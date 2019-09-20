Court Place Advisors Raised Holding in Apple (AAPL) by $405,426 as Share Price Rose; Cibc Asset Management Stake in Southern Co (SO) Lowered by $1.32 Million

Court Place Advisors Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Court Place Advisors Llc bought 2,058 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 11,858 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.35M, up from 9,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Court Place Advisors Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $975.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.46% or $3.23 during the last trading session, reaching $217.73. About 32.22M shares traded or 22.28% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 25/05/2018 – Apple has blocked the plans of the biggest distributor of PC-based video games to extend its reach into iPhones. via @cnbctech; 02/04/2018 – Former Apple exec Doug Field, formerly in charge, has been reassigned; 12/03/2018 – Apple buys Texture, a `Netflix for magazines’ app; 18/05/2018 – Apple $1.8 Billion Tax Arrears Payment Eases Pressure on Ireland; 27/03/2018 – Identiv Launches iOS Smart Card Reader Designed for OtterBox uniVERSE Case System and Apple iPhone and iPad; 19/04/2018 – Apple celebrates Earth Day by debuting Daisy, the recycling robot; 18/04/2018 – Nuveen Winslow Large Growth Adds GoDaddy, Exits Apple; 11/05/2018 – 9to5Mac • : Carpool Karaoke coming to Apple’s TV app for free after first being an Apple Music; 05/04/2018 – It’s vital that Apple has at least one product that’s a serious workhorse capable of pushing the envelope in augmented and virtual reality, machine learning, and other large, intensive industrial projects; 30/04/2018 – New York Post: Apple is rumored to be interested in Condé Nast

Cibc Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Southern Co (SO) by 8.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cibc Asset Management Inc sold 23,961 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.01% . The institutional investor held 252,683 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.97 million, down from 276,644 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cibc Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Southern Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $64.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $61.11. About 6.91M shares traded or 45.77% up from the average. The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) has risen 17.30% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SO News: 23/05/2018 – Southern Co Portfolio Includes 26 Operating Solar Facilities Representing Approximately 1.7 Gigawatts of Capacity; 09/05/2018 – Georgia Power Marketplace features latest Hive home products; 02/04/2018 – Annual Thank a Lineman campaign recognizes importance of line workers to electric reliability in Georgia; 10/04/2018 – Plant Farley Unit 1 planned activities underway for the continued production of clean, safe, reliable and affordable nuclear energy; 20/04/2018 – Moody’s Liquidity-Stress lndicator down again in mid-April on favorable conditions for US spec-grade companies; 07/05/2018 – GEORGIA POWER – EACH OFFER WILL EXPIRE AT 11:59 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON JUNE 4, 2018, UNLESS EXTENDED OR EARLIER TERMINATED; 09/04/2018 – TRIUMPH BANCORP TO BUY FIRST BANCORP OF DURANGO, SOUTHERN CO,; 16/04/2018 – Southern Co. Raises Dividend — MarketWatch; 29/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – ONCE OPERATIONAL, ALL ATTRIBUTES GENERATED BY FACILITY WILL BE SOLD UNDER A 20-YR POWER PURCHASE AGREEMENT TO AECC; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN SEES DEAL ADDING 4C TO 5C TO EPS OVER TIME

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Wednesday Apple Rumors: iPhone 11 Mockup Gives Look at Final Design – Nasdaq” on August 28, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 08/27/2019: PLAN, MOMO, BILI, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on August 27, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “A Valuation Analysis Of Apple Card – Seeking Alpha” on August 23, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 08/30/2019: SEAC, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOGL – Nasdaq” published on August 30, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 08/26/2019: PBI, GPRO, JT, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hikari Tsushin Inc stated it has 1.43% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Registered Advisor reported 3.41% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). First Citizens National Bank Tru Company holds 2.73% or 128,757 shares in its portfolio. B Riley Wealth Mngmt Incorporated stated it has 62,317 shares or 1.9% of all its holdings. Garde owns 24,179 shares for 0.78% of their portfolio. Sol Cap reported 1.84% stake. 1.04M were reported by Comerica Bancshares. Renaissance Gru Llc holds 158,149 shares. Toronto Dominion Comml Bank holds 0.2% or 2.80 million shares. Wade G W & Inc reported 179,992 shares stake. 57,366 were reported by Telos Mgmt. Hsbc Public Ltd Company has invested 1.49% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Sns Financial Grp Ltd Co invested in 65,555 shares or 2.44% of the stock. Cohen Mgmt owns 2,408 shares. Murphy Capital Mngmt owns 4.51% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 152,686 shares.

Court Place Advisors Llc, which manages about $189.65 million and $254.03 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ross Stores Inc (NASDAQ:ROST) by 4,264 shares to 64,661 shares, valued at $6.41M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.01, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 33 investors sold SO shares while 284 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 312 raised stakes. 589.04 million shares or 2.90% more from 572.43 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gofen & Glossberg Limited Liability Corporation Il has 12,672 shares. Alpine Woods Capital Limited Liability reported 3,700 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. The Ohio-based Keystone Financial Planning has invested 0.19% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Macquarie Gru Limited holds 426,518 shares. Vanguard Group owns 88.17M shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Ameriprise Fincl has 2.21 million shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Mckinley Carter Wealth Svcs Inc invested in 14,384 shares. Colonial Trust Advisors owns 0.06% invested in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) for 5,636 shares. North Star Invest Corporation owns 0.06% invested in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) for 9,200 shares. Earnest accumulated 0.1% or 191,909 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Inc accumulated 0.21% or 4.16 million shares. Anchor Advisors Ltd Liability Company reported 5,000 shares. Numerixs Inv holds 0.19% or 12,162 shares in its portfolio. Fiduciary reported 0.03% of its portfolio in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Umb Commercial Bank N A Mo reported 0.12% of its portfolio in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO).

More notable recent The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Have Insiders Been Selling Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares This Year? – Yahoo Finance” on September 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “The American Water Works Company (NYSE:AWK) Share Price Has Gained 154%, So Why Not Pay It Some Attention? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “4 Days To Buy Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) Before The Ex-Dividend Date – Yahoo Finance” on September 20, 2019. More interesting news about The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “The Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) Share Price Is Down 18% So Some Shareholders Are Getting Worried – Yahoo Finance” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Be Worried About Insider Transactions At TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 20, 2019.