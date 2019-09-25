Court Place Advisors Lifted By $405,426 Its Apple (AAPL) Holding; Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (JEC) Covered By 4 Bullish Analysts Last Week

Court Place Advisors Llc increased Apple Inc (AAPL) stake by 21% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Court Place Advisors Llc acquired 2,058 shares as Apple Inc (AAPL)’s stock rose 1.20%. The Court Place Advisors Llc holds 11,858 shares with $2.35M value, up from 9,800 last quarter. Apple Inc now has $988.71 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.51% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $218.78. About 1.81M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 16/03/2018 – SAUDI CROWN PRINCE IS SAID TO PLAN MTGS W/ APPLE, GOOGLE EXECS; 02/04/2018 – Patrick Moorhead: That or potentially Apple’s method of leveraging the press to help negotiate its supply chain contracts; 24/04/2018 – The Tribune: ‘Apple Watch Series 3’ coming to Airtel, Jio stores; 15/03/2018 – APPLE: LOOK FORWARD TO TELLING THEIR STORY TO FRENCH COURTS; 13/04/2018 – Saudi Aramco may be more profitable than Apple, according to a leaked report; 09/05/2018 – Apple Is Said to Plan Selling Video Subscriptions Through TV App; 23/03/2018 – Apple reportedly unveiling a cheaper iPad next week. via @verge; 24/05/2018 – To lure millennials, Apple, Ikea and Uber are pushing branded credit cards; 23/04/2018 – Apple Hires Samsung Executive to Lead South Korea Business; 20/04/2018 – Chipmakers Fight Three-Front Battle as FANGs Shine Without Apple

Among 4 analysts covering Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:JEC), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Jacobs Engineering Group has $10000 highest and $8500 lowest target. $93.25’s average target is 3.39% above currents $90.19 stock price. Jacobs Engineering Group had 8 analyst reports since April 2, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, August 22 by Bank of America. The stock of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, May 8 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Tuesday, July 23 with “Overweight”. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of JEC in report on Tuesday, April 30 with “Overweight” rating. The stock of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) earned “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Tuesday, August 6. See Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) latest ratings:

22/08/2019 Broker: Bank of America Rating: Buy New Target: $98.0000 Maintain

06/08/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Rating: Outperform Old Target: $85.0000 New Target: $100.0000 Maintain

23/07/2019 Broker: KeyBanc Capital Markets Rating: Overweight Old Target: $86.0000 New Target: $90.0000 Maintain

08/05/2019 Broker: KeyBanc Capital Markets Rating: Overweight Old Target: $82.0000 New Target: $86.0000 Maintain

02/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

30/04/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Overweight New Target: $85.0000 Maintain

25/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

02/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. provides technical, professional, and construction services. The company has market cap of $12.22 billion. It offers project services that include engineering, architectural, interiors, design, planning, and related services, as well as planning, scheduling, procurement, estimating, cost engineering, project accounting and delivery, safety, and other support services. It has a 19.07 P/E ratio. The firm also provides process, scientific, and systems consulting services, including performing pricing studies, market analyses, and financial projections in determining the feasibility of a project; performing gasoline reformulation modeling; analyzing and evaluating layout and mechanical creates for complex processing plants; analyzing automation and control systems; analyzing, designing, and executing bio containment strategies; developing and performing process protocols; and performing geological and metallurgical studies.

More notable recent Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “A Closer Look At Jacobs Engineering Group Inc.’s (NYSE:JEC) Uninspiring ROE – Yahoo Finance” on September 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Jacobs completes filtration plant in Singapore – Seeking Alpha” published on August 28, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Jacobs Completes New State-Of-The-Art Filtration Plant for PUB in Singapore – PRNewswire” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Jacobs Declares Quarterly Dividend – PRNewswire” published on September 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “The Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:JEC) Share Price Has Gained 52% And Shareholders Are Hoping For More – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 06, 2019.

The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $90.19. About 13,293 shares traded. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) has risen 23.19% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.19% the S&P500. Some Historical JEC News: 04/04/2018 – Jennifer Jacobs: Scoop: Here are details from Trump’s dinner with Safra Catz and Peter Thiel last night. The big govt contra; 31/05/2018 – JACOBS IN JOINT VENTURE WITH CDM SMITH GETS $65M FEMA PACT; 23/04/2018 – Jacobs Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/04/2018 – JACOBS ENGINEERING GROUP INC – CONTRACT OPTION BEGINS IN MAY AND EXTENDS PERIOD OF PERFORMANCE THROUGH APRIL 2020; 08/05/2018 – JACOBS ENGINEERING BOOSTS FORECAST; 16/03/2018 – FORMER QUALCOMM CHAIRMAN JACOBS MAY STEP DOWN FROM BOARD: DJ; 12/04/2018 – Former Qualcomm chairman Paul Jacobs is assembling buyers to take it private; 08/05/2018 – EWINGCOLE SAYS JACOBS-EWINGCOLE JV SIGNED 5-YR, $99 MLN IDIQ CONTRACT FOR MILITARY FACILITY CONSTRUCTION PROJECT SERVICES; 09/03/2018 – QCOM, NXPI/@danprimack: Qualcomm: Paul Jacobs out as executive chairman. Will remain on the board. Also extending cash tender for NXP. – ! $QCOM $NXPI; 09/03/2018 – Qualcomm Replaces Jacobs as Executive Chairman With Independent

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.75 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 29 investors sold Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. shares while 160 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 130 raised stakes. 113.75 million shares or 4.04% less from 118.53 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 700 are owned by Payden & Rygel. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh accumulated 3,919 shares. Stephens Ar invested in 0.01% or 3,356 shares. Bp Public Limited accumulated 14,000 shares. 5,344 were reported by Kentucky Retirement. Amp Capital Investors Limited, Australia-based fund reported 32,008 shares. Kentucky Retirement Ins Fund, a Kentucky-based fund reported 2,393 shares. Bokf Na holds 2,498 shares. State Bank Of Nova Scotia holds 0.01% or 19,955 shares. Strs Ohio reported 158,739 shares stake. Paragon Capital Management Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 104,104 shares for 3.95% of their portfolio. Goldman Sachs Gru accumulated 959,063 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Nomura Asset Management Ltd holds 0.04% or 46,247 shares. Boys Arnold stated it has 4,150 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Prudential Financial accumulated 110,166 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Boston Family Office Lc holds 2.9% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 141,169 shares. Athena Ltd Liability reported 41,461 shares. Mcmillion Capital Management invested in 4.73% or 45,284 shares. Epoch Investment Ptnrs holds 0.84% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 938,205 shares. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc reported 4.54% stake. Addison Capital invested 0.95% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Saybrook Cap Nc has invested 5.3% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Asset One holds 2.56% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 2.63M shares. Citadel Advsr Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.14% or 1.54M shares in its portfolio. Villere St Denis J & Limited Liability Com reported 52,568 shares or 0.64% of all its holdings. Guinness Asset Mngmt holds 0% or 91 shares in its portfolio. New York-based Ingalls And Snyder Lc has invested 2.6% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Nbw Capital Limited Liability accumulated 3.11% or 57,129 shares. Connor Clark And Lunn Management invested 1.26% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Hengehold Capital Ltd Llc reported 4,124 shares stake.

Among 24 analysts covering Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), 15 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. Apple has $27000 highest and $140 lowest target. $222.04’s average target is 1.49% above currents $218.78 stock price. Apple had 55 analyst reports since March 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) earned “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Wednesday, July 31. As per Monday, July 29, the company rating was maintained by UBS. Daiwa Securities maintained Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) on Tuesday, March 26 with “Buy” rating. On Friday, September 20 the stock rating was maintained by Cascend with “Buy”. The company was maintained on Wednesday, May 1 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, July 31 by Canaccord Genuity. Goldman Sachs maintained it with “Hold” rating and $140 target in Tuesday, March 26 report. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Wednesday, April 24 report. The firm has “Hold” rating by Maxim Group given on Tuesday, March 26. Jefferies maintained Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) rating on Tuesday, March 26. Jefferies has “Hold” rating and $160 target.