Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS). Wells Fargo Mn has 62,060 shares for 0% of their portfolio.