Court Place Advisors Lifted By $318,400 Its Markel (MKL) Position; Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (INOV) Had 1 Bullish Analysts

Among 4 analysts covering Inovalon Holdings (NASDAQ:INOV), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Inovalon Holdings had 8 analyst reports since February 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Hold” rating by Robert W. Baird on Thursday, February 21. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Thursday, February 21 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) has “Sell” rating given on Thursday, February 21 by Piper Jaffray. See Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) latest ratings:

Court Place Advisors Llc increased Markel Corp (MKL) stake by 76.92% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Court Place Advisors Llc acquired 320 shares as Markel Corp (MKL)’s stock rose 4.99%. The Court Place Advisors Llc holds 736 shares with $733,000 value, up from 416 last quarter. Markel Corp now has $15.12B valuation. The stock decreased 2.34% or $26.21 during the last trading session, reaching $1093.03. About 11,538 shares traded. Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) has declined 3.22% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.22% the S&P500. Some Historical MKL News: 24/04/2018 – CORRECT: MARKEL 1Q LOSS/SHR $4.25; 24/05/2018 – Markel enhances environmental and energy forms; 14/03/2018 – A.M. Best Assigns lndicative Issue Credit Ratings to Markel Corporation’s New Shelf Registration; 30/04/2018 – Markel Appoints Senior Yacht Underwriter; 29/03/2018 – Markel lures new Canada chief from Everest; 10/05/2018 – Boost Insurance Secures Dedicated Reinsurance Capacity Built To Power Insurtech Startups; 10/04/2018 – Markel appoints Brian Kenny to lead strategic customer growth; 18/04/2018 – Markel Announces Conference Call Date And Time; 07/05/2018 – MARKEL, APOLLO, BLACKSTONE MAY HAVE MADE BIDS: REINSURANCE.COM; 24/04/2018 – Markel Swings to Loss After Accounting Change, Special Item

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 33 investors sold MKL shares while 123 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 10.24 million shares or 0.29% more from 10.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP holds 0.02% or 58,703 shares in its portfolio. Nomura Asset Company Ltd has 0.03% invested in Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL). Commonwealth Retail Bank Of accumulated 0.12% or 12,491 shares. 4,795 are owned by Employees Retirement Of Ohio. Strs Ohio reported 0.01% stake. Axa has invested 0% in Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL). Com Savings Bank invested 0% of its portfolio in Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL). Fourpoints Managers Sas invested in 22.23% or 6,550 shares. Gulf Retail Bank (Uk) holds 3,429 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Cordasco Networks has invested 0.03% in Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL). Stratos Wealth Ptnrs Limited has invested 0.01% in Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL). Evercore Wealth Ltd has invested 0.01% in Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL). Raymond James Associates has 0.03% invested in Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) for 20,464 shares. Palladium Prtn Limited Liability has 0.14% invested in Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) for 1,921 shares. Beese Fulmer Investment has 0.34% invested in Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) for 1,705 shares.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 1 insider sale for $297,037 activity. $193,756 worth of Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) was bought by Connell K Bruce on Thursday, March 7. Another trade for 100 shares valued at $105,535 was made by MARKEL STEVEN A on Monday, February 4. Lewis Lemuel E had bought 100 shares worth $103,500 on Monday, May 13.

More notable recent Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Markel posts book value $751.94 at Q2 end – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Markel Corporation’s (MKL) Management on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Markel releases stand-alone employment practices liability policy for professional employer organizations – PRNewswire” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Earnings Scheduled For July 30, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Markel Announces Conference Call Date And Time – PRNewswire” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

The stock decreased 1.34% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $16.89. About 412,112 shares traded or 26.14% up from the average. Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) has risen 48.51% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.51% the S&P500. Some Historical INOV News: 07/03/2018 – Inovalon Holdings Expects Deal to Be Accretive to 2018 Adj EPS; 07/03/2018 – Inovalon Holdings Raises 2018 View To Rev $568M-$593M; 07/03/2018 – Inovalon Holdings Had Seen 2018 EPS 9c-11c; 22/04/2018 – DJ Inovalon Holdings Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (INOV); 07/03/2018 – INOVALON HOLDINGS INC SEES 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $0.36 TO $0.42; 20/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns B2 Cfr To Inovalon Holdings, Inc.; Outlook Stable; 26/03/2018 – Inovalon Holdings, Inc. Announces Date of Its 2018 Annual Meeting of Stockholders; 19/03/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Inovalon Holdings ‘B’ Rtg, Positive Outlook; 08/05/2018 – Inovalon Holdings Sees 2018 Capex $50M-$55M; 02/04/2018 – Inovalon Completes Previously Announced Acquisition Of ABILITY Network