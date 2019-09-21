Court Place Advisors Increases Position in Fastenal Co (FAST); Nike Cl B (NKE) Share Value Rose While First National Bank Of Hutchinson Cut Stake by $327,729

Court Place Advisors Llc increased its stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Court Place Advisors Llc bought 12,145 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The institutional investor held 24,290 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $792,000, up from 12,145 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Court Place Advisors Llc who had been investing in Fastenal Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.67% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $31.86. About 3.59M shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500.

First National Bank Of Hutchinson decreased its stake in Nike Inc Cl B (NKE) by 38.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First National Bank Of Hutchinson sold 3,767 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 5,987 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $525,000, down from 9,754 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First National Bank Of Hutchinson who had been investing in Nike Inc Cl B for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $135.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.16% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $86.68. About 6.64 million shares traded or 11.81% up from the average. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 16/04/2018 – His departure follows recent turnover in Nike’s executive ranks amid allegations of inappropriate workplace behavior; 24/05/2018 – Footwear News: FN Exclusive: J Balvin Talks New Album `Vibras’ and Possible Collab With Nike; 08/05/2018 – 4 More Nike Executives Are Out Amid Inquiry Into Harassment Allegations; 22/03/2018 – Nike 3Q Loss $921M; 18/04/2018 – NIKE INC NKE.N SAYS GREG THOMPSON, NIKE’S VICE PRESIDENT OF FOOTWEAR, HAS LEFT THE COMPANY; 03/05/2018 – Nike CEO Apologizes for Workplace Issues–Update; 08/05/2018 – Four more Nike executives exit after harassment allegations inquiry – NYT; 22/03/2018 – BRIEF-Bill Ackman Cashes Out Of Nike Investment With Roughly $100 mln Profit; 22/03/2018 – Nike: Cash and Equivalents and Short-Term Investments Were $4.8 Billion at Feb. 28; 22/03/2018 – BNN: Ackman exits Nike stake with $100M in profit

Court Place Advisors Llc, which manages about $189.65 million and $254.03 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ross Stores Inc (NASDAQ:ROST) by 4,264 shares to 64,661 shares, valued at $6.41M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Since July 18, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $138,472 activity. Johnson Daniel L. also bought $76,218 worth of Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) on Thursday, August 1.

Analysts await NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) to report earnings on September, 24 after the close. They expect $0.71 EPS, up 5.97% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.67 per share. NKE’s profit will be $1.11 billion for 30.52 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual EPS reported by NIKE, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.52% EPS growth.

