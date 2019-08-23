Court Place Advisors Position in Markel (MKL) Has Lifted by $318,400; Diamond Hill Capital Management Has Lifted Its Franklin Resources (BEN) Position by $884,631

Court Place Advisors Llc increased its stake in Markel Corp (MKL) by 76.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Court Place Advisors Llc bought 320 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.99% . The institutional investor held 736 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $733,000, up from 416 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Court Place Advisors Llc who had been investing in Markel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $5.05 during the last trading session, reaching $1151.99. About 5,972 shares traded. Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) has declined 3.22% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.22% the S&P500. Some Historical MKL News: 30/04/2018 – Markel Appoints Senior Yacht Underwriter; 24/04/2018 – MARKEL CORP – BOOK VALUE PER COMMON SHARE OUTSTANDING OF $671.05 AT MARCH 31, 2018, DOWN 2% FROM $683.55 AT DECEMBER 31, 2017; 24/04/2018 – MARKEL 1Q LOSS/SHR $4.25, EST. EPS $8.97; 25/04/2018 – Markel Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/03/2018 – Markel lures new Canada chief from Everest; 17/05/2018 – MARKEL CORP – NEW PROGRAM HAS NO EXPIRATION DATE BUT MAY BE TERMINATED BY BOARD AT ANY TIME; 16/03/2018 – Insurance Jrnl: Markel International Ceases Writing London Open Market Property Business; 10/05/2018 – Boost Insurance Secures Dedicated Reinsurance Capacity Built To Power Insurtech Startups; 12/03/2018 Three with Roberts Markel Weinberg Butler Hailey Make List of Top Young Lawyers in Texas; 10/05/2018 – Boost Insurance Secures Dedicated Reinsurance Capacity Built To Power lnsurtech Startups

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Franklin Resources Inc. (BEN) by 43.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc bought 26,807 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.14% . The hedge fund held 88,166 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.92M, up from 61,359 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Franklin Resources Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.36 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.00% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $26.52. About 528,862 shares traded. Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) has declined 4.90% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.90% the S&P500. Some Historical BEN News: 20/03/2018 – FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC – TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 16/03/2018 – Franklin Templeton sold 1.2 trln won of Korea T-bonds this wk; 02/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton – Global Balanced Adds Mattel; 29/03/2018 – Templeton Emerging Markets Fund (“EMF”) Announces Results of the Reconvened Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 09/04/2018 – FRANKLIN RESOURCES – PRELIMINARY AVERAGE AUM FOR QTR ENDED MARCH 31, WERE $751.8 BLN; 26/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Franklin Resources: Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot; 16/05/2018 – Macron No Messiah as Franklin Templeton Bets on Poland Instead; 02/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton – European Adds Pandora, Exits Sky; 20/03/2018 – FRANKLIN TEMPLETON BUYS DATA SCIENCE INVESTMENT; NO TERMS; 10/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton Adds Union Pacific, Exits GE, Cuts CIBC: 13F

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 33 investors sold MKL shares while 123 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 10.24 million shares or 0.29% more from 10.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, First Personal Fincl Service has 0.01% invested in Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL). Cobblestone Advisors has 1.32% invested in Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) for 14,161 shares. Old National Bancorporation In has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 780 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Neville Rodie Shaw accumulated 3,621 shares. California State Teachers Retirement, a California-based fund reported 22,304 shares. 85,375 are held by Great West Life Assurance Can. Neuberger Berman Group Lc stated it has 0% in Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL). Hutchinson Mngmt Ca stated it has 4.56% of its portfolio in Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL). Barr E S And holds 7.71% in Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) or 74,685 shares. Heritage Wealth Advsr, a Virginia-based fund reported 19,033 shares. Moreover, Keybank Natl Association Oh has 0.01% invested in Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL). Aperio Grp Ltd Llc invested in 0.02% or 4,872 shares. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Co reported 1,580 shares. Smithfield Tru owns 579 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio.

Since March 7, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $398,556 activity. The insider Connell K Bruce bought 200 shares worth $193,756.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold BEN shares while 146 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 131 raised stakes. 237.00 million shares or 2.36% less from 242.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Republic Mngmt Incorporated has 0.02% invested in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) for 87,261 shares. 7,678 are owned by Nuveen Asset Mngmt Ltd Co. Quinn Opportunity Prtn Ltd Com holds 0.12% or 27,400 shares in its portfolio. Asset Mngmt One Com Ltd stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN). Moody National Bank Tru Division has invested 0% of its portfolio in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN). Ingalls Snyder Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.04% or 25,325 shares in its portfolio. Arga Investment LP holds 0.14% or 28,775 shares. Arizona State Retirement Sys holds 126,736 shares. Moreover, Junto Capital Mngmt LP has 1.66% invested in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) for 869,637 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0.03% or 1.06M shares. Evercore Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.01% in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN). Chatham Capital Grp Incorporated invested 2.16% of its portfolio in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN). Oregon-based Auxier Asset has invested 0.95% in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN). Moreover, Wedge Capital Mngmt L Lp Nc has 0.31% invested in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN). Teacher Retirement Of Texas invested in 15,758 shares.

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc, which manages about $12.19 billion and $18.18 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Molson Coors Brewing Co. (Cl B (NYSE:TAP) by 380,344 shares to 552,320 shares, valued at $32.95M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Post Holdings Inc. (NYSE:POST) by 191,061 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.16 million shares, and cut its stake in Worldpay Inc. (Cl A).