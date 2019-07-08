Court Place Advisors Increased Its Markel (MKL) Stake; Ennis (EBF)’s Sentiment Is 1.16

Court Place Advisors Llc increased Markel Corp (MKL) stake by 76.92% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Court Place Advisors Llc acquired 320 shares as Markel Corp (MKL)’s stock rose 2.98%. The Court Place Advisors Llc holds 736 shares with $733,000 value, up from 416 last quarter. Markel Corp now has $15.28 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.15% or $12.88 during the last trading session, reaching $1103.52. About 9,867 shares traded. Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) has declined 7.47% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.90% the S&P500. Some Historical MKL News: 24/04/2018 – Markel Swings to Loss After Accounting Change, Special Item; 14/03/2018 – A.M. Best Assigns Indicative Issue Credit Ratings to Markel Corporation’s New Shelf Registration; 24/04/2018 – MARKEL 1Q LOSS/SHR $4.25, EST. EPS $8.97; 10/05/2018 – Boost Insurance Secures Dedicated Reinsurance Capacity Built To Power lnsurtech Startups; 24/05/2018 – Markel enhances environmental and energy forms; 17/05/2018 – MARKEL CORP – NEW PROGRAM HAS NO EXPIRATION DATE BUT MAY BE TERMINATED BY BOARD AT ANY TIME; 24/04/2018 – MARKEL CORP – BOOK VALUE PER COMMON SHARE OUTSTANDING OF $671.05 AT MARCH 31, 2018, DOWN 2% FROM $683.55 AT DECEMBER 31, 2017; 14/03/2018 – A.M. Best Assigns lndicative Issue Credit Ratings to Markel Corporation’s New Shelf Registration; 24/04/2018 – MARKEL 1Q NET PREMIUMS EARNED $1.15B; 13/04/2018 – Markel announces new excess casualty leadership team

Ennis Inc (EBF) investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.11, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 59 investment managers opened new or increased equity positions, while 51 cut down and sold stock positions in Ennis Inc. The investment managers in our database now hold: 21.39 million shares, up from 21.37 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Ennis Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 8 Reduced: 43 Increased: 32 New Position: 27.

Ennis, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells business forms and other business products in the United States. The company has market cap of $537.20 million. The firm offers snap sets, continuous forms, laser cut sheets, tags, labels, envelopes, integrated products, jumbo rolls and pressure sensitive products under the Ennis, Royal Business Forms, Block Graphics, Specialized Printed Forms, 360Âº Custom Labels, ColorWorx, Enfusion, Uncompromised Check Solutions, VersaSeal, Witt Printing, B&D Litho, Genforms, PrintGraphics, Calibrated Forms, PrintXcel, Printegra, Curtis Business Forms, Falcon Business Forms, Forms Manufacturers, Mutual Graphics, TRI-C Business Forms, Major Business Systems, Hoosier Data Forms, Hayes Graphics, and Independent Printing brand names. It has a 14.2 P/E ratio. It also provides point of purchase advertising for large franchise and fast food chains, as well as kitting and fulfillment under the Adams McClure brand name; presentation folders and document folders under the Admore, Folder Express, and Independent Folders brand names; custom printed labels, custom, and stock tags products under Ennis Tag & Label brand name; and custom and stock tags and labels under the Atlas Tag & Label, Kay Toledo Tag, and Special Service Partners brand names.

Euclidean Technologies Management Llc holds 1.97% of its portfolio in Ennis, Inc. for 102,282 shares. Clark Estates Inc Ny owns 155,000 shares or 0.5% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc has 0.4% invested in the company for 71,190 shares. The Massachusetts-based Essex Investment Management Co Llc has invested 0.2% in the stock. Campbell & Co Investment Adviser Llc, a Maryland-based fund reported 17,679 shares.

Since January 7, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 5 selling transactions for $122,140 activity. MARKEL STEVEN A sold $106,276 worth of stock or 100 shares. $193,756 worth of Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) was bought by Connell K Bruce on Thursday, March 7. $103,500 worth of Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) shares were bought by Lewis Lemuel E.